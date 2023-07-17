ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2023, Tipping Off July 19

TBT

ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2023, Tipping Off July 19

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski3 hours ago
  • All 63 games to air on ESPN platforms; 20 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+
  • Regional events tip off July 19 in Lubbock, Texas and Wichita, Kan.
  • ESPN college basketball analysts Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and Dalen Cuff lead TBT 2023 commentator teams
  • $1 million dollar winner-take all championship airs August 3, in primetime on ESPN

ESPN tips off its 10th year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni, amateur and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Wednesday, July 19. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring TBT’s Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+, with 20 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into eight Regionals in seven different locations to be played over two weekends in July. Regional locations include Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena), Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena), Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center), Syracuse, N.Y. (The Oncenter War Memorial Arena), Louisville, Ky. (Freedom Hall), Wheeling, W.Va. (WesBanco Arena) and Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena).

A team from each Regional will advance to Philadelphia where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. The four quarterfinal games will be played July 25, 30 and 31 on either ESPN2 or ESPN+. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 and 9 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.

TBT and longtime partner Puma will host the Puma Posterize Dunk Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in Philadelphia. The competition will stream on ESPN+ and feature eight contestants facing off in a bracket, trying to dunk over one another. The winning dunker will receive $20,000.

In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App and ESPN Player.

TBT 2023 will feature 75 players with NBA experience, 34 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world. Somto Cyril, a member of Team Overtime and a Kentucky basketball commit for Class of 2024, will be the first amateur athlete to compete in the event.

ESPN college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg, Fran Fraschilla, Robbie Hummel and Dalen Cuff headline the commentator teams for the event. Ashley ShahArhmadi will serve as the sideline reporter throughout the tournament.

TBT Regionals, Quarterfinals and Championship Week Locations

Texas Tech Regional (United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas) – July 19-23

Wichita Regional (Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 19-23 & July 20-23

Xavier Regional (Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio) – July 21-24

Syracuse Regional (The Oncenter War Memorial Arena; Syracuse, N.Y.) – July 24-28

Louisville Regional (Freedom Hall; Louisville, Ky.) – July 25-29

West Virginia Regional (WesBanco Arena; Wheeling, W.Va.) – July 25-29

Dayton Regional (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 26-29

Quarterfinals (Wichita, West Virginia, Dayton, Louisville) – July 25, 30 and 31

Semifinals & Championship (Daskalakis Athletic Center; Philadelphia, Pa.) – August 2-3

 

For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.

 

Texas Tech Regional

United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas; July 19 – July 23

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, July 19 2 p.m. 2 Bleed Green (North Texas) vs 7 Rise & Grind

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. 3 HBCUnited vs 6 In The Lab

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  7 p.m. 4 The Enchantment (New Mexico) vs 5 Austin’s Own (Texas)

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. 1 Air Raiders (Texas Tech) vs 8 Purple Hearts

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
Fri, July 21 7 p.m. Lubbock Regional Semifinal Game 1

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. Lubbock Regional Semifinal Game 2

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
Sun, July 23 1 p.m. Lubbock Regional Final

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+

 

Wichita Regional

Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan. – July 19-23 & July 20-23

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, July 19 7 p.m. 4 Show Me Squad (Missouri) vs 5 Vegas Rebellion (UNLV)

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. 1 Mass Street (Kansas) vs 8 We Are D3

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  11 p.m. 3 LA Cheaters (Drew League) vs 6 Living The Dream

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
Thu, July 20 Noon 2 Heartfire vs 7 JUCO Products

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. 3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs 6 Ram Up (Colorado State)

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. 4 Beale Street Boys (Memphis) vs 5 Broad Street Birds (Temple)

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. 2 Purple & Black (Kansas State) vs 7 DaGuys STL

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. 1 AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs 8 B1 Ballers

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN2
Fri, July 21 7 p.m. Wichita (WSU) Regional Semifinal Game 1

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Wichita (WSU) Regional Semifinal Game 2

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN2
Sat, July 22 2 p.m. Wichita (KU) Regional Semifinal Game 1

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Wichita (KU) Regional Semifinal Game 2

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN2
Sun, July 23 3 p.m. Wichita (KU) Regional Final

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Wichita (WSU) Regional Final

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPNU

 

Xavier Regional

Cintas Center; Friday, July 21 – Monday, July 24

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, July 21 1 p.m. 1 Program for Autism vs 8 Team DRC

Eric Duick, Mike LaTulip

 ESPN+
  3 p.m. 4 Bucketneers (ETSU) vs 5 Fort Wayne Champs

Eric Duick, Mike LaTulip

 ESPN+
  6 p.m. 3 The Money Team vs 6 Nasty Nati (Cincinnati)

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. 2 Zip Em Up (Xavier) vs 7 Georgia Kingz

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
Sat, July 22 6 p.m. Xavier Regional Semifinal Game 1

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Xavier Regional Semifinal Game 2

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
Mon, July 24 7 p.m. Xavier Regional Final

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+

 

Syracuse Regional

Oncenter War Memorial Arena; Syracuse, N.Y. – July 24-28

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Mon, July 24 2 p.m. 1 Blue Collar U (Buffalo) vs 8 Big 5

Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. 3 The Nerd Team vs 6 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State)

Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. 2 Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse) vs 7 Team Gibson Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPNU
  9 p.m. 4 The Rhody Way (Rhode Island) vs 5 The Commonwealth (UMass)

Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff

 ESPNU
Wed, July 26 6 p.m. Syracuse Regional Semifinal Game 1

Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Syracuse Regional Semifinal Game 2

Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN+
Fri, July 28 9 p.m. Syracuse Regional Final

Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN+

 

Louisville Regional

Freedom Hall; Louisville, Ky.– July 25-29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tue, July 25 2 p.m. 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Nawf

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. 4 Shell Shock (Maryland) vs 5 Gataverse (Florida)

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  7 p.m. 2 The Ville (Louisville) vs 7 War Ready (Auburn)

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. 3 Eberlein Drive vs 6 Jackson TN Underdawgs

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
Thu, July 27 6 p.m. Louisville Regional Semifinal Game 1

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Louisville Regional Semifinal Game 2

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN+
Sat, July 29 Noon Louisville Regional Final

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN2

 

West Virginia Regional

WesBanco Arena; Wheeling, W.Va. – July 25-29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tue, July 25 2 p.m. 3 Challenge ALS: Florida vs 6 Dawg Town (Georgetown)

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  4 p.m. 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Ram Nation (VCU)

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  7 p.m. 1 Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs 8 Dubois Dream

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. 4 Herd That (Marshall) vs 5 Zoo Crew (Pittsburgh)

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
Thu, July 27 7 p.m. West Virginia Regional Semifinal Game 1

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. West Virginia Regional Semifinal Game 2

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN+
Sat, July 29 2 p.m. West Virginia Regional Final

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN2

 

Dayton Regional

UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio – July 26-29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, July 26 1 p.m. 2 Friday Beers vs 7 Athetics Miami

Erick Duick, Errick McCollum

 ESPN+
  3 p.m. 3 Team Colorado (Colorado) vs 6 Men of Mackey (Purdue)

Erick Duick, Errick McCollum

 ESPN+
  6 p.m. 4 Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs 5 Team Overtime

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. 1 Red Scare (Dayton) vs 8 India Rising

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
Fri, July 28 6 p.m. Dayton Regional Semifinal Game 1

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Dayton Regional Semifinal Game 1

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+
Sat, July 29 7 p.m. Dayton Regional Final 

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN+

 Quarterfinals

Wichita

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tue, July 25 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Regional (KU) vs Wichita Regional (WSU)

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN+

 

West Virginia

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, July 30 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 2: Syracuse Regional vs West Virginia Regional

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN2

 

Dayton

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Mon, July 31 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 3: Xavier Regional vs Dayton Regional

Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN2

 

Louisville

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Mon, July 31 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Lubbock Regional vs Louisville Regional

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN2

 

Championship Week Semifinals and Championship

Daskalakis Athletic Center; Philadelphia, Pa. – August 2-3

 

Wed, Aug. 2 6 p.m. Puma Posterize Dunk Contest ESPN+
  7 p.m. Semifinal 1

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN
  9 p.m. Semifinal 2

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN
Thu, Aug. 3 8 p.m. TBT Championship Game

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi

 ESPN

 

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski3 hours ago
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button