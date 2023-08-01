ESPN Announces ‘Something Real’ by Post Malone as College Football Anthem for 2023-24 Season

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified global artist Post Malone has been selected by ESPN to create the musical anthem for the 2023-24 college football season, serving as the backdrop for ESPN’s college football coverage, which begins Aug. 31.

His new single “Something Real” – which launched nationally as a feature track on his new album “AUSTIN” on Friday, July 28 – will be featured throughout college football programming, promotion and games throughout the season.

“Collaborating with ESPN to use my music to get fans excited for college football is a cool feeling,” Post said. “Something Real captures the emotion and passion the sport represents, and the excitement fans feel each and every week, and it only adds to me being ready for football season to get here.”

Said Curtis Friends, ESPN Senior Director of Marketing: “ESPN has always celebrated the unique bond between music and college football. For 10 seasons, the ESPN College Football music anthem has been a foundation of our college football promotion, growing and evolving as the sport does. Post Malone is a renowned artist whose music is as diverse and passionate as the college football fanbase – and “Something Real” is a track that lives up to the dynamic season ahead of us.”

In addition to an ESPN-produced college football hype trailer, Post Malone is highlighting the collaboration across his social channels in anticipation as another college football season on ESPN nears.

This marks the 10th season that ESPN has partnered with an acclaimed artist to create a music anthem driving ESPN’s college football coverage. (Fall Out Boy, Lauren Alaina, X Ambassadors, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Imagine Dragons, Judah & the Lion, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, DJ Snake & Rick Ross, Yungblud).

ESPN college football coverage will also include music from Universal, Interscope, Capital, Republic, and others including Kidd G, Glaive, Jacob Collier, and Rae Sremmurd, among others throughout the season.

ESPN’s industry-leading college football presentation will feature several marquee matchups to kick off the 2023 college football season, including nearly 60 games slated for Week 1 alone. The opening week will start with Florida at Utah (Aug. 31, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN), followed by the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ with South Carolina taking on North Carolina (Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC) along with the Camping World Kickoff as LSU and Florida State face off on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

Additional early season can’t-miss matchups include Week 2’s Texas and Alabama primetime showdown (Sept. 9, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN) and Week 3’s airing of the ‘Backyard Brawl’ between West Virginia and Pitt (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC), among others.

Follow @CollegeGameDay and @ESPNCFB on social media for more scheduling updates throughout the entire college football season.