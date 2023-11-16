Super Bowl LVII Rematch: ESPN Boosts Coverage of Eagles-Chiefs on Monday Night Football with Enhanced Game Production, Onsite Studio Presence, Weekend Programming and More

Marquee Week 11 Finale Available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

NFL Live , Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter with SVP Surround the Game from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Live Reports from Philadelphia and Kansas City Across ESPN Studio Shows Kick Off Days in Advance

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Interviews, Nick Sirianni Feature Among Programming Highlights

ESPN+ and ESPN.com Supplement Robust Coverage

ESPN’s Week 11 showcase of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be multifaceted, with an enhanced Monday Night Football game presentation (Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET) punctuating multiple days of coverage across nearly all ESPN platforms. On-site studio shows from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium following a weekend of live reports, interviews, and features surrounding the signature game and the participating stars are among the highlights.

The traditional telecast of the Super Bowl LVII rematch will be on ESPN and ABC, with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2. ESPN Deportes has the Spanish-Language telecast, while ESPN+ and NFL+ will carry all three viewing options.

All NFL on ESPN studio shows will feature specialized Eagles and Chiefs content, including NFL Live (3-4 p.m.) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) both on location, and Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. headquarters on Sunday morning.

Multiple editions of SportsCenter will have live reports and features beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, and ESPN+ and ESPN.com will add to the coverage leading into, during and following the game.

Buck and Aikman on Traditional Call, More 4K, Slo-Mo Cameras Added

The voices of Monday Night Football, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman – who are in the midst of their NFL-record 22nd season as broadcast booth partners – will anchor the traditional telecast. Lisa Salters, the longest-tenured sideline reporter in Monday Night Football history, will lead the sideline coverage and report throughout the night on the Chiefs. Laura Rutledge is set to team up with the commentator trio for this game and will report from the Eagles sideline, and ESPN officiating analyst John Parry will join the quartet.

More on added elements to the presentation:

More Cameras: ESPN will add additional cameras to the telecast, including 4K and super slow-motion cameras, bringing their arsenal to eight total 4K/UHD cameras and 16 super slow-motion cameras positioned throughout the stadium.

ESPN will add additional cameras to the telecast, including 4K and super slow-motion cameras, bringing their arsenal to eight total 4K/UHD cameras and 16 super slow-motion cameras positioned throughout the stadium. Drone Footage: To provide extra aerial views of the stadium, a drone will be added to the mix in addition to the plane.

To provide extra aerial views of the stadium, a drone will be added to the mix in addition to the plane. Star-Studded Anthem : ESPN Creative Content Unit’s “In the Air Tonight” featuring Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana will begin the telecast, with custom Super Bowl LVII rematch lyrics from Snoop Dogg.

ESPN Creative Content Unit’s “In the Air Tonight” featuring Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana will begin the telecast, with custom Super Bowl LVII rematch lyrics from Snoop Dogg. Debut Track from Timbaland & Vita: The debut of Timbaland and Vita’s track “Desire” is airing as the soundtrack to ESPN’s promotional spots for Monday Night Football and will be heard during the broadcast.

The debut of Timbaland and Vita’s track “Desire” is airing as the soundtrack to ESPN’s promotional spots for Monday Night Football and will be heard during the broadcast. Custom Art: ESPN’s Marketing, Production & Creative Studio teams are rolling out Super Bowl LVII rematch visuals which will be seen across ESPN’s studio shows and the game broadcast.

Peyton and Eli Deliver Signature Alternate Telecast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli adds to the night, with the Super Bowl-winning brothers welcoming to-be-announced guests. Peyton and Eli will be live from their respective studios, providing their accustomed authentic commentary.

On ESPN Deportes, Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp, Katia Castorena and John Sutcliffe will have the call.

Studio Shows to Include Features, Interviews and Soundtracks Spotlighting Multiple Stars of the Super Bowl LVII Rematch

ESPN studio show programming will lean heavily into the Super Bowl LVII rematch teams, showcasing unique stories and angles on the reigning AFC and NFC Champions. Highlights include:

Coaching Kelce – Airing exclusively on Monday Night Countdown, Michelle Beisner-Buck sat down with Jason and Travis Kelce’s high school coach Michael Smith and their college coaches at the University of Cincinnati, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones, to talk about the brothers before NFL stardom.

– Airing exclusively on Monday Night Countdown, sat down with Jason and Travis Kelce’s high school coach Michael Smith and their college coaches at the University of Cincinnati, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones, to talk about the brothers before NFL stardom. Travis Kelce Interview –Chiefs tight end sat down with Alex Smith to discuss the Super Bowl LVII rematch and playing his brother again and reminisce about Kelce’s first touchdown catch which was thrown by Smith.

–Chiefs tight end sat down with to discuss the Super Bowl LVII rematch and playing his brother again and reminisce about Kelce’s first touchdown catch which was thrown by Smith. Patrick Mahomes Interview – The Chiefs quarterback sat down with Jeff Darlington to discuss how the offense can still get better.

– The Chiefs quarterback sat down with to discuss how the offense can still get better. Nick Sirianni Interview – The Eagles head coach sat down with Michelle Beisner-Buck to discuss the Super Bowl LVII rematch and the unique ways he motivates his team this season.

The Eagles head coach sat down with to discuss the Super Bowl LVII rematch and the unique ways he motivates his team this season. Jeremy Schaap on Taylor Swift – Schaap explores the unexpected conflict facing the musical megastar as the Chiefs take on the Eagles. Swift grew up in Wyomissing, Penn., about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Now, the team she grew up rooting for hosts the team of her love interest.

– Schaap explores the unexpected conflict facing the musical megastar as the Chiefs take on the Eagles. Swift grew up in Wyomissing, Penn., about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Now, the team she grew up rooting for hosts the team of her love interest. Big Charlie’s Saloon – In South Philly, one block from where Rocky ran through the Italian market, sits a sports bar… a Chiefs bar!

– In South Philly, one block from where Rocky ran through the Italian market, sits a sports bar… a Chiefs bar! The Core Four – The Eagles foundation is set with four linemen who have created a leadership core for more than a decade now.

– The Eagles foundation is set with four linemen who have created a leadership core for more than a decade now. Sirianni Family Business – The Eagles head coach relies on the lessons learned from some of his favorite football coaches, his dad and his brothers.

– The Eagles head coach relies on the lessons learned from some of his favorite football coaches, his dad and his brothers. Mic’d Up Moments – The best sounds from players who were on the field for Super Bowl LVII.

Unless noted, content will be showcased across multiple shows leading into the game.

NFL Live and Monday Night Countdown Set the Stage for Monday Night Football

Following Monday Blitz with Michael Eaves, Herm Edwards and Booger McFarland (3-4 p.m.), ESPN will offer three hours of pregame studio programming from inside the stadium, beginning with NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and continuing with Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.).

NFL Live – The daily NFL show will thoroughly preview the Super Bowl LVII rematch in addition to analyzing all the action from the remainder of Week 11. Laura Rutledge hosts, alongside Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark , 14-year NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky , first round pick Marcus Spears and senior NFL insider Adam Schefter .

The daily NFL show will thoroughly preview the Super Bowl LVII rematch in addition to analyzing all the action from the remainder of Week 11. hosts, alongside Super Bowl champion , 14-year NFL quarterback , first round pick and senior NFL insider . Monday Night Countdown – The Monday pregame show will be packed with analysis and previews surrounding the Eagles and Chiefs. Host Scott Van Pelt is joined by Clark, Pro Bowl quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Smith, Spears, Schefter and features reporter Beisner-Buck.

SportsCenter with SVP to Air After the Game

Following the conclusion of the game, SportsCenter with SVP (11:30 p.m.) will wrap up coverage from Arrowhead Stadium. Van Pelt and Clark will breakdown the Super Bowl LVII rematch with instant reaction from Buck and Aikman as well as player interviews from the winning team.

ESPN’s Studio Shows Serve as a Warm-Up Act for Monday

With the Super Bowl LVII rematch less than 36 hours away, Sunday NFL Countdown will have multiple segments on the game, including keys for the Eagles and Chiefs and film breakdown of the two teams, among other conversations. Jeff Darlington will provide live reports from Kansas City.

Prior to Sunday NFL Countdown, Darlington and Sal Paolantonio will be in Kansas City and Philadelphia, respectively, appearing on multiple shows providing live reports beginning Thursday.

ESPN’s Digital Platforms Complement Wall-to-Wall Programming

ESPN’s digital platforms will partake in the excitement of the game with exclusive articles and reporting. Highlights include:

“Inside A.J. Brown’s pursuit of greatness,” by Tim McManus (available on ESPN.com)

(available on ESPN.com) “The football connection of Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce,” by Adam Teicher (available on ESPN.com)

(available on ESPN.com) ESPN’s NFL experts answer 15 questions, going inside the biggest matchup of the season (available on ESPN+ and ESPN.com)

ESPN social to collaborate with influencers to produce content driving fans to Monday Night Football.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic on ESPN+

Coinciding with the Super Bowl LVII rematch, ESPN’s SC Featured team is set to debut “Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic,” the astonishing tale of a fervent Chiefs superfan known as ChiefsAholic, who gained national notoriety after being arrested. The captivating 40-minute documentary will be available for streaming on ESPN+ beginning on Monday, Nov. 20. More information here.

Behind-the-Scenes of the Super Bowl LVII rematch with ABC’s Nightline

Following Monday Night Football, local news broadcasts and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC News’ Nightline (approx. 12:30 a.m.) will debut a feature chronicling ESPN’s preparation and execution of the Super Bowl LVII rematch. Interviews with Buck, Aikman, and Salters, as well as members of the Monday Night Football production crew, will be included. Accompanying the piece will be a behind-the-scenes tour of ESPN’s footprint around the stadium.

