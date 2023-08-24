Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe Joins First Take’s Signature Fall Football Guest Lineup

Sharpe Will Go Head-to-Head with Stephen A. Smith for the Full Two Hours Every Monday & Tuesday Beginning Sept. 4

Smith & Host Molly Qerim Will Also be Joined Weekly by Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Chris Russo, Marcus Spears & More Throughout the Season

Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe will join First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, every Monday and Tuesday during football season.

Sharpe will make his First Take debut going head-to-head with Smith for the full two hours on Sept. 4-5, following Week 1 of college football and kicking off the opening week of the NFL regular season.

David Roberts, ESPN head of event & studio production: “First Take is the destination for morning sports debate year-round, and now with Shannon joining the signature show’s fall guest lineup opposite Stephen A. and Molly, fans will have even more to look forward to this NFL and college football season.”

Reaction from Smith & Sharpe

Stephen A. Smith, First Take featured commentator & executive producer: “It never hurts to have a 3-time Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Famer on the show. And it definitely doesn’t hurt to have a friend. Shannon is not only a great talent, but a good man, as well. A man who’s aiming to do a lot of great things in the near future. I’m just thankful he accepted my invitation to join First Take as being one of those things — even if it means him getting beat down in debates from time-to-time 😊. Buckle up, folks. Here we come!”

Shannon Sharpe, Pro Football Hall of Famer & three-time Super Bowl champion: “I’m excited to announce this fall I’ll take my on air talents to ESPN’s First Take and debate my friend Stephen A. Smith. We’re both graduates of HBCU’s, very opinionated and animated. GET YOUR POPCORN READY.”

Sharpe adds to First Take’s signature lineup of guest football experts who will join Smith and Qerim weekly beginning in Sept., including Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Chris Russo, Marcus Spears and more.

Fans Turn to First Take

Smith and Qerim continue to produce can’t-miss content that resonates with fans. In July, First Take reached another major audience milestone – 12 months in a row of year-over-year growth.

