ACC Network Tips Off 2023-24 College Basketball Season with a Monday Tripleheader Featuring No. 8 Virginia Tech Women, and No. 19 UNC and No. 2 Duke Men’s Games

ACC PM will also originate from Charlotte’s Spectrum Center before No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff on Thursday, Nov. 9

A combined 10 women’s and men’s games on ACCN during 2023-24 tip-off week

ACC Network will tip off the 2023-24 college basketball season with a tripleheader of games on Monday, Nov. 6, featuring a trio of the conference’s highly-ranked women’s and men’s programs. Two of ACCN’s signature shows – the weekday afternoon ACC PM and basketball-themed Nothing But Net – will also originate from the site of all three opening night games.

After winning the 2023 ACC Women’s Tournament and advancing to the program’s first-ever Women’s Final Four, preseason No. 8 Virginia Tech will play in ACC Network’s opening game, hosting High Point at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be preceded by a two-hour edition of ACC PM (3 p.m.) hosted by Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum from Cassel Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Analyst Kelly Gramlich, who will call the game with Jenn Hildreth, will also contribute to the show.

Following the Hokies’ opener, two of the ACC’s elite men’s programs take center stage in primetime. First, preseason No. 19 North Carolina hosts Radford at 7 p.m., followed by Dartmouth at No. 2 Duke (9 p.m.). Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will call the Tar Heels’ game, while Mike Monaco and Randolph Childress will voice the Blue Devils’ opener.

Host Kelsey Riggs and the Nothing But Net analyst team of Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock will preview both Tobacco Road games on ACC PM in the afternoon and continue from Chapel Hill through halftime of the UNC game before driving the 11 miles across town to Duke. In addition to providing halftime coverage from Cameron Indoor Stadium, they’ll wrap up the day with a 30-minute postgame edition of Nothing But Net at 11 p.m.

ACC PM will also be on-site at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Thursday, Nov. 9 for one of the most-anticipated games of the women’s season – No. 3 Iowa vs. the eighth-ranked Hokies in the Ally Tipoff. Packer, Tannebaum and Gramlich will preview the matchup of 2023 Women’s Final Four programs during the two-hour show (4 p.m.). The game will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. That evening, Riggs will host All-ACC at 10:30 p.m. from the Spectrum Center with Gramlich and football analyst Eric Mac Lain. The show will discuss both basketball game and the ACC Thursday night football game, Virginia at Louisville, which airs at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

In all, ACC Network will televise a combined 10 women’s and men’s games during the opening week of the basketball season (Nov. 6-12). Other featured matchups include a Friday, Nov. 10 doubleheader featuring Virginia (vs. Florida, 7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech (vs. South Carolina, 9:30 p.m.) in Charlotte’s Hall of Fame Series games. On Sunday, Nov. 12, a pair of ranked ACC women’s programs are in action on ACCN – No. 17 Louisville hosts DePaul (4 p.m.) followed by No. 16 North Carolina vs. Davidson (6 p.m.).

The ACC enters the 2023-24 season with five women’s teams – Virginia Tech (No. 8), Notre Dame (No. 10), UNC (No. 16), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 18) – and three men’s programs – Duke (No. 2), Final Four participant Miami (No. 13) and UNC (No. 19) – ranked in the respective preseason AP Top 25 polls. During the upcoming season, ACC Network will feature a record 86 women’s basketball games and more than 100 men’s basketball games.

College Basketball Tip-Off Week Coverage on ACC Network (Nov. 6-12):

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, Nov. 6 3 p.m. ACC PM (live from Blacksburg) Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum 5 p.m. High Point at No. 8 Virginia Tech (women) Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich 7 p.m. Radford at No. 19 North Carolina (men) Wes Durham and Dan Bonner 9 p.m. Dartmouth at No. 2 Duke (men) Mike Monaco and Randolph Childress 11 p.m. Nothing But Net (live from Durham) Kelsey Riggs, Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock Tue, Nov. 7 7 p.m. Charlotte at NC State (women) Roy Philpott and Debbie Antonelli Thu, Nov. 9 4 p.m. ACC PM (live from Spectrum Center, Charlotte) * Mark Packer, Taylor Tannebaum and Kelly Gramlich 6 p.m. Harvard at Boston College (women) Jon Meterparel and Helen Williams 10:30 p.m. All-ACC (live from Spectrum Center, Charlotte) * Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain Fri, Nov. 10 7 p.m. Florida vs. Virginia (men) ** Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander 9:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (men) ** Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander Sun, Nov. 12 2 p.m. Lehigh at No. 19 North Carolina (men) Anish Shroff and Malcolm Huckaby 4 p.m. DePaul at No. 17 Louisville (women) Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty 6 p.m. Davidson at No. 16 North Carolina (women) Angel Gray and Brooke Weisbrod

* Site of Ally Tipoff – No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech game

** Hall of Fame Series – Charlotte

