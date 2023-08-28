ESPN’s Week 1 College Football Slate Features 14 Ranked Squads Across 60+ Games, Blockbuster Showdowns Blanket Labor Day Weekend

Top-10 Clash in Camping World Kickoff – No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State in Orlando – Sunday Night on ABC Highlights Week 1 Schedule

One of the most-anticipated college football seasons in history is here, with nearly 60 games slated to kick off across ESPN platforms, beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 and running through Labor Day Monday on ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage is highlighted by the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, as No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State battle on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC) featuring lead ESPN/ABC commentating crew Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. In their 11th meeting all-time, the Tigers look to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to the Noles (24-23) on a blocked LSU extra point in the closing seconds of the 2022 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in New Orleans. The trio will also be on the mic Thursday when Florida travels to No. 14 Utah. The Gators, who came away with the upset victory in Gainesville a year ago, take on the Utes at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Friday features a neutral site showcase between ACC programs Georgia Tech and Louisville on ESPN, as Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra announce the Aflac Kickoff Game. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals – both under the leadership of new head coaches – face off at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Another all-ACC matchup falls in ESPN’s traditional Labor Day primetime college football window, as Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill commentate a conference clash between reigning ACC champion No. 9 Clemson and the Duke Blue Devils on campus in Durham (8 p.m.) on Capital One Labor Day Kickoff on ESPN.

ABC’s lineup on Saturday spotlights three new commentating crews. In primetime, ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One brings on the Battle of the Carolinas with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling No. 21 North Carolina against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. ABC’s Saturday schedule begins with the neutral site noon showdown between Virginia and No. 12 Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. The Vols, who capped an historic 2022 season with a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl, open the 2023 campaign against the Cavaliers, who return to the field for the first time after the tragic death of three UVA football players led to cancellation of the team’s final two games in 2022. At 3:30 p.m., Boise State takes on No. 10 Washington at Husky Stadium, with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden on the west coast call.

A pair of ranked squads are set for Saturday home matchups on ESPN. No. 20 Oklahoma plays host to Arkansas State at noon with Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor calling the action. In primetime, No. 23 Texas A&M welcomes New Mexico at 7 p.m., featuring Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich on the mic. In addition, afternoon action on ESPN is highlighted by Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony presenting UMass at Auburn from The Plains at 3:30 p.m. Pac-12 After Dark returns to ESPN at 10:30 p.m., as Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton call Coastal Carolina at UCLA from Rose Bowl Stadium.

College Networks Commence with Comprehensive CFB Slates

ESPN’s college networks each feature big brands in primetime on the first Saturday night of the season. No. 4 Alabama takes on Middle Tennessee on SEC Saturday Night on SEC Network, with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic kicking off their seventh season in the booth at 7:30 p.m. On ESPNU, John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport will present No. 24 Tulane hosting South Alabama at 8 p.m., while new ACC Network Primetime Football commentating crew Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum will call the Commonwealth showcase between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion on ACCN.

HBCUs Highlight Neutral Site Showcases

A pair of HBCU Classic games will be featured on ESPN platforms during Labor Day Weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic pits Jackson State against No. 25 Florida A&M (3 p.m., ESPN – Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker) in Miami Gardens, Fla., while ESPN Events’ third annual Boeing Red Tails Classic features Fort Valley State against Tuskegee (7 p.m., ESPNU – Jason Ross Jr and Charles Arbuckle) in Montgomery, Ala. More on ESPN’s HBCU college football slate.

ESPN+ Kicks Off 500+ Game Lineup

Week 1 of the most expansive season on record for ESPN+ launches with two-time defending CFP champion and top-ranked Georgia hosting UT Martin at 6 p.m. (Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray and Ashley ShahAhmadi). Additional SEC matchups on the platform in Week 1 include No. 22 Ole Miss welcoming Mercer (2 p.m. – Justin Kutcher and Dave Steckel). On Big 12 Now on ESPN+, No. 16 Kansas State takes on Southeast Missouri State (7 p.m. – Mark Neely, Adam Breneman and Tori Petry), and Big 12 powerhouse Baylor plays host to in-state foe Texas State (7 p.m. – Peter Sousa and LaDarrin McLane).

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.