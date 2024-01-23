PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream, Wednesday-Saturday Coverage of Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Coverage begins tomorrow – Wednesday, January 24 – at 11:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Saturday, January 27

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Homa, Schauffele, Cantlay, Morikawa, Finau, Matsuyama, Åberg, Theegala, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ starts early this week with First Round coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 24, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.

Four-stream coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:45 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 27.

, and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 27. Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Max Homa , two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Jason Day , Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele , and major winners Collin Morikawa , Justin Rose , Hideki Matsuyama , and Keegan Bradley .

, two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner , Olympic gold medalist , and major winners , , , and . Featured Holes coverage will showcase all four par 3 holes on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16.

coverage will showcase on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16. Wednesday and Thursday rounds will be played on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines.

Wednesday, January 24

Main Feed | 11:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET | South Course

Tony Finau – No. 26 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

– No. 26 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open) Max Homa – Defending Farmers Insurance Open winner, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

– Defending Farmers Insurance Open winner, No. 7 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET | North Course

Collin Morikawa – No. 12 world ranking, 2021 Open Championship winner, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 12 world ranking, 2021 Open Championship winner, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner Sahith Theegala – TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Patrick Cantlay – No. 6 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

Ludvig Åberg – TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

– TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup Champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open winner

– 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup Champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open winner Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR winner

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay

(When Morikawa, Theegala and Cantlay complete their round, coverage will follow the Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Lee group on the South Course, in progress.)

Keegan Bradley – No. 13 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Jason Day – Two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner (2018, 2015), 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Min Woo Lee – Three wins on DP World Tour



Featured Group – Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele

– Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3

– No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Thursday, January 25

Main Feed | 11:50 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 12:15 p.m. ET

Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele (North Course)

Featured Groups | 12:30 p.m. ET

Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Lee (North Course)

Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay (South Course)

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay

– Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay Featured Group – Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele

– Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3

– No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, January 24 11:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay Ludvig Åberg / Justin Rose / Hideki Matsuyama 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele 3 p.m. Featured Group Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Featured Group Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Thursday, January 25 11:50 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 12:15 p.m. Marquee Group Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele 12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Keegan Bradley / Jason Day / Min Woo Lee Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay 3 p.m. Featured Group Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay Featured Group Finish Tony Finau / Max Homa / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Friday and Saturday when pairings for announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

