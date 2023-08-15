ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present extensive coverage of the 2023 fall sports seasons with over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 400 ACC events.

The 2023 fall season on ACCN gets started on Thursday, Aug. 20, with women’s soccer as preseason No. 14 Pitt plays host to Drexel at 1 p.m. ET. Seven ACC teams enter the season with top-25 preseason rankings and ACCN has a number of top conference showdowns slated throughout the season:

4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia – Oct. 1 at Noon

3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State – Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina – Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

14 Pitt at No. 25 Clemson – Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Field hockey begins Friday, Aug. 25 with a marquee doubleheader as Wake Forest travels to Iowa at 6 p.m. followed by Michigan taking on host and defending national champion North Carolina at 8:30 p.m. The Tar Heels’ season opener will mark the debut of new head coach Erin Matson, the most decorated played in UNC field hockey history. Last fall, Matson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament after scoring the game-winning goal in the championship to secure the Tar Heels’ perfect 21-0 season and 10th NCAA crown.

Men’s soccer starts with defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Syracuse playing host to Binghamton on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Six other ACC teams enter the preseason top-25, including No. 5 Pitt who will host Marshall for the second ACCN game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m., followed by No. 3 Kentucky traveling to Louisville for the second game of the weekday doubleheader (8 p.m.). Other top 2023 games featuring ranked teams this season include:

9 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest – Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

15 Virginia at Notre Dame – Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

Denver at No. 5 Pitt – Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke – Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Volleyball makes its ACCN return on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a top-25 matchup between No. 14 Kentucky at No. 4 Pitt at noon. The conference has five preseason ranked teams that will be showcased during the season including 2022 NCAA runner up Louisville, who enters the season in the No. 2 spot. The Cardinals open play on ACCN on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

2023 ACC Network Field Hockey Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Aug 25 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Iowa Fri, Aug 25 8:30 p.m. Michigan vs North Carolina Sun, Sep 3 4 p.m. James Madison at Wake Forest Sun, Sep 10 Noon UConn at Syracuse Mon, Sep 18 7 p.m. Maryland at Virginia Fri, Oct 6 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville Sun, Oct 15 Noon UConn at Boston College Sun, Oct 15 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Duke Fri, Oct 27 6 p.m. Duke at North Carolina Tue, Oct 31 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals Tue, Oct 31 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals Tue, Oct 31 6 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals Wed, Nov 1 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Semifinal Wed, Nov 1 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Semifinal Fri, Nov 3 7 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship

2023 ACC Network Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Mon, Aug 28 7 p.m. Binghamton at No. 1 Syracuse Tue, Sep 5 6 p.m. Marshall at No. 5 Pittsburgh Tue, Sep 5 8 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at Louisville Fri, Sep 8 6 p.m. Boston College at NC State Fri, Sep 8 8 p.m. Louisville at No. 1 Syracuse Tue, Sep 12 8 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame Fri, Sep 15 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville Fri, Sep 22 6 p.m. No. 9 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest Fri, Sep 22 8 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at Notre Dame Mon, Sep 25 7 p.m. Denver at No. 5 Pittsburgh Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. No. 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke Fri, Oct 6 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Syracuse at North Carolina Tue, Oct 10 7 p.m. Yale at Boston College Fri, Oct 13 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech Fri, Oct 13 8 p.m. NC State at No. 4 Duke Fri, Oct 20 6 p.m. Boston College at No. 9 Clemson Fri, Oct 20 8. p.m. Notre Dame at No. 18 Wake Forest Fri, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at No. 15 Virginia Wed, Nov 1 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round Wed, Nov 1 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round Sun, Nov 5 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals Sun, Nov 5 4 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals Sun, Nov 5 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals Sun, Nov 5 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals Wed, Nov 8 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals Wed, Nov 8 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals

2023 ACC Network Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sun, Aug 20 1 p.m. Drexel at No. 14 Pittsburgh Sun, Aug 27 Noon Wisconsin at No. 4 Duke Sun, Aug 27 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 3 Notre Dame Sun, Sep 3 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 North Carolina Sun, Sep 10 1:30 p.m. Northwestern at Virginia Tech Sun, Sep 10 3:30 p.m. Florida at No. 6 Florida State Sun, Sep 10 5:30 p.m. Wyoming at Louisville Fri, Sep 15 6 p.m. Syracuse at Miami Sun, Sep 17 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at NC State Thu, Sep 21 6 p.m. Clemson at Miami Thu, Sep 21 8 p.m. No. 14 Pittsburgh at Louisville Sun, Sep 24 2 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at Boston College Sun, Oct 1 Noon No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia Thu, Oct 5 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Syracuse Thu, Oct 5 8 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech Sun, Oct 8 2 p.m. No. 5 Virginia at NC State Sun, Oct 8 4 p.m. North Carolina at No. 4 Duke Thu, Oct 12 7 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State Sun, Oct 15 1:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 5 Virginia Thu, Oct 19 6 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest Thu, Oct 19 8 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina Sun, Oct 22 2 p.m. No. 14 Pittsburgh at No. 25 Clemson Thu, Oct 26 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Miami Thu, Oct 26 8 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at No. 3 Notre Dame Sun, Oct 29 6 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round Sun, Oct 29 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round Thu, Nov 2 5:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals Thu, Nov 2 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals

2023 ACC Network Volleyball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sun, Sep 3 Noon No. 14 Kentucky at No. 4 Pittsburgh Tue, Sep 12 6 p.m. No. 12 Florida at Florida State Sun, Sep 17 Noon Coastal Carolina at North Carolina Sun, Sep 17 4 p.m. Merrimack at Boston College Wed, Sep 20 7 p.m. No. 16 Georgia Tech at Clemson Sun, Sep 24 Noon Miami at Virginia Tech Wed, Sep 27 7 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at Notre Dame Sun, Oct 1 2 p.m. Duke at Florida State Sun, Oct 1 4 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at NC State Wed, Oct 4 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami Sun, Oct 8 Noon Wake Forest at Syracuse Wed, Oct 18 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 4 Pittsburgh Sun, Oct 22 Noon Notre Dame at Wake Forest Wed, Oct 25 7 p.m. North Carolina at Duke Sun, Oct 29 Noon Clemson at Boston College Sun, Oct 29 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia Sun, Oct 29 4 p.m. NC State at North Carolina Fri, Nov 10 5 p.m. No. 4 Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech Sun, Nov 12 Noon NC State at Virginia Tech Sun, Nov 19 Noon Syracuse at No. 16 Georgia Tech

*Rankings based on 2023 preseason polls

