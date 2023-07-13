ESPN Sunday Night Baseball to Emanate from Oriole Park at Camden Yards for First Time in Five Years

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Added to ESPN’s Exclusive Slate on July 26

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball – the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week – will return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time in five years when the Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on July 30. The last time Sunday Night Baseball emanated from Baltimore was in 2018 and also featured a Yankees vs. Orioles matchup.

Entering play on July 13, the Orioles are just two games out of first place in the American League East with a record of 54-35. The Yankees are currently eight games out, with a record of 49-42.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila beings at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team – Karl Ravech, World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney – will provide commentary for the Yankees vs. Orioles matchup.

ESPN today also made an additional game selection. The Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday, July 26, will exclusively air on ESPN at 7 p.m. All ESPN MLB programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

For the updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

