ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Adds Peloton Instructor and Sports Reporter Jess Sims for 2022-23 College Football Season

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot has added popular Peloton instructor and sports reporter Jess Sims for the 2022-23 season. Sims will make live, weekly appearances from campus sites on college football’s premier pregame show, joining host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, along with research producer Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski during the program’s 36th season.

Widely known for her work as a fitness instructor, Sims left a career in education to pursue her passion in 2016. After teaching boxing and HIIT (high intensity interval training) at popular boutique studios in New York City, she became a global sensation when she joined Peloton in 2018 as a Tread instructor, teaching running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes to over seven million subscribers worldwide. Sims has also launched content for children and families, blending her passions for health and wellness through interactive movement and education.

A former collegiate basketball player at Trinity College, Sims has also worked with the WNBA’s New York Liberty as an in-arena host (2021) and sideline reporter (2022) the past two seasons.

“Jess is a rising star who exudes personality and energy. We’re looking forward to her adding to the excitement surrounding College GameDay each week throughout the season – both during the show and as we engage with students and fans on every campus we visit” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president, production.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” said Sims. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

College GameDay returns for the 2022 season with a preview show celebrating the 20th season with title sponsor The Home Depot on Aug. 27. The team then hits the road for an exclusive one-hour edition before the West Virginia at Pitt game on Sept. 1 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN), before heading to week one in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3 (9 a.m. ET, ESPN).

Additional details on College GameDay’s plans for the upcoming season will be announced in August.

