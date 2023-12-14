ESPN’s Most Expansive Gymnastics Season in History Tumbles into 2024

More Than 70 Hours Across ESPN Platforms Between Regular Season, Conference Championships and NCAA Gymnastics Postseason Presentations

Nine of Nation’s Top 10 Notch Spotlight Across Linear Platforms

10 th Season of SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” and Inaugural Campaign of ACC Network Gymnastics Highlight 2024 Schedule

Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Set for Jan. 12-13, 2024

ESPN soars to new heights in its NCAA Gymnastics coverage across ESPN platforms, with a record number of programming hours dedicated to flips, full-outs and all-around action in 2024. More than 70 hours leap across ESPN platforms this winter, and collegiate gymnastics will shine in the spotlight once again with the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth on broadcast television for the fourth consecutive season.

ABC is the home of the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal rounds stick the landing on Thursday, April 18 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 4:30 p.m. and Semifinal II 9 p.m. Thursday. Surround championship coverage will be live on ESPN+ to bring viewers to each apparatus for every second of the action. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals on ESPN+, showcasing real-time action of every gymnast and apparatus from regional rounds in Ann Arbor, Mich, Berkeley, Calif, Fayetteville, Ark., and Gainesville, Fla.

Between the regular season, Conference Championship Saturday and comprehensive coverage of all rounds of the NCAA Gymnastics Championship, more than 40 meets featuring teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN3 and ESPN+, with additional action on SEC Network+ and ACCNX throughout the season.

Top 10 Teams Tumble into TV Time

Two-time reigning national champion Oklahoma begins its title defense with a trio of televised appearances in 2024. In addition to their participation in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, the Sooners play host to No. 6 Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1 and No. 8 Alabama on Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m., with both meets set for ESPN2 and ESPN+.

2023 national finalists Florida, Utah and LSU are slated for a staggering 17 combined TV appearances this winter, with the 2024 schedule showcasing nine of the top 10 teams in the country and 16 of the WGCA Preseason Top 25 across ESPN platforms.

No. 4 Utah hits the road to take on No. 5 UCLA on Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU. ESPN2 is scheduled for an additional quartet of top 10 showdowns supplementing the Sooners’ pair of meets on the network. No. 2 Florida welcomes to Gainesville No. 8 Alabama on Friday, Jan. 26 and No. 3 LSU on Friday, Feb. 23, both at 7 p.m. The Gators then hit the road to No. 9 Kentucky for an afternoon showcase at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. The third-ranked Tigers host the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide on ESPN2 earlier that weekend, with the top 10 tussle taking place at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

ESPN Events’ first-ever owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, features four of the top five squads in the country – No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 UCLA – facing off in the Maverik Center outside Salt Lake City. Set for Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. on ABC, the afternoon quad meet matches up with additional primetime programming on ACC Network to bookend the ABC action.

ACC Network’s first televised meets in network history set the stage for this landmark competition in SLC. The first session on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. features No. 22 Arizona, North Carolina, Nebraska and Boise State, with the third session on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. welcoming No. 7 Cal, No. 11 Michigan State, NC State and BYU.

SEC Network Scores a 10 with Season 10

The 10th year of SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise returns in 2024, with a record nine consecutive weekends of high-flying action from around the conference beginning on Friday, Jan. 5. Viewers will be treated to another banner year for FNH tripleheaders, with six set for SEC Network and ESPN2 featuring SEC squads during the 2024 regular season. In total, SEC Network will showcase 19 live meets in the 2024 regular season.

Inaugural Season for ACC Network Gymnastics

In addition to the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, ACC Network will highlight five further regular season meets in 2024, with ACCN windows set for 4 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Fridays. First, Pittsburgh and Clemson clash at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, followed by NC State and Clemson in primetime on Friday, Feb. 2. An in-state battle is scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, with North Carolina taking on NC State at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. Friday, Feb. 16 features Pittsburgh on the road at UNC at 7 p.m., with NC State traveling to Pittsburgh for ACCN’s final regular season meet on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.

Championship Saturday Sticks the Landing

ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network are teaming up to take on Championship Saturday with a full day of conference championship action slated for Saturday, March 23. The Big 12 Gymnastics Championship will be carried live in primetime on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. The SEC Gymnastics Championship will be telecast live, with the 2024 edition airing exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session flips on at 3:30 p.m. with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m. In a year of firsts for the newly minted sport for the ACC, the first ever ACC Gymnastics Championship is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network on March 23.

As always, every meet on ESPN platforms is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices and espn.com/watch.

