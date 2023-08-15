ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present extensive coverage of the 2023 fall sports seasons with over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 400 ACC events.
The 2023 fall season on ACCN gets started on Thursday, Aug. 20, with women’s soccer as preseason No. 14 Pitt plays host to Drexel at 1 p.m. ET. Seven ACC teams enter the season with top-25 preseason rankings and ACCN has a number of top conference showdowns slated throughout the season:
- 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia – Oct. 1 at Noon
- 3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State – Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
- 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina – Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
- 14 Pitt at No. 25 Clemson – Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Field hockey begins Friday, Aug. 25 with a marquee doubleheader as Wake Forest travels to Iowa at 6 p.m. followed by Michigan taking on host and defending national champion North Carolina at 8:30 p.m. The Tar Heels’ season opener will mark the debut of new head coach Erin Matson, the most decorated played in UNC field hockey history. Last fall, Matson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament after scoring the game-winning goal in the championship to secure the Tar Heels’ perfect 21-0 season and 10th NCAA crown.
Men’s soccer starts with defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Syracuse playing host to Binghamton on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Six other ACC teams enter the preseason top-25, including No. 5 Pitt who will host Marshall for the second ACCN game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m., followed by No. 3 Kentucky traveling to Louisville for the second game of the weekday doubleheader (8 p.m.). Other top 2023 games featuring ranked teams this season include:
- 9 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest – Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
- 15 Virginia at Notre Dame – Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.
- Denver at No. 5 Pitt – Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
- 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke – Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Volleyball makes its ACCN return on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a top-25 matchup between No. 14 Kentucky at No. 4 Pitt at noon. The conference has five preseason ranked teams that will be showcased during the season including 2022 NCAA runner up Louisville, who enters the season in the No. 2 spot. The Cardinals open play on ACCN on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Notre Dame at 7 p.m.
2023 ACC Network Field Hockey Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Fri, Aug 25
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Iowa
|Fri, Aug 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Michigan vs North Carolina
|Sun, Sep 3
|4 p.m.
|James Madison at Wake Forest
|Sun, Sep 10
|Noon
|UConn at Syracuse
|Mon, Sep 18
|7 p.m.
|Maryland at Virginia
|Fri, Oct 6
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|Sun, Oct 15
|Noon
|UConn at Boston College
|Sun, Oct 15
|3:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Duke
|Fri, Oct 27
|6 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|Tue, Oct 31
|1 p.m.
|ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals
|Tue, Oct 31
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals
|Tue, Oct 31
|6 p.m.
|ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals
|Wed, Nov 1
|1 p.m.
|ACC Field Hockey Semifinal
|Wed, Nov 1
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Field Hockey Semifinal
|Fri, Nov 3
|7 p.m.
|ACC Field Hockey Championship
2023 ACC Network Men’s Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Mon, Aug 28
|7 p.m.
|Binghamton at No. 1 Syracuse
|Tue, Sep 5
|6 p.m.
|Marshall at No. 5 Pittsburgh
|Tue, Sep 5
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Kentucky at Louisville
|Fri, Sep 8
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at NC State
|Fri, Sep 8
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 1 Syracuse
|Tue, Sep 12
|8 p.m.
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|Fri, Sep 15
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|Fri, Sep 22
|6 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest
|Fri, Sep 22
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Virginia at Notre Dame
|Mon, Sep 25
|7 p.m.
|Denver at No. 5 Pittsburgh
|Fri, Sep 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke
|Fri, Oct 6
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Syracuse at North Carolina
|Tue, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|Yale at Boston College
|Fri, Oct 13
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
|Fri, Oct 13
|8 p.m.
|NC State at No. 4 Duke
|Fri, Oct 20
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 9 Clemson
|Fri, Oct 20
|8. p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 18 Wake Forest
|Fri, Oct 27
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 15 Virginia
|Wed, Nov 1
|6 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer First Round
|Wed, Nov 1
|8 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer First Round
|Sun, Nov 5
|2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
|Sun, Nov 5
|4 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
|Sun, Nov 5
|6 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
|Sun, Nov 5
|8 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
|Wed, Nov 8
|5 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals
|Wed, Nov 8
|7 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals
2023 ACC Network Women’s Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Sun, Aug 20
|1 p.m.
|Drexel at No. 14 Pittsburgh
|Sun, Aug 27
|Noon
|Wisconsin at No. 4 Duke
|Sun, Aug 27
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Arkansas at No. 3 Notre Dame
|Sun, Sep 3
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 North Carolina
|Sun, Sep 10
|1:30 p.m.
|Northwestern at Virginia Tech
|Sun, Sep 10
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida at No. 6 Florida State
|Sun, Sep 10
|5:30 p.m.
|Wyoming at Louisville
|Fri, Sep 15
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Miami
|Sun, Sep 17
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at NC State
|Thu, Sep 21
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Miami
|Thu, Sep 21
|8 p.m.
|No. 14 Pittsburgh at Louisville
|Sun, Sep 24
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 Clemson at Boston College
|Sun, Oct 1
|Noon
|No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia
|Thu, Oct 5
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|Thu, Oct 5
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|Sun, Oct 8
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Virginia at NC State
|Sun, Oct 8
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 4 Duke
|Thu, Oct 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State
|Sun, Oct 15
|1:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 5 Virginia
|Thu, Oct 19
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Wake Forest
|Thu, Oct 19
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina
|Sun, Oct 22
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Pittsburgh at No. 25 Clemson
|Thu, Oct 26
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Miami
|Thu, Oct 26
|8 p.m.
|No. 25 Clemson at No. 3 Notre Dame
|Sun, Oct 29
|6 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round
|Sun, Oct 29
|8 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round
|Thu, Nov 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals
|Thu, Nov 2
|8 p.m.
|Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals
2023 Women’s College Soccer Schedule Across ESPN Networks
2023 ACC Network Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Sun, Sep 3
|Noon
|No. 14 Kentucky at No. 4 Pittsburgh
|Tue, Sep 12
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 Florida at Florida State
|Sun, Sep 17
|Noon
|Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
|Sun, Sep 17
|4 p.m.
|Merrimack at Boston College
|Wed, Sep 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Georgia Tech at Clemson
|Sun, Sep 24
|Noon
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|Wed, Sep 27
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Louisville at Notre Dame
|Sun, Oct 1
|2 p.m.
|Duke at Florida State
|Sun, Oct 1
|4 p.m.
|No. 2 Louisville at NC State
|Wed, Oct 4
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|Sun, Oct 8
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|Wed, Oct 18
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 4 Pittsburgh
|Sun, Oct 22
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Wake Forest
|Wed, Oct 25
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
|Sun, Oct 29
|Noon
|Clemson at Boston College
|Sun, Oct 29
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|Sun, Oct 29
|4 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|Fri, Nov 10
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|Sun, Nov 12
|Noon
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|Sun, Nov 19
|Noon
|Syracuse at No. 16 Georgia Tech
2023 College Volleyball Schedule Across ESPN Networks
*Rankings based on 2023 preseason polls
