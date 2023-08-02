First Take Reaches Major Audience Milestone with 12 Consecutive Months of Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth

First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, reached another major audience milestone – 12 months in a row of year-over-year growth. July marked the 12th consecutive month, with an increase of 26 percent vs. 2022, averaging 363,000 viewers.

Top 3 viewership highlights (July ‘22-‘23)

The largest monthly audience was January 2023 with an average of 561,000 viewers, the show’s most-watched month of January ever.

March 2023 marked First Take’s most-watched month of March and entire first quarter ever.

Marking the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year growth, July 2023 also saw the most significant increase in average viewers year over year, up 26 percent vs. 2022.

From the First Take team

David Roberts, ESPN head of event & studio production: “First Take continues to innovate and produce results, and this is the latest example of that. It is the place fans turn for authentic reaction to impactful moments and topics in the sports world. Stephen A., Molly and the signature weekly guests connect with fans in a way that is unmatched.”

“First Take continues to innovate and produce results, and this is the latest example of that. It is the place fans turn for authentic reaction to impactful moments and topics in the sports world. Stephen A., Molly and the signature weekly guests connect with fans in a way that is unmatched.” Stephen A. Smith, First Take featured commentator / executive producer: “This is what we do! We work hard. We work together. All to inform, entertain and provide great television at every opportunity — while achieving success. That’s what it’s all about, and we’re not about to stop.”

“This is what we do! We work hard. We work together. All to inform, entertain and provide great television at every opportunity — while achieving success. That’s what it’s all about, and we’re not about to stop.” Molly Qerim, First Take host: “Every day is a wild ride on First Take. We all put so much into this show and I’m incredibly grateful for our behind-the-scenes crew, our on-air team and of course the fans. First Take wouldn’t be the same without their support.”

-30-

Media Contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]); Cecile Cross-Plummer ([email protected])