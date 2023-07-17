ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2023, Tipping Off July 19

All 63 games to air on ESPN platforms; 20 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+

Regional events tip off July 19 in Lubbock, Texas and Wichita, Kan.

ESPN college basketball analysts Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and Dalen Cuff lead TBT 2023 commentator teams

$1 million dollar winner-take all championship airs August 3, in primetime on ESPN

ESPN tips off its 10th year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni, amateur and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Wednesday, July 19. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring TBT’s Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+, with 20 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into eight Regionals in seven different locations to be played over two weekends in July. Regional locations include Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena), Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena), Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center), Syracuse, N.Y. (The Oncenter War Memorial Arena), Louisville, Ky. (Freedom Hall), Wheeling, W.Va. (WesBanco Arena) and Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena).

A team from each Regional will advance to Philadelphia where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. The four quarterfinal games will be played July 25, 30 and 31 on either ESPN2 or ESPN+. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 and 9 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.

TBT and longtime partner Puma will host the Puma Posterize Dunk Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in Philadelphia. The competition will stream on ESPN+ and feature eight contestants facing off in a bracket, trying to dunk over one another. The winning dunker will receive $20,000.

In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App and ESPN Player.

TBT 2023 will feature 75 players with NBA experience, 34 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world. Somto Cyril, a member of Team Overtime and a Kentucky basketball commit for Class of 2024, will be the first amateur athlete to compete in the event.

ESPN college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg, Fran Fraschilla, Robbie Hummel and Dalen Cuff headline the commentator teams for the event. Ashley ShahArhmadi will serve as the sideline reporter throughout the tournament.

TBT Regionals, Quarterfinals and Championship Week Locations

Texas Tech Regional (United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas) – July 19-23

Wichita Regional (Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 19-23 & July 20-23

Xavier Regional (Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio) – July 21-24

Syracuse Regional (The Oncenter War Memorial Arena; Syracuse, N.Y.) – July 24-28

Louisville Regional (Freedom Hall; Louisville, Ky.) – July 25-29

West Virginia Regional (WesBanco Arena; Wheeling, W.Va.) – July 25-29

Dayton Regional (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 26-29

Quarterfinals (Wichita, West Virginia, Dayton, Louisville) – July 25, 30 and 31

Semifinals & Championship (Daskalakis Athletic Center; Philadelphia, Pa.) – August 2-3

For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.

Texas Tech Regional

United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas; July 19 – July 23

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, July 19 2 p.m. 2 Bleed Green (North Texas) vs 7 Rise & Grind Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 4 p.m. 3 HBCUnited vs 6 In The Lab Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 7 p.m. 4 The Enchantment (New Mexico) vs 5 Austin’s Own (Texas) Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 9 p.m. 1 Air Raiders (Texas Tech) vs 8 Purple Hearts Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ Fri, July 21 7 p.m. Lubbock Regional Semifinal Game 1 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 9 p.m. Lubbock Regional Semifinal Game 2 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ Sun, July 23 1 p.m. Lubbock Regional Final Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+

Wichita Regional

Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan. – July 19-23 & July 20-23

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, July 19 7 p.m. 4 Show Me Squad (Missouri) vs 5 Vegas Rebellion (UNLV) Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 9 p.m. 1 Mass Street (Kansas) vs 8 We Are D3 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 11 p.m. 3 LA Cheaters (Drew League) vs 6 Living The Dream Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ Thu, July 20 Noon 2 Heartfire vs 7 JUCO Products Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2 2 p.m. 3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs 6 Ram Up (Colorado State) Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 4 p.m. 4 Beale Street Boys (Memphis) vs 5 Broad Street Birds (Temple) Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2 7 p.m. 2 Purple & Black (Kansas State) vs 7 DaGuys STL Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi ESPN2 9 p.m. 1 AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs 8 B1 Ballers Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi ESPN2 Fri, July 21 7 p.m. Wichita (WSU) Regional Semifinal Game 1 Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi ESPN2 9 p.m. Wichita (WSU) Regional Semifinal Game 2 Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi ESPN2 Sat, July 22 2 p.m. Wichita (KU) Regional Semifinal Game 1 Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla ESPN+ 4 p.m. Wichita (KU) Regional Semifinal Game 2 Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 Sun, July 23 3 p.m. Wichita (KU) Regional Final Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla ESPNU 5 p.m. Wichita (WSU) Regional Final Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla ESPNU

Xavier Regional

Cintas Center; Friday, July 21 – Monday, July 24

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 21 1 p.m. 1 Program for Autism vs 8 Team DRC Eric Duick, Mike LaTulip ESPN+ 3 p.m. 4 Bucketneers (ETSU) vs 5 Fort Wayne Champs Eric Duick, Mike LaTulip ESPN+ 6 p.m. 3 The Money Team vs 6 Nasty Nati (Cincinnati) Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ 8 p.m. 2 Zip Em Up (Xavier) vs 7 Georgia Kingz Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ Sat, July 22 6 p.m. Xavier Regional Semifinal Game 1 Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ 8 p.m. Xavier Regional Semifinal Game 2 Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ Mon, July 24 7 p.m. Xavier Regional Final Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+

Syracuse Regional

Oncenter War Memorial Arena; Syracuse, N.Y. – July 24-28

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 24 2 p.m. 1 Blue Collar U (Buffalo) vs 8 Big 5 Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPN+ 4 p.m. 3 The Nerd Team vs 6 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPN2 7 p.m. 2 Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse) vs 7 Team Gibson Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPNU 9 p.m. 4 The Rhody Way (Rhode Island) vs 5 The Commonwealth (UMass) Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPNU Wed, July 26 6 p.m. Syracuse Regional Semifinal Game 1 Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPN+ 8 p.m. Syracuse Regional Semifinal Game 2 Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPN+ Fri, July 28 9 p.m. Syracuse Regional Final Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff ESPN+

Louisville Regional

Freedom Hall; Louisville, Ky.– July 25-29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tue, July 25 2 p.m. 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Nawf Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 4 p.m. 4 Shell Shock (Maryland) vs 5 Gataverse (Florida) Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 7 p.m. 2 The Ville (Louisville) vs 7 War Ready (Auburn) Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 9 p.m. 3 Eberlein Drive vs 6 Jackson TN Underdawgs Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ Thu, July 27 6 p.m. Louisville Regional Semifinal Game 1 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ 8 p.m. Louisville Regional Semifinal Game 2 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN+ Sat, July 29 Noon Louisville Regional Final Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN2

West Virginia Regional

WesBanco Arena; Wheeling, W.Va. – July 25-29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tue, July 25 2 p.m. 3 Challenge ALS: Florida vs 6 Dawg Town (Georgetown) Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 4 p.m. 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Ram Nation (VCU) Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 7 p.m. 1 Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs 8 Dubois Dream Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 9 p.m. 4 Herd That (Marshall) vs 5 Zoo Crew (Pittsburgh) Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ Thu, July 27 7 p.m. West Virginia Regional Semifinal Game 1 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ 9 p.m. West Virginia Regional Semifinal Game 2 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN+ Sat, July 29 2 p.m. West Virginia Regional Final Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2

Dayton Regional

UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio – July 26-29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, July 26 1 p.m. 2 Friday Beers vs 7 Athetics Miami Erick Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN+ 3 p.m. 3 Team Colorado (Colorado) vs 6 Men of Mackey (Purdue) Erick Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN+ 6 p.m. 4 Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs 5 Team Overtime Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ 8 p.m. 1 Red Scare (Dayton) vs 8 India Rising Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ Fri, July 28 6 p.m. Dayton Regional Semifinal Game 1 Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ 8 p.m. Dayton Regional Semifinal Game 1 Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+ Sat, July 29 7 p.m. Dayton Regional Final Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN+

Quarterfinals

Wichita

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tue, July 25 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Regional (KU) vs Wichita Regional (WSU) Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla ESPN+

West Virginia

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, July 30 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 2: Syracuse Regional vs West Virginia Regional Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2

Dayton

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 31 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 3: Xavier Regional vs Dayton Regional Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel ESPN2

Louisville

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 31 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Lubbock Regional vs Louisville Regional Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN2

Championship Week Semifinals and Championship

Daskalakis Athletic Center; Philadelphia, Pa. – August 2-3