ESPN & ABC's Blockbuster Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

ESPN & ABC’s Blockbuster Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

ESPN’s Season-Opening Doubleheader to Feature Victor Wembanyama’s Debut

1 hour ago
  • NBA’s Inaugural In-Season Tournament Starts on ESPN and Includes Eight Group Play Games
  • The Tradition Continues: All Five NBA Games on Christmas, including Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James vs. Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum
  • Marquee Thanksgiving Eve Doubleheader Includes Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant, Plus NBA In-Season Tournament Doubleheader on Black Friday

ESPN today, in conjunction with the NBA, unveiled its blockbuster broadcast schedule for 2023-24 NBA regular season. The schedule features 100 games across ESPN and ABC, including a minimum of eight games as part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, five games on Christmas, two Opening Week doubleheaders, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC and Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday games. ESPN weeknight games generally air Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. and are preceded by the NBA Countdown pregame show at 7 p.m.

Opening Week to Include Victor Wembanyama’s Debut
ESPN’s 22nd NBA season begins with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 25, as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum at 7 p.m. ET. Thereafter, ESPN will nationally televise top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s historic debut with the San Antonio Spurs as they host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 9:30 p.m. ESPN will also televise a doubleheader on Friday, October 27, as the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. In the nightcap, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry visit the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox in a rematch of their classic first round NBA Playoffs series at 10 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament
The NBA In-Season Tournament begins with an ESPN doubleheader on November 3, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson. In the second half of the November 3 doubleheader, the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and two-time NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. The full ESPN schedule is below.

The Tradition Continues: ESPN and ABC’s NBA Christmas Day Coverage
The tradition continues as ESPN and ABC combine to broadcast all five NBA Christmas Day games, spanning more than 13 consecutive hours of coverage. The action tips off at noon ET from the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden – as the New York Knicks and Julius Randle host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN. At 2:30 p.m., it’s a meeting between the last two NBA Champions and NBA Finals M.V.P.s as the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on ABC and ESPN. At 5 p.m., action continues as the sport’s most historic rivalry is renewed when the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum on ABC and ESPN. The full Christmas schedule, which also includes the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, is below.

More schedule highlights:

  • Marquee ESPN Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
  • ESPN NBA In-Season Tournament action on Black Friday: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors.
  • NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tips off January 27 with a tripleheader: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – part of NBA “Rivals Week.”
  • 17 appearances each by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors across ESPN and ABC, including Lakers vs. Warriors on March 16.
  • 15 appearances each by Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics across ESPN and ABC.
  • 13 appearances by the Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, including four appearances on ABC.
  • 13 appearances by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks across ESPN and ABC.
  • Seven appearances by the San Antonio Spurs and top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama.
  • Two Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns games: Thanksgiving Eve and February 10 on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.
  • Star-studded ESPN doubleheader on December 15 as Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, and the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson square off with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.

ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day (Monday, December 25, 2023)

Time (ET) Game Platform(s)
12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks ESPN
2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN
5 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC, ESPN
8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat ESPN
10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN

 NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
Jan. 27 3 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
Jan. 27 5:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
Jan. 27 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 3 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
Feb. 10 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 24 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
Mar. 2 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Mar. 9 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
Mar. 16 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

ABC Sunday Showcase

Date Time (ET) Game
Feb. 11 2 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
Feb. 25 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
Mar. 3 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Mar. 3 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
Mar. 17 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Mar. 17 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

NBA on ESPN In-Season Tournament Schedule

Date Game Platforms
Fri, Nov. 3 New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN App
  Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App
Fri, Nov. 10 Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ESPN, ESPN App
  Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN, ESPN App
Fri, Nov. 17 Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN, ESPN App
  Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz ESPN, ESPN App
Fri, Nov. 24 Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ESPN App
  San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN, ESPN App

Full NBA on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
Oct. 25 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
Oct. 25 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
Oct. 27 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
Nov. 1 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov. 1 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Nov. 3 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Nov. 3 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
Nov. 8 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Nov. 10 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Nuggets
Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Nov. 15 10 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Nov. 17 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
Nov. 17 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
Nov. 22 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
Nov. 24 10 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
Dec. 1 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Dec. 1 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. TBD
Dec. 6 10 p.m. TBD
Dec. 15 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Dec. 15 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns
Dec. 22 10 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
Dec. 25 12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
Dec. 25 5 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 25 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
Jan. 3 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
Jan. 3 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Jan. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jan. 10 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan. 12 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons
Jan. 12 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan. 17 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
Jan. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jan. 24 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jan. 31 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Feb. 4 6 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 7 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb. 14 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Feb. 23 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Feb. 25 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 25 9:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers
Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Feb. 28 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
Mar. 1 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
Mar. 3 7 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Mar. 3 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Mar. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Mar. 8 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Mar. 10 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Mar. 10 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
Mar. 13 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
Mar. 18 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Mar. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
Mar. 20 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
Mar. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
Mar. 27 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Mar. 27 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
Apr. 3 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Apr. 3 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr. 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami
Apr. 10 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Apr. 14 1 p.m. TBD
Apr. 14 3:30 p.m. TBD

*Italicized games denote NBA In-Season Tournament action

Earlier this week, ESPN announced its reimagined game and studio coverage plans for the season ahead. Details are available on ESPN Press Room.

ESPN and ABC’s NBA coverage includes up to 44 postseason games, including the NBA Finals exclusively on ABC. ESPN will also exclusively televise the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Play-In Tournament games.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:
[email protected];
[email protected].

