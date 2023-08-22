ACC Network Kicks Off 2023 College Football Season with Six Games and ACC Huddle Road Shows in Four Cities in Week 1

ACC Huddle and ACC PM shows to originate from three campuses – Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Duke – during five-day kickoff weekend, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

ACC Network will kick off Week 1 of the 2023 college football season with a six-game schedule and ACC Huddle road shows in four cities over five days, Thursday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 4.

For the first time in ACC Network’s history, two of its signature programs, ACC Huddle and ACC PM, will travel to game sites every week of the season. In Week 1, both shows will visit games at three campus sites – Elon at Wake Forest (Aug. 31), Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2) and No. 9 Clemson at Duke (Sept. 4). ACC Huddle will also host pregame and postgame studio coverage from Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 when No. 8 Florida State takes on No. 5 LSU in the Camping World Kickoff (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), one of the most anticipated matchups of the new season. On Monday, ACCN will wrap up the weekend with Command Center – Capital One Labor Day Kickoff on ESPN – No. 9 Clemson at Duke (8 p.m.), an alternate presentation to complement the traditional game telecast on ESPN.

Kelsey Riggs, who was named the new host of ACC Huddle in July, will anchor the road shows from all four game sites in Week 1, joined by all or some combination of ACCN analysts – Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal. ACC Huddle on-site studio coverage will include pregame and postgame shows, as well as halftime and wraps segments.

Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will also host weekday ACC PM shows from the three campus sites with live guests and discussions previewing the opening week of the ACC football season.

ACCN’s season-opening college football slate starts with Wake Forest hosting Elon (7 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 31. ACC PM (4 p.m.) and ACC Huddle (6 p.m. and 10 p.m.) will be live from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. before kickoff and for a postgame wrap-up. Play-by-play voice Drew Carter and Dustin Fox will call the Demon Deacons’ matchup against the Phoenix.

On Friday, Packer and Tannebaum kick off two days of ACC Network coverage from Blacksburg, Va., with a three-hour ACC PM, leading into Miami’s home opener against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. The 6 p.m. hour will feature live reports from ESPN’s David Hale, who will be covering the Hurricanes in South Florida.

Riggs and the entire ACC Huddle crew will host shows at 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. (postgame) on Saturday from Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. That night, the new ACC Primetime Football crew makes its debut as the Hokies host Old Dominion (8 p.m.). Veteran ACC football voice Wes Durham joins Tim Hasselbeck in the booth, while Tannebaum is the new sideline reporter.

Coverage of the Seminoles’ opener against LSU on Sept. 4 in Orlando will feature Riggs joined by Manuel, the former standout FSU quarterback, and Richt, who served as Florida State’s QB coach/offensive coordinator for a decade under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden.

ACCN puts a bow on Week 1 in Durham, N.C. on Sept. 4 with a look back at all the weekend’s games and plenty of pregame and postgame coverage of the marquee Labor Day primetime matchup between Clemson and Duke (8 p.m., ESPN). ACC PM (4 p.m.) and ACC Huddle (7 and 11 p.m.) – with Riggs, Royal and former Clemson standout Mac Lain – will be live from Wallace Wade Stadium for the early-season conference clash, in addition to the Command Center presentation of the Tigers-Blue Devils game.

ACC Network College Football Schedule for Week 1 (Aug. 31 – Sept. 4):

Date Time (ET) Program Thurs, Aug. 31 All shows live from Winston Salem, N.C. – Elon at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ACC PM Mark Packer and Taylor Tannenbaum 6 p.m. ACC Huddle Kelsey Riggs, Eddie Royal, EJ Manuel and Eric Mac Lain 7 p.m. Elon at Wake Forest Presented by Dr. Pepper Drew Carter, Dustin Fox 10 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Royal, Manuel, Mac Lain and Tannenbaum Fri, Sept. 1 ACC PM live from Blacksburg, Va. – Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ACC PM Packer and Tannenbaum 7 p.m. Miami (OH) at Miami Presented by Dr. Pepper Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia Sat, Sept. 2 ACC Huddle live from Blacksburg, Va. – Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 11 a.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Royal, Manuel, Mac Lain and Richt Noon Northern Illinois at Boston College Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ashley Stroehlein 3:30 p.m. Wofford at Pitt Mike Monaco, Forrest Conoly, Alex Chappell 6:30 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Royal, Manuel, Mac Lain and Richt 8 p.m. ACC Primetime Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Tannenbaum 11 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Royal, Manuel, Mac Lain, Richt and Tannenbaum Sun, Sept. 3 ACC Huddle live from Orlando – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 5 LSU 6:30 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Manuel and Richt 10:30 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Manuel and Richt Mon, Sept 4 All shows live from Durham, N.C. – No. 9 Clemson at Duke 4 p.m. ACC PM Packer and Tannenbaum 7 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Mac Lain and Royal 8 p.m. Command Center – Capital One Labor Day Kickoff on ESPN (alternate telecast of No. 9 Clemson at Duke) 11 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Mac Lain and Royal

*Commentator schedules subject to change

