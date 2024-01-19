ESPN Men’s Fantasy Basketball: 2 Million Players, 2 Years in a Row

Building on the continued growth of ESPN Fantasy, participation in ESPN Men’s Fantasy Basketball this season is up 5% year-over-year with more than 2 million fans playing the game for the second year in a row.

This comes on the heels of ESPN Fantasy Football setting a new all-time mark this season with more than 12 million players for the first time ever, up nearly 10% YoY.

setting a new all-time mark this season with more than 12 million players for the first time ever, up nearly 10% YoY. According to the most recent Comscore data, the ESPN Fantasy App remained No. 1 in the Fantasy and Sports Betting category with 6 million unique users in November (+6% YoY), and was second only to the ESPN App, which had 29.4 million unique fans, in the U.S. Sports App category.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

