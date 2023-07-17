ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2023, Tipping Off July 19
- All 63 games to air on ESPN platforms; 20 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+
- Regional events tip off July 19 in Lubbock, Texas and Wichita, Kan.
- ESPN college basketball analysts Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and Dalen Cuff lead TBT 2023 commentator teams
- $1 million dollar winner-take all championship airs August 3, in primetime on ESPN
ESPN tips off its 10th year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni, amateur and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Wednesday, July 19. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring TBT’s Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+, with 20 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into eight Regionals in seven different locations to be played over two weekends in July. Regional locations include Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena), Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena), Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center), Syracuse, N.Y. (The Oncenter War Memorial Arena), Louisville, Ky. (Freedom Hall), Wheeling, W.Va. (WesBanco Arena) and Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena).
A team from each Regional will advance to Philadelphia where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. The four quarterfinal games will be played July 25, 30 and 31 on either ESPN2 or ESPN+. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 and 9 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.
TBT and longtime partner Puma will host the Puma Posterize Dunk Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in Philadelphia. The competition will stream on ESPN+ and feature eight contestants facing off in a bracket, trying to dunk over one another. The winning dunker will receive $20,000.
In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App and ESPN Player.
TBT 2023 will feature 75 players with NBA experience, 34 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world. Somto Cyril, a member of Team Overtime and a Kentucky basketball commit for Class of 2024, will be the first amateur athlete to compete in the event.
ESPN college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg, Fran Fraschilla, Robbie Hummel and Dalen Cuff headline the commentator teams for the event. Ashley ShahArhmadi will serve as the sideline reporter throughout the tournament.
TBT Regionals, Quarterfinals and Championship Week Locations
Texas Tech Regional (United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas) – July 19-23
Wichita Regional (Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 19-23 & July 20-23
Xavier Regional (Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio) – July 21-24
Syracuse Regional (The Oncenter War Memorial Arena; Syracuse, N.Y.) – July 24-28
Louisville Regional (Freedom Hall; Louisville, Ky.) – July 25-29
West Virginia Regional (WesBanco Arena; Wheeling, W.Va.) – July 25-29
Dayton Regional (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 26-29
Quarterfinals (Wichita, West Virginia, Dayton, Louisville) – July 25, 30 and 31
Semifinals & Championship (Daskalakis Athletic Center; Philadelphia, Pa.) – August 2-3
For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.
Texas Tech Regional
United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas; July 19 – July 23
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, July 19
|2 p.m.
|2 Bleed Green (North Texas) vs 7 Rise & Grind
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|3 HBCUnited vs 6 In The Lab
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|4 The Enchantment (New Mexico) vs 5 Austin’s Own (Texas)
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|1 Air Raiders (Texas Tech) vs 8 Purple Hearts
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Lubbock Regional Semifinal Game 1
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Lubbock Regional Semifinal Game 2
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 23
|1 p.m.
|Lubbock Regional Final
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
Wichita Regional
Charles Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan. – July 19-23 & July 20-23
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, July 19
|7 p.m.
|4 Show Me Squad (Missouri) vs 5 Vegas Rebellion (UNLV)
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|1 Mass Street (Kansas) vs 8 We Are D3
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|3 LA Cheaters (Drew League) vs 6 Living The Dream
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 20
|Noon
|2 Heartfire vs 7 JUCO Products
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) vs 6 Ram Up (Colorado State)
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|4 Beale Street Boys (Memphis) vs 5 Broad Street Birds (Temple)
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|2 Purple & Black (Kansas State) vs 7 DaGuys STL
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|1 AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs 8 B1 Ballers
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Wichita (WSU) Regional Semifinal Game 1
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Wichita (WSU) Regional Semifinal Game 2
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 22
|2 p.m.
|Wichita (KU) Regional Semifinal Game 1
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Wichita (KU) Regional Semifinal Game 2
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 23
|3 p.m.
|Wichita (KU) Regional Final
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Wichita (WSU) Regional Final
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPNU
Xavier Regional
Cintas Center; Friday, July 21 – Monday, July 24
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 21
|1 p.m.
|1 Program for Autism vs 8 Team DRC
Eric Duick, Mike LaTulip
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|4 Bucketneers (ETSU) vs 5 Fort Wayne Champs
Eric Duick, Mike LaTulip
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|3 The Money Team vs 6 Nasty Nati (Cincinnati)
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|2 Zip Em Up (Xavier) vs 7 Georgia Kingz
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 22
|6 p.m.
|Xavier Regional Semifinal Game 1
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Xavier Regional Semifinal Game 2
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|Mon, July 24
|7 p.m.
|Xavier Regional Final
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
Syracuse Regional
Oncenter War Memorial Arena; Syracuse, N.Y. – July 24-28
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 24
|2 p.m.
|1 Blue Collar U (Buffalo) vs 8 Big 5
Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|3 The Nerd Team vs 6 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State)
Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|2 Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse) vs 7 Team Gibson Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|4 The Rhody Way (Rhode Island) vs 5 The Commonwealth (UMass)
Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPNU
|Wed, July 26
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse Regional Semifinal Game 1
Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse Regional Semifinal Game 2
Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 28
|9 p.m.
|Syracuse Regional Final
Brock Bowling, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN+
Louisville Regional
Freedom Hall; Louisville, Ky.– July 25-29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tue, July 25
|2 p.m.
|1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Nawf
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|4 Shell Shock (Maryland) vs 5 Gataverse (Florida)
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|2 The Ville (Louisville) vs 7 War Ready (Auburn)
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|3 Eberlein Drive vs 6 Jackson TN Underdawgs
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 27
|6 p.m.
|Louisville Regional Semifinal Game 1
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Louisville Regional Semifinal Game 2
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 29
|Noon
|Louisville Regional Final
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN2
West Virginia Regional
WesBanco Arena; Wheeling, W.Va. – July 25-29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tue, July 25
|2 p.m.
|3 Challenge ALS: Florida vs 6 Dawg Town (Georgetown)
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Ram Nation (VCU)
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|1 Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs 8 Dubois Dream
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|4 Herd That (Marshall) vs 5 Zoo Crew (Pittsburgh)
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 27
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia Regional Semifinal Game 1
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|West Virginia Regional Semifinal Game 2
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 29
|2 p.m.
|West Virginia Regional Final
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
Dayton Regional
UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio – July 26-29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, July 26
|1 p.m.
|2 Friday Beers vs 7 Athetics Miami
Erick Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|3 Team Colorado (Colorado) vs 6 Men of Mackey (Purdue)
Erick Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|4 Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) vs 5 Team Overtime
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|1 Red Scare (Dayton) vs 8 India Rising
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 28
|6 p.m.
|Dayton Regional Semifinal Game 1
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Dayton Regional Semifinal Game 1
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 29
|7 p.m.
|Dayton Regional Final
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN+
Quarterfinals
Wichita
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tue, July 25
|9 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Regional (KU) vs Wichita Regional (WSU)
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN+
West Virginia
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, July 30
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 2: Syracuse Regional vs West Virginia Regional
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
Dayton
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 31
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 3: Xavier Regional vs Dayton Regional
Bob Rathbun, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN2
Louisville
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 31
|9 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 4: Lubbock Regional vs Louisville Regional
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN2
Championship Week Semifinals and Championship
Daskalakis Athletic Center; Philadelphia, Pa. – August 2-3
|Wed, Aug. 2
|6 p.m.
|Puma Posterize Dunk Contest
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal 1
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Semifinal 2
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN
|Thu, Aug. 3
|8 p.m.
|TBT Championship Game
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Ashley ShaAhmadi
|ESPN