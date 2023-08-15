ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present extensive coverage of the 2023 fall sports seasons with over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 400 ACC events.

The 2023 fall season on ACCN gets started on Thursday, Aug. 20, with women’s soccer as preseason No. 14 Pitt plays host to Drexel at 1 p.m. ET. Seven ACC teams enter the season with top-25 preseason rankings and ACCN has a number of top conference showdowns slated throughout the season:

  • 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia – Oct. 1 at Noon
  • 3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State – Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina – Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
  • 14 Pitt at No. 25 Clemson – Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Field hockey begins Friday, Aug. 25 with a marquee doubleheader as Wake Forest travels to Iowa at 6 p.m. followed by Michigan taking on host and defending national champion North Carolina at 8:30 p.m. The Tar Heels’ season opener will mark the debut of new head coach Erin Matson, the most decorated played in UNC field hockey history. Last fall, Matson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament after scoring the game-winning goal in the championship to secure the Tar Heels’ perfect 21-0 season and 10th NCAA crown.

Men’s soccer starts with defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Syracuse playing host to Binghamton on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Six other ACC teams enter the preseason top-25, including No. 5 Pitt who will host Marshall for the second ACCN game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m., followed by No. 3 Kentucky traveling to Louisville for the second game of the weekday doubleheader (8 p.m.). Other top 2023 games featuring ranked teams this season include:

  • 9 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest – Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
  • 15 Virginia at Notre Dame – Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.
  • Denver at No. 5 Pitt – Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
  • 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke – Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Volleyball makes its ACCN return on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a top-25 matchup between No. 14 Kentucky at No. 4 Pitt at noon. The conference has five preseason ranked teams that will be showcased during the season including 2022 NCAA runner up Louisville, who enters the season in the No. 2 spot. The Cardinals open play on ACCN on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

2023 ACC Network Field Hockey Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Fri, Aug 25 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Iowa
Fri, Aug 25 8:30 p.m. Michigan vs North Carolina
Sun, Sep 3 4 p.m. James Madison at Wake Forest
Sun, Sep 10 Noon UConn at Syracuse
Mon, Sep 18 7 p.m. Maryland at Virginia
Fri, Oct 6 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville
Sun, Oct 15 Noon UConn at Boston College
Sun, Oct 15 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Duke
Fri, Oct 27 6 p.m. Duke at North Carolina
Tue, Oct 31 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals
Tue, Oct 31 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals
Tue, Oct 31 6 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Quarterfinals
Wed, Nov 1 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Semifinal
Wed, Nov 1 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Semifinal
Fri, Nov 3 7 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship

2023 ACC Network Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Mon, Aug 28 7 p.m. Binghamton at No. 1 Syracuse
Tue, Sep 5 6 p.m. Marshall at No. 5 Pittsburgh
Tue, Sep 5 8 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at Louisville
Fri, Sep 8 6 p.m. Boston College at NC State
Fri, Sep 8 8 p.m. Louisville at No. 1 Syracuse
Tue, Sep 12 8 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame
Fri, Sep 15 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville
Fri, Sep 22 6 p.m. No. 9 Clemson at No. 18 Wake Forest
Fri, Sep 22 8 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at Notre Dame
Mon, Sep 25 7 p.m. Denver at No. 5 Pittsburgh
Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. No. 1 Syracuse at No. 4 Duke
Fri, Oct 6 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Syracuse at North Carolina
Tue, Oct 10 7 p.m. Yale at Boston College
Fri, Oct 13 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Fri, Oct 13 8 p.m. NC State at No. 4 Duke
Fri, Oct 20 6 p.m. Boston College at No. 9 Clemson
Fri, Oct 20 8. p.m. Notre Dame at No. 18 Wake Forest
Fri, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at No. 15 Virginia
Wed, Nov 1 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round
Wed, Nov 1 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round
Sun, Nov 5 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
Sun, Nov 5 4 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
Sun, Nov 5 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
Sun, Nov 5 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals
Wed, Nov 8 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals
Wed, Nov 8 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinals

 2023 ACC Network Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Sun, Aug 20 1 p.m. Drexel at No. 14 Pittsburgh
Sun, Aug 27 Noon Wisconsin at No. 4 Duke
Sun, Aug 27 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 3 Notre Dame
Sun, Sep 3 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 North Carolina
Sun, Sep 10 1:30 p.m. Northwestern at Virginia Tech
Sun, Sep 10 3:30 p.m. Florida at No. 6 Florida State
Sun, Sep 10 5:30 p.m. Wyoming at Louisville
Fri, Sep 15 6 p.m. Syracuse at Miami
Sun, Sep 17 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at NC State
Thu, Sep 21 6 p.m. Clemson at Miami
Thu, Sep 21 8 p.m. No. 14 Pittsburgh at Louisville
Sun, Sep 24 2 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at Boston College
Sun, Oct 1 Noon No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia
Thu, Oct 5 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Syracuse
Thu, Oct 5 8 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech
Sun, Oct 8 2 p.m. No. 5 Virginia at NC State
Sun, Oct 8 4 p.m. North Carolina at No. 4 Duke
Thu, Oct 12 7 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State
Sun, Oct 15 1:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 5 Virginia
Thu, Oct 19 6 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest
Thu, Oct 19 8 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina
Sun, Oct 22 2 p.m. No. 14 Pittsburgh at No. 25 Clemson
Thu, Oct 26 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Miami
Thu, Oct 26 8 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at No. 3 Notre Dame
Sun, Oct 29 6 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round
Sun, Oct 29 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer First Round
Thu, Nov 2 5:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals
Thu, Nov 2 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Semifinals

2023 Women’s College Soccer Schedule Across ESPN Networks

2023 ACC Network Volleyball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Sun, Sep 3 Noon No. 14 Kentucky at No. 4 Pittsburgh
Tue, Sep 12 6 p.m. No. 12 Florida at Florida State
Sun, Sep 17 Noon Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
Sun, Sep 17 4 p.m. Merrimack at Boston College
Wed, Sep 20 7 p.m. No. 16 Georgia Tech at Clemson
Sun, Sep 24 Noon Miami at Virginia Tech
Wed, Sep 27 7 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at Notre Dame
Sun, Oct 1 2 p.m. Duke at Florida State
Sun, Oct 1 4 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at NC State
Wed, Oct 4 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami
Sun, Oct 8 Noon Wake Forest at Syracuse
Wed, Oct 18 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 4 Pittsburgh
Sun, Oct 22 Noon Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Wed, Oct 25 7 p.m. North Carolina at Duke
Sun, Oct 29 Noon Clemson at Boston College
Sun, Oct 29 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia
Sun, Oct 29 4 p.m. NC State at North Carolina
Fri, Nov 10 5 p.m. No. 4 Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
Sun, Nov 12 Noon NC State at Virginia Tech
Sun, Nov 19 Noon Syracuse at No. 16 Georgia Tech

2023 College Volleyball Schedule Across ESPN Networks

*Rankings based on 2023 preseason polls

