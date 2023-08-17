ESPN & ABC’s Blockbuster Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

NBA’s Inaugural In-Season Tournament Starts on ESPN and Includes Eight Group Play Games

The Tradition Continues: All Five NBA Games on Christmas, including Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James vs. Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum

Marquee Thanksgiving Eve Doubleheader Includes Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant, Plus NBA In-Season Tournament Doubleheader on Black Friday

ESPN today, in conjunction with the NBA, unveiled its blockbuster broadcast schedule for 2023-24 NBA regular season. The schedule features 100 games across ESPN and ABC, including a minimum of eight games as part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, five games on Christmas, two Opening Week doubleheaders, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC and Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday games. ESPN weeknight games generally air Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. and are preceded by the NBA Countdown pregame show at 7 p.m.

Opening Week to Include Victor Wembanyama’s Debut

ESPN’s 22nd NBA season begins with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 25, as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum at 7 p.m. ET. Thereafter, ESPN will nationally televise top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s historic debut with the San Antonio Spurs as they host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 9:30 p.m. ESPN will also televise a doubleheader on Friday, October 27, as the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. In the nightcap, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry visit the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox in a rematch of their classic first round NBA Playoffs series at 10 p.m.

NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA In-Season Tournament begins with an ESPN doubleheader on November 3, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson. In the second half of the November 3 doubleheader, the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and two-time NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. The full ESPN schedule is below.

The Tradition Continues: ESPN and ABC’s NBA Christmas Day Coverage

The tradition continues as ESPN and ABC combine to broadcast all five NBA Christmas Day games, spanning more than 13 consecutive hours of coverage. The action tips off at noon ET from the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden – as the New York Knicks and Julius Randle host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN. At 2:30 p.m., it’s a meeting between the last two NBA Champions and NBA Finals M.V.P.s as the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on ABC and ESPN. At 5 p.m., action continues as the sport’s most historic rivalry is renewed when the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum on ABC and ESPN. The full Christmas schedule, which also includes the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, is below.

More schedule highlights:

Marquee ESPN Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.

Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant. ESPN NBA In-Season Tournament action on Black Friday: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors.

NBA In-Season Tournament action on Black Friday: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tips off January 27 with a tripleheader: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – part of NBA “Rivals Week.”

tips off January 27 with a tripleheader: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – part of NBA “Rivals Week.” 17 appearances each by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors across ESPN and ABC , including Lakers vs. Warriors on March 16.

and , including Lakers vs. Warriors on March 16. 15 appearances each by Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics across ESPN and ABC .

and . 13 appearances by the Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, including four appearances on ABC .

. 13 appearances by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks across ESPN and ABC .

and . Seven appearances by the San Antonio Spurs and top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Two Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns games: Thanksgiving Eve and February 10 on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC .

. Star-studded ESPN doubleheader on December 15 as Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, and the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson square off with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.

ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day (Monday, December 25, 2023)

Time (ET) Game Platform(s) 12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN 5 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC, ESPN 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat ESPN 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Jan. 27 3 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Jan. 27 5:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Jan. 27 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 3 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Feb. 10 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 24 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Mar. 2 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 9 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 16 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

ABC Sunday Showcase

Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 11 2 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Feb. 25 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 3 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 3 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 17 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 17 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

NBA on ESPN In-Season Tournament Schedule

Date Game Platforms Fri, Nov. 3 New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN App Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 10 Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ESPN, ESPN App Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 17 Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN, ESPN App Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 24 Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ESPN App San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN, ESPN App

Full NBA on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Oct. 25 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Oct. 25 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Oct. 27 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Nov. 1 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 1 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Nov. 3 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Nov. 3 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Nov. 8 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Nov. 10 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Nuggets Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Nov. 15 10 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Nov. 17 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Nov. 17 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Nov. 22 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Nov. 24 10 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Dec. 1 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Dec. 1 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. TBD Dec. 6 10 p.m. TBD Dec. 15 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Dec. 15 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Dec. 22 10 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Dec. 25 12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Dec. 25 5 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 25 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Jan. 3 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Jan. 3 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Jan. 10 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 12 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Jan. 12 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 17 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Jan. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Jan. 24 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Jan. 31 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 4 6 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 7 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 14 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 23 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Feb. 25 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 25 9:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Feb. 28 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 1 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Mar. 3 7 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Mar. 3 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Mar. 8 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 10 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Mar. 10 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Mar. 13 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Mar. 18 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 20 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 27 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 27 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Apr. 3 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks Apr. 3 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns Apr. 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Apr. 10 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Apr. 14 1 p.m. TBD Apr. 14 3:30 p.m. TBD

*Italicized games denote NBA In-Season Tournament action

Earlier this week, ESPN announced its reimagined game and studio coverage plans for the season ahead. Details are available on ESPN Press Room.

ESPN and ABC’s NBA coverage includes up to 44 postseason games, including the NBA Finals exclusively on ABC. ESPN will also exclusively televise the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Play-In Tournament games.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].