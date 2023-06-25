ESPN Sunday Night Baseball “KayRod Cast” Begins Five-Game Summer Slate on July 2

Alex Rodriguez, World Series Champion and three-time American League M.V.P., will join Michael Kay, the television voice of the New York Yankees and host of ESPN Radio’s “The Michael Kay Show” for five editions of “KayRod Cast” this summer, starting July 2.

“KayRod Cast” is in its second season as an ESPN special presentation of its signature Major League Baseball franchise Sunday Night Baseball. It airs on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game broadcast on ESPN. Both editions of Sunday Night Baseball are available to stream on the ESPN App.

“KayRod Cast” returns on July 2, as the New York Mets and Pete Alonso host the San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis at 7 p.m. ET. “KayRod Cast” will continue on July 23 as the Mets visit the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo at 7 p.m. The special presentation, which includes guest appearances, live demos and expert analysis, emanates from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York, N.Y.

Full “KayRod Cast” summer slate:

Date Time (ET) Game July 2 7 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets July 23 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox Aug. 6 7 p.m. Game to be determined Aug. 13 7 p.m. Game to be determined Aug. 27 7 p.m. Game to be determined

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball selections for “to be determined” games will be made up to two weeks prior to the date. For the updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

Rodriguez and Kay are calling ESPN’s exclusive 2023 MLB London Series game today, Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET from London Stadium. The duo is joined by reporter Tim Kurkjian on the broadcast, which features the Chicago Cubs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

