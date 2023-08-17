ESPN & ABC’s Blockbuster Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 NBA Regular Season
ESPN’s Season-Opening Doubleheader to Feature Victor Wembanyama’s Debut
- NBA’s Inaugural In-Season Tournament Starts on ESPN and Includes Eight Group Play Games
- The Tradition Continues: All Five NBA Games on Christmas, including Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James vs. Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum
- Marquee Thanksgiving Eve Doubleheader Includes Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant, Plus NBA In-Season Tournament Doubleheader on Black Friday
ESPN today, in conjunction with the NBA, unveiled its blockbuster broadcast schedule for 2023-24 NBA regular season. The schedule features 100 games across ESPN and ABC, including a minimum of eight games as part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, five games on Christmas, two Opening Week doubleheaders, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC and Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday games. ESPN weeknight games generally air Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. and are preceded by the NBA Countdown pregame show at 7 p.m.
Opening Week to Include Victor Wembanyama’s Debut
ESPN’s 22nd NBA season begins with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 25, as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum at 7 p.m. ET. Thereafter, ESPN will nationally televise top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s historic debut with the San Antonio Spurs as they host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 9:30 p.m. ESPN will also televise a doubleheader on Friday, October 27, as the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. In the nightcap, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry visit the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox in a rematch of their classic first round NBA Playoffs series at 10 p.m.
NBA In-Season Tournament
The NBA In-Season Tournament begins with an ESPN doubleheader on November 3, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson. In the second half of the November 3 doubleheader, the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and two-time NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. The full ESPN schedule is below.
The Tradition Continues: ESPN and ABC’s NBA Christmas Day Coverage
The tradition continues as ESPN and ABC combine to broadcast all five NBA Christmas Day games, spanning more than 13 consecutive hours of coverage. The action tips off at noon ET from the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden – as the New York Knicks and Julius Randle host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN. At 2:30 p.m., it’s a meeting between the last two NBA Champions and NBA Finals M.V.P.s as the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on ABC and ESPN. At 5 p.m., action continues as the sport’s most historic rivalry is renewed when the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum on ABC and ESPN. The full Christmas schedule, which also includes the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, is below.
More schedule highlights:
- Marquee ESPN Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
- ESPN NBA In-Season Tournament action on Black Friday: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors.
- NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC tips off January 27 with a tripleheader: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks; Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets; Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – part of NBA “Rivals Week.”
- 17 appearances each by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors across ESPN and ABC, including Lakers vs. Warriors on March 16.
- 15 appearances each by Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics across ESPN and ABC.
- 13 appearances by the Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, including four appearances on ABC.
- 13 appearances by Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks across ESPN and ABC.
- Seven appearances by the San Antonio Spurs and top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama.
- Two Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns games: Thanksgiving Eve and February 10 on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.
- Star-studded ESPN doubleheader on December 15 as Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, and the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson square off with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day (Monday, December 25, 2023)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform(s)
|12 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
|ABC, ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ABC, ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Jan. 27
|3 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
|Jan. 27
|5:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Jan. 27
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 3
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
|Feb. 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
|Mar. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Mar. 9
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
|Mar. 16
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
ABC Sunday Showcase
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Feb. 11
|2 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
|Feb. 25
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Feb. 25
|3:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Mar. 3
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mar. 3
|3:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
|Mar. 17
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Mar. 17
|3:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
NBA on ESPN In-Season Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Platforms
|Fri, Nov. 3
|New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Fri, Nov. 10
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Fri, Nov. 17
|Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Fri, Nov. 24
|Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN, ESPN App
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN, ESPN App
Full NBA on ESPN Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Oct. 25
|7 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
|Oct. 25
|9:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Oct. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
|Oct. 27
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
|Nov. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|Nov. 1
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Nov. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Nov. 3
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
|Nov. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
|Nov. 8
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
|Nov. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Nov. 10
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Nuggets
|Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Nov. 15
|10 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Nov. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Nov. 17
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
|Nov. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
|Nov. 22
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
|Nov. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
|Nov. 24
|10 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
|Dec. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Dec. 1
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
|Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Dec. 6
|10 p.m.
|TBD
|Dec. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Dec. 15
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Dec. 22
|10 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
|Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
|Dec. 25
|2:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
|Dec. 25
|5 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Dec. 25
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
|Dec. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Jan. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
|Jan. 3
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Jan. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Jan. 5
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Jan. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Jan. 10
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
|Jan. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons
|Jan. 12
|10 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Jan. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Jan. 17
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Jan. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
|Jan. 19
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Jan. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Jan. 24
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Jan. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Jan. 31
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|Feb. 4
|6 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 7
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
|Feb. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Feb. 14
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Feb. 23
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Feb. 25
|7 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 25
|9:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers
|Feb. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Feb. 28
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Mar. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
|Mar. 1
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Mar. 3
|7 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Mar. 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
|Mar. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 6
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Mar. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Mar. 8
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Mar. 10
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Mar. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
|Mar. 13
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
|Mar. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 18
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Mar. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
|Mar. 20
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|Mar. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 27
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
|Apr. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Apr. 3
|10 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Apr. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami
|Apr. 10
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|Apr. 14
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|Apr. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
*Italicized games denote NBA In-Season Tournament action
Earlier this week, ESPN announced its reimagined game and studio coverage plans for the season ahead. Details are available on ESPN Press Room.
ESPN and ABC’s NBA coverage includes up to 44 postseason games, including the NBA Finals exclusively on ABC. ESPN will also exclusively televise the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Play-In Tournament games.
