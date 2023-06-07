The Road to Omaha Continues: ESPN Platforms to Showcase Every Pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

ESPN’s coverage of the college baseball post-season and the Road to Omaha continues this weekend with the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One. Beginning Friday, June 9, all eight matchups will air across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App and will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Extensive surrounding coverage of the college baseball postseason continues with Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One on Saturday at noon ET (ESPN+). Kris Budden and Matt Schick return to host joined by analyst Mike Rooney as the trio delve into all the multi-game action, weather updates and more.

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks.

All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

Supers Stats

Sixteen teams advanced to the best-of-three Super Regional round to determine who will move on to the sport’s signature event, the Men’s College Baseball World Series (MCWS) in Omaha, Neb., beginning June 24.

The Regional round saw 37% increase in viewership over 2022, the most-watched Regionals on ESPN platforms in over a decade. Saturday’s Tennessee-Clemson matchup was the most-watched game of the round and second most-watched Regional game on ESPN platforms on record.

Nine of the 16 Super Regional teams are from the SEC and ACC, including six SEC teams alone – tied for the most ever.

Top-ranked Wake Forest enters the Super Regionals outscoring its opponents 48-7 and are looking for its first MCWS appearance since its 1955 title, while Oral Roberts rides a 21-game winning streak heading into the penultimate round.

All three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, presented annually to the best amateur baseball player, will be playing in the Super Regionals – Florida’s Jac Caglianone and LSU’s Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 25 on ESPN.

