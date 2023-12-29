Jess Sims Expands ESPN Role as Men’s College Basketball Saturday Prime Game Reporter

ESPN has expanded the role of reporter Jess Sims who will join men’s college basketball coverage as a sideline reporter for ESPN Saturday Primetime games for the 2023-24 season. The former collegiate basketball player and current fitness instructor phenom will tip off her new role in the new year on January 13 on ESPN.

Sims joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and brought fans closer to the game through unique behind-the-scenes features, including this season’s look at the Ohio State marching band’s regiment and the grueling obstacle course at the U.S. Military Academy.

“Jess has an incredible energy that connects with fans and viewers, and we’ve seen the impact she’s already had during her two years with ESPN,” said Meg Aronowitz, ESPN senior vice president, production. “Her background and passion for basketball will be a welcome addition to our robust roster of commentators on our men’s college basketball coverage.”

Sims will join the Saturday Primetime team after ESPN veteran reporter Holly Rowe has decided to dedicate her focus on her passion project, ESPN’s expanded women’s college basketball coverage. Rowe will serve as the sport’s lead game reporter and as an analyst on College GameDay Covered by State Farm, in addition to the many other sports she covers year-round for ESPN, including college football, softball, WNBA and more.

Widely known for her work as a fitness instructor, Sims left a career in education to pursue her passion in 2016. After teaching boxing and HIIT (high intensity interval training) at popular boutique studios in New York City, she became a global sensation when she joined Peloton in 2018 as a Tread instructor, teaching running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes to over seven million subscribers worldwide. Sims has also launched content for children and families, blending her passions for health and wellness through interactive movement and education.

A former collegiate basketball player at Trinity College, Sims has also worked with the WNBA’s New York Liberty as an in-arena host and sideline reporter (2021-23) and is a regular contributor on Good Morning America.

“It’s an absolute honor to be joining the incredibly talented Saturday Primetime team! Basketball was my first love and it continues to shape the person I am both on and off the court,” said Sims. “I am beyond thrilled to be back on the court for the biggest games each week.”

Sims is wrapping up her second season on the College GameDay team as the show travels to Pasadena, Calif., for the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential for two special edition episodes on Saturday, Dec. 30 (9 a.m. – noon ET, ESPN and ESPNU) and Monday, Jan. 1, ahead of the CFP Semifinal (10 a.m. – 1 p.m., ESPN and ESPNU). The show will then close out the season at the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. – noon before the title game.

-30-