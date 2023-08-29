Most-Watched Little League Baseball World Series on ESPN Platforms Since 2015

The 2023 edition of the Little League Baseball World Series Presented By T-Mobile from Williamsport, Pa. was the most-watched on ESPN platforms since 2015, according to Nielsen. The 38-game slate averaged 1,081,000 viewers, up 22 percent from last year, and was also up double-digits in all key demos, including M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, P18-34, P18-49 and P25-54.

The 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 27, averaged nearly three million viewers (2,944,000) on ABC, making it the most-watched since 2019. The broadcast was up 18 percent from last year’s Championship Game and peaked with 4,060,000 viewers at 5:15 p.m. ET.

In addition, the 2023 Little League Baseball United States Championship Game on Saturday, August 26, averaged 2,528,000 viewers, up four percent from last year. Saturday’s Little League Baseball World Series International Championship Game averaged 1,677,000 viewers, up nine percent from 2023. Both games on August 26 aired on ABC.

As previously announced, the 2023 Little League Softball World Series was the most-watched on ESPN platforms since 2010. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

