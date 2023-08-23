ESPN Begins Season-Long Coverage of HBCU Football with 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff This Weekend in Atlanta on ABC

ESPN Events’ matchup features South Carolina State vs. defending SWAC champion Jackson State – Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Multiple HBCU Classic games to be featured this season, beginning with Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic and Boeing Red Tails Classic on Sunday, Sept. 3

ESPN platforms to air nearly 90 HBCU games in 2023 – including more than 20 games on ESPN networks and close to 60 games on ESPN+

ESPN begins its season-long coverage of college football at Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) with the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game on Saturday, Aug. 26. This year’s game matches the South Carolina State Bulldogs against the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Jackson State Tigers at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Throughout the 2023 season, ESPN and ESPN+ will air nearly 90 HBCU games, primarily featuring the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). ESPN networks will air more than 20 HBCU games – including more live Saturday games on ESPN linear networks than ever. The schedule features eight games from the SWAC, seven from the MEAC, and two from the SIAC. ESPN+, the industry’s leading sports streaming service, will be a weekly destination for HBCU football fans with close to 60 games all season.

HBCU football coverage on ESPN platforms will also highlight the school marching band performances at halftime, which are such an integral part of the HBCU experience. For the first time, the season will also culminate with ESPN Events’ inaugural Band of the Year National Championship on Dec. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. All four HBCU conferences – CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC – will be part of the Band of the Year competition and the championship will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Some of the marquee HBCU games to watch in 2023 include the season-opening Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, multiple Classic games – the Denny’s Orange Blossom, Boeing Red Tails, Magic City and Florida Classics, the SIAC and SWAC Championship games, and the Cricket Celebration Bowl, the HBCU National Championship game in Atlanta between the MEAC and SWAC champions.

HBCU Games on ESPN Platforms in Weeks 0 & 1

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, this weekend’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge debuted in 2005 before establishing its new home in Atlanta at Georgia State University in 2018. Annually featuring programs from the MEAC and SWAC, the Kickoff game is one of the most popular events of the HBCU football season. Beyond the game, a variety of special events will take place over the three-day weekend celebrating the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs.

ESPN’s commentator team for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge will feature HBCU graduates Tiffany Greene (Florida A&M) and Jay Walker (Howard) with reporters Quint Kessenich and Harry Lyles Jr The play-by-play-analyst duo of Greene and Walker will once again serve as ESPN’s lead commentator team for HBCU football games this season.

Looking ahead to Week 1, a pair of HBCU Classic games will be featured on ESPN platforms during Labor Day Weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic pits Jackson State against No. 25 Florida A&M (3 p.m., ESPN) in Miami Gardens, Fla., while ESPN Events’ third annual Boeing Red Tails Classic features Fort Valley State against Tuskegee (7 p.m., ESPNU) in Montgomery, Ala.

HBCU College Football Games on ESPN Platforms in Weeks 0 & 1:

Date Time (ET) Platform Game/Commentators Sat, Aug 26 7:30 p.m. ABC Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.): South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich, Harry Lyles, Jr. Sun, Sep 3 3 p.m. ESPN Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.):

Jackson State vs. No. 25 Florida A&M

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson 7 p.m. ESPNU Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

Jason Ross, Jr., Charles Arbuckle

Other Notable HBCU Games on ESPN Platforms in 2023:

Date Time (ET) Platform Game Sat, Oct 28 3:30 p.m. TBD Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.): Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Sat, Nov 11 TBD TBD SIAC Championship Sat, Nov 18 3:30 p.m. TBD Florida Classic (Orlando): Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Sat, Dec 2 4 p.m. ESPN2 SWAC Championship Sat, Dec 16 Noon ABC Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)

Additional HBCU Content on ESPN Platforms

Black College Football Live – Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker host Black College Football Live, the weekly pre-game tailgate show on Facebook and other digital platforms highlighting the HBCU football experience.

– Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker host Black College Football Live, the weekly pre-game tailgate show on Facebook and other digital platforms highlighting the HBCU football experience. Andscape – The Walt Disney Company’s Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity spotlights HBCUs as one of its primary content verticals.

The Walt Disney Company’s Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity spotlights HBCUs as one of its primary content verticals. Why Not Us: Howard Golf – The fourth season of the acclaimed Why Not Usseries on ESPN+ from Andscape and executive produced by four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry debuted August 21. The eight-episode series brings fans inside the Howard University men’s and women’s golf teams – which Curry has supported – as the student-athletes and coaches navigate the challenges and triumphs of an emerging Division 1 program. New episodes debut each Monday through Sept. 4.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

2023 HBCU College Football Schedule on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Platform Game Sat, Aug 26 7:30 p.m. ABC Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta): South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Sat, Sep 2 1 p.m. ESPN+ Bowie State at Delaware State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia State at Norfolk State 6 p.m. ESPN+ Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central 6 p.m. ESPN+ Southern at Alabama State 8 p.m. ESPN+ Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern Sun, Sep 3 3 p.m. ESPN Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Jackson State vs. Florida A&M 7 p.m. ESPNU Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee Sat, Sep 9 1 p.m. ESPN+ Morehouse at Howard 4 p.m. ESPN+ Benedict at Edward Waters 7 p.m.* 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ ESPNU Jackson State at Southern Sat, Sep 16 3 p.m. ESPN+ Florida Memorial at Grambling 3:30 p.m.* 11 p.m. ESPN+ ESPNU Hampton at Howard 6 p.m. ESPN+ Towson at Morgan State 6 p.m. ESPN+ Clark Atlanta at Savannah State 6 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky State at Allen 7 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama A&M at Southern Thu, Sep 21 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M Sat, Sep 23 2 p.m. ESPN+ Morehouse at Edward Waters 3 p.m. ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State 4 p.m. ESPN+ Clark Atlanta at Miles 6 p.m. ESPN+ Albany at Morgan State 6 p.m. ESPN+ The Citadel at South Carolina State 6 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama State at Florida A&M Sat, Sep 30 Noon ESPN+ Miles at Central State 1 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State 2 p.m. ESPN+ North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State 4 p.m. ESPN+ Campbell at North Carolina Central 6 p.m. ESPN+ Fort Valley State at Allen 7 p.m. ESPN+ Grambling at Prairie View A&M Sat, Oct 7 1 p.m. ESPN+ Stony Brook at Morgan State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State 3:30 p.m. TBD Grambling at Alcorn State 4 p.m. TBD Gulf Coast Challenge (Mobile, Ala.): Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M 7 p.m. TBD Florida A&M at Southern 7 p.m. ESPN+ Morehouse at Tuskegee Thu, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Fort Valley State at Benedict Sat, Oct 14 1 p.m. ESPN+ Allen at Albany State 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Edward Waters at Tuskegee 3 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama State at Jackson State 3 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama A&M at Grambling Thu, Oct 19 7:30 p.m. ESPNU North Carolina Central at Morgan State Sat, Oct 21 Noon TBD South Carolina State at Delaware State Noon TBD Norfolk State at Howard 2 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky State at Benedict 3 p.m. ESPN+ Tuskegee at Savannah State 5 p.m. ESPN+ Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State 8 p.m. ESPN+ Florida A&M at Texas Southern Thu, Oct 26 7:30 p.m. ESPNU South Carolina State at North Carolina Central Sat, Oct 28 Noon TBD Howard at Delaware State 1 p.m. ESPN+ Lane at Central State 2 p.m. TBD Morgan State at Norfolk State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Edward Waters at Allen 2 p.m. ESPN+ Kentucky State at Morehouse 3 p.m. ESPN+ Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3:30 p.m. TBD Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.): Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State 4 p.m. TBD Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M Thu, Nov 2 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman Sat, Nov 4 1 p.m. ESPN+ Central State at Kentucky State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Clark Atlanta at Morehouse 2 p.m. ESPN+ Fort Valley State at Albany State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Florida A&M at Alabama A&M 3 p.m. ESPN+ Southern at Alcorn State 3 p.m. ESPN+ Texas Southern at Jackson State 3:30 p.m. TBD Delaware State at Morgan State 3:30 p.m. TBD Howard at South Carolina State 3:30 p.m. TBD Norfolk State at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPN+ Tuskegee at Miles Fri, Nov 10 9 p.m. ESPNU Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Sat, Nov 11 TBD TBD SIAC Championship Noon TBD Norfolk State at Delaware State Noon TBD Morgan State at South Carolina State 3 p.m. ESPN+ Alcorn State at Texas Southern 3 p.m. ESPN+ Prairie View A&M at Southern 3:30 p.m. TBD North Carolina Central at Howard Sat, Nov 18 1 p.m. ESPN+ Morgan State at Howard 2 p.m. ESPN+ South Carolina State at Norfolk State 2 p.m. ESPN+ Delaware State at North Carolina Central 3 p.m. ESPN+ Alabama State at Prairie View A&M 3 p.m. ESPN+ Alcorn State at Jackson State 3:30 p.m. TBD Florida Classic (Orlando): Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Thu, Nov 23 3 p.m. ESPN+ Tuskegee at Alabama State Sat, Dec 2 4 p.m. ESPN2 SWAC Championship Sat, Dec 16 Noon ABC Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)

* Also available (taped) on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m.

** Also available (taped) on ESPNU at 11 p.m.

– 30 –