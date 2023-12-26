ESPN’s Ravens-49ers Draws More than 27.2 Million Viewers, the Second Most-Watched Monday Night Football Game Since 1996

Please Note: This is the original press release that was issued on Tuesday, December 26 based on Nielsen’s Fast Nationals. Final numbers indicated an audience of 27.6 million. A new release, which is now the release of record, was issued on Thursday, Dec. 28 and can be found here: https://bit.ly/3vi7qXT

What a Stretch: Ravens-49ers Joins Eagles-Chiefs from Week 11 as Two Best Monday Night Football Audiences in 27 Seasons

Ravens-49ers Audience Up 59% from Christmas Night Last Season

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Up Nearly 30% Year-Over-Year

ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Christmas night between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers (December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated more than 27.2 million viewers (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes), as the 2023 season continues to re-write the Monday Night Football record books.

The Ravens-49ers, with an audience of 27,235,000 viewers, is the second most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years (since 1996 season), trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs from Week 11 (November 22, 2023) – which also aired on ESPN and ESPN2, in addition to ABC and ESPN+. In short, Monday Night Football has now aired the two most-watched games in 27 years in the span of five weeks.

Year-over-year, the Ravens-49ers audience was up 59% from the primetime game on Christmas in 2022 (Buccaneers at Cardinals) on another network. Focusing on all Christmas day games, the Ravens-49ers ranks among the top four most-watched NFL games across all networks (more than 20 games) since 1994. More highlights:

In Week 16, Monday Night Football was up 148% year-over-year (Chargers at Colts)

Ravens-49ers peaked at 31.4 million viewers late in the first half (9:30 – 9:45 p.m.).

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 16.6 million viewers, up 29% inclusive of all linear games (19 games vs. 17 games), despite the Week 3 and Week 14 presentation of two games vs. last season’s singular game in the same weeks. Excluding this year’s Week 3 and Week 14, Monday Night Football would be up 43% year-over-year, averaging 18.3 million viewers.

