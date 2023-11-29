ESPN NBA Schedule Update: San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves; Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Added on December 6

ESPN today announced updates to its NBA game schedules for two dates in December. On Wednesday, December 6, the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At 10 p.m., the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić will visit the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.

In addition, on Friday, December 8, the LA Clippers will visit the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

For the full ESPN and ABC NBA game schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-