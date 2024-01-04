First Take’s Viewership Success Continues with Most-Watched Year Ever in 2023

Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth Streak Extended to 17 Consecutive Months in Dec.

Dec. Marked Second Most-Watched Month on Record, Up 24 Percent vs. 2022

First Take Saw Significant Growth Across Digital & Social in 2023

First Take reached another major viewership milestone in 2023. Featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim marked the show’s most-watched year ever, averaging 496,000 viewers.

In Dec., the show’s impressive streak of year-over-year viewership growth reached 17 consecutive months. First Take averaged 611,000 viewers in Dec., the show’s second most-watched month on record, up 24 percent year over year.

First Take on YouTube: In 2023, First Take content had 250 million views, up 12 percent from 2022. In Dec. alone, First Take had 25 million views, up 5 percent from 2022.

First Take on Social: In 2023, across all ESPN social accounts, engagements for First Take content were up a massive 302 percent vs. 2022. Across all First Take social platforms, the show has a combined audience of 4.5 million followers.

First Take’s most-watched year ever further added to ESPN’s record-setting mornings in 2023.

On the Road: First Take with Smith, Qerim and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe will be live from the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8. First Take will welcome a full lineup of special guests and get fans ready for the Washington-Michigan matchup that night.

-30-

Media Contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]); Cecile Cross-Plummer ([email protected])