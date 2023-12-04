A Monday Night Football First: Packers-Giants on ABC & ESPN+ & Titans-Dolphins on ESPN & ESPN+ to Be Played Simultaneously; Re-Imagined Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Provides Opportunity to Watch Both Games on ESPN2 & ESPN+

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters Call the NFC Matchup; Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge on AFC Game

Special Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Presented with Limited Commercial Breaks

Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live and Monday Blitz to lead into Special Monday Night Football Presentation

ESPN’s Monday Night Football will present two games, kicking off at the same time (8:15 p.m. ET), to conclude Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11), as ESPN and the NFL transform a Sunday afternoon environment into a primetime window. The latest schedule innovation during ESPN’s most comprehensive NFL season in the company’s history, features multiple games with playoff implications, as the Green Bay Packers visit the New York Giants (ABC and ESPN+) and the Tennessee Titans are at the Miami Dolphins (ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes).

Adding to the first-ever side-by-side Monday Night Football event, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2 and ESPN+) will offer fans the ability to watch both games simultaneously, with the Manning brothers commentating on the important MNF matchups concurrently, delivering fans the most exciting action from each game in real-time.

The special Monday Night Football Week 14 presentation is this season’s third occasion for multiple MNF games in the same night, having previously occurred in Weeks 2 and 3 with staggered start times. The two games in one night, and the now 25 game NFL-on-ESPN schedule, are added components of ESPN’s new NFL rights agreement.

ESPN’s customary slate of Monday studio programming will lead into the dual Monday Night Football games, including Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.), NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and Monday Blitz (3-4 p.m.), all from Bristol, CT., thoroughly preparing fans for the night’s action, while also recapping the Week 14 slate.

Traditional Telecasts Anchor the Special Presentation

Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the Packers-Giants game, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines. In Miami, Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will be on the call for Titans-Dolphins with Laura Rutledge joining from the sidelines. ESPN officiating analyst John Parry will assist both crews. Both games have historical significance; this will be the first time since 1983 the Packers and Giants meet on Monday Night Football and the first time since 2017 that the Dolphins host a Monday Night Football game.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. . . with a Twist

The added, reimagined Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will bring fans many of the traditional aspects of a ManningCast with the added enhancement of watching the two games side-by-side. When situations dictate, Peyton and Eli will divert attention to a single game.

The Manning brothers are expected to have their customary guests – to be announced in the coming days – and will take limited commercial breaks throughout the night.

More on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’s third season, including their three remaining appearances, can be found here.

NFL on ESPN Studio Programming Adds to Football-Centric Monday

Leading into the two Monday Night Football games, ESPN will provide fans with four hours of dedicated NFL programming: