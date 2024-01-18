ESPN BET Launches New Creative featuring Kendrick Perkins

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, is launching another new advertisement, “Big Man”, featuring ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins. The spot, which debuted on ESPN on Jan. 17, continues the theme of fan-driven sports narratives and how they create engaging betting moments, in this instance with a debate around the role of the big man in current-day basketball.

“Big Man” is the second new ESPN BET ad to run in as many weeks. Last week, ESPN BET debuted “The Elements” featuring Get Up host Mike Greenberg. The spots are part of ESPN BET’s overall campaign creative platform, ‘What a Play’, developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters.

The spot, along with “The Elements,” join “As Long as We All Had Fun” featuring SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt, and “You Had to Be There” featuring SportsCenter host Elle Duncan. Both of these spots launched late in 2023.

On November 14, ESPN BET went live in 17 states across the U.S. ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web. For more information about ESPN BET, click here.