Batter Up! College Baseball Returns for the 2024 Season with Over 4,000 Games Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division 1 college baseball returns for the 2024 season, featuring a full slate of action from the best teams and conferences in the country across its platforms throughout the spring. ESPN’s expansive programming will cover over 160 games across linear networks, with an additional 3,900+ games on digital platforms. The television lineup features 20 of the top-25 preseason ranked teams, including all top-10 teams.

Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX, with all games accessible on the ESPN App.

Featured Games

ESPN linear networks will present 42 matchups between preseason top-25 ranked teams. Defending national champion LSU (No. 4) and No. 2 Florida, last season’s national runner up, lead the way with 13 appearances – including a Men’s College World Series Championship Series rematch (March 22 & 24 on SEC Network), while No. 1 Wake Forest will have 10 games on ESPN linear networks.

Primetime Rivalry Games on ESPN2

14 regular season games will air live on ESPN2 this spring, starting with a primetime matchup between top-five SEC programs LSU and Arkansas on Thursday, March 28 (7 p.m.). Other must-see games showcased on ESPN2 include in-state rivalry games featuring Florida at Florida State (April 9; 7 p.m.), Mississippi State at Ole Miss (April 13; 8:30 p.m.) and Oregon at Oregon State (April 27; 10 p.m.). The regular season on ESPN2 closes out on Sunday, May 12 with a doubleheader featuring Clemson at Wake Forest and Tennessee at Vanderbilt.

Exclusive Home of The Road to Omaha

ESPN will continue its exclusive coverage into the postseason, marking its 21st consecutive year covering the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One (MCWS), beginning with a one-hour selection show on Monday, May 27 (Noon, ESPN2 and ESPN+). The 2024 MCWS will begin on Friday, June 14 and will conclude with the best-of-three finals starting Saturday, June 22 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

2023 Season Ends on a Home Run

The 2023 season closed out on a high note, with the NCAA Men’s College World Series marking the most-watched MCWS on ESPN platforms on record. The 16-game postseason averaged 1.65 million viewers across the platforms, up 48% from the 2022 MCWS. The best-of-three Finals series between LSU and Florida averaged 2.86 million viewers across three games (ESPN/ESPNU), up 75% from the 2022 two-game Finals. Read more about the viewership numbers from the 2023 MCWS.

Conference Spotlight

SEC Network

SEC Network will feature over 50 regular season games this college baseball season. Additionally, SECN+ will showcase approximately 400 regular season conference and non-conference games. Every game of the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding coverage on SECNetwork.com. Eight of the nation’s top-25 teams in the D1 Baseball preseason ranks play in the SEC – Florida (2), Arkansas (3), LSU (4), Vanderbilt (6), Texas A&M (8), Tennessee (9), Alabama (19) and South Carolina (25).

ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be the home of ACC baseball in 2024, offering 39 regular season matchups beginning on Saturday, March 2. ACCN will also exclusively feature every game from pool play to the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 21-26 live from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., with the title game airing on ESPN2. Nearly 400 additional games will be available on ACCN’s digital platform ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) throughout the season. The ACC is home to six top-25 programs in the preseason ranks – Wake Forest (1), Clemson (10), Duke (12), NC State (13), Virginia (14), North Carolina (15).

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream over 220 matchups throughout the regular season, including games from preseason top-25 ranked teams TCU (5), Texas (16), Texas Tech (21) and Kansas State (24).

Longhorn Network

The Longhorn Network will televise 34 of 36 Texas home baseball games during the 2024 regular season. The 16th-ranked Longhorns’ home games against TCU on April 19-20 will air on ESPNU.

ESPN+

ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will feature more than 3,000 regular season games representing 21 conferences, including the American, American East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic conferences.

2024 Division I Regular Season College Baseball Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Feb. 16 8 p.m. San Diego at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb. 17 3:30 p.m. San Diego at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb. 18 2 p.m. San Diego at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Feb. 20 7:30 p.m. Houston Christian at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. Cal Poly at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb. 24 2:30 p.m. Cal Poly at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb. 25 11 p.m. Cal Poly at No. 16 Texas* Longhorn Network Tue, Feb. 27 7:30 p.m. St. John’s at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, March 2 3 p.m. No. 2 Florida at Miami ACCN Tue, March 5 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Tue, March 12 6 p.m. Florida State at No. 2 Florida SECN 7:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, March 15 8 p.m. Washington at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, March 16 4 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 14 Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. No. 25 South Carolina at Ole Miss SECN 3:30 p.m. Washington at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 5 p.m. No. 4 LSU at Mississippi State SECN 8 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama SECN Sun, March 17 Noon Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN 2 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama SECN 2 p.m. Washington at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Tue, March 19 7:30 p.m. Air Force at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Towson at No. 12 Duke ACCN Wed, March 20 5 p.m. Air Force at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, March 21 7 p.m. No. 3 Arkansas at Auburn SECN 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 8 Texas A&M ESPNU Fri, March 22 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 10 Clemson ACCN 7:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 4 LSU SECN Sat, March 23 Noon No. 19 Alabama at Georgia SECN 3 p.m. No. 12 Duke at No. 13 NC State ACCN 3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, March 24 Noon Kentucky at Missouri SECN Noon Georgia Tech at No. 15 North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Baylor at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 4 LSU SECN Tue, March 26 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri SECN 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M CC at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, March 28 7 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Miami ACCN 7 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 3 Arkansas ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 25 South Carolina at No. 19 Alabama SECN Fri, March 29 8 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 3 Arkansas SECN 8 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 13 NC State ACCN Sat, March 30 2 p.m. Missouri at No. 6 Vanderbilt SECN 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ACCN 5 p.m. Georgia at No. 9 Tennessee SECN 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Texas A&M SECN Sun, March 31 2 p.m. Georgia at No. 9 Tennessee SECN Tue, April 2 7 p.m. Louisville at Kentucky SECN 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Wed, April 3 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at No. 25 South Carolina SECN Thu, April 4 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia ACCN 7 p.m. No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 4 LSU ESPN2 7 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 3 Arkansas SECN 7:30 p.m. BYU at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, April 5 7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 4 LSU SECN 8 p.m. BYU at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, April 6 3:30 p.m. BYU at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Notre Dame ESPN2 8 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State SECN 10 p.m. No. 17 UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPNU Sun, April 7 Noon No. 19 Alabama at Kentucky SECN 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh ACCN Tue, April 9 7 p.m. No. 2 Florida at Florida State ESPN2 7 p.m. Alabama State at Auburn SECN Wed, April 10 8 p.m. Texas State at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, April 11 7 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN 7 p.m. Missouri at Georgia SECN 7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn ESPNU Fri, April 12 8 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee ESPNU 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss SECN Sat, April 13 4 p.m. No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 5 TCU ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee SECN 8 p.m. No. 13 NC State at No. 10 Clemson ACCN 8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN2 8:30 p.m. No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Texas A&M SECN Sun, April 14 Noon No. 25 South Carolina at No. 2 Florida SECN 3 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee SECN Tue, April 16 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Auburn SECN 7 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACCN 7:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 3 Arkansas ESPN2 Wed, April 17 5 p.m. No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 3 Arkansas SECN Thu, April 18 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 13 NC State ACCN 7 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 19 Alabama SECN 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 6 Vanderbilt ESPNU Fri, April 19 7 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 6 Vanderbilt ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 5 TCU at No. 16 Texas ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 4 LSU at Missouri SECN Sat, April 20 6 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SECN 7 p.m. No. 5 TCU at No. 16 Texas ESPNU 8 p.m. Louisville at Miami ACCN Sun, April 21 2 p.m. No. 5 TCU at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 24 Kansas State ESPNU Tue, April 23 7 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Georgia ESPNU 7 p.m. Houston at No. 8 Texas A&M SECN 7:30 p.m. UT Arlington at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, April 25 7 p.m. No. 14 Virginia at Boston College Game played at Fenway Park ACCN 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 9 Tennessee SECN 7:30 p.m. No. 19 Alabama at Ole Miss ESPNU Fri, April 26 8 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 3 Arkansas SECN Sat, April 27 Noon Missouri at No. 9 Tennessee SECN 1 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 3 Arkansas ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 19 Alabama at Ole Miss SECN 4 p.m. Florida State at No. 12 Duke ACCN 6 p.m. Kentucky at No. 25 South Carolina SECN 7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at Notre Dame ACCN 10 p.m. Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State ESPN2 10 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at No. 17 UC Santa Barbara ESPNU Sun, April 28 3 p.m. Kentucky at No. 25 South Carolina SECN 4 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Louisville ESPNU 7 p.m. Indiana State at Southern Illinois ESPNU Tue, April 30 7 p.m. West Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPNU 7 p.m. UNC Charlotte at No. 15 North Carolina ACCN 7 p.m. Lindenwood at Missouri SECN 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Wed, May 1 7 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State ESPNU Thu, May 2 7 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida ESPN2 7 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ACCN Fri, May 3 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 4 LSU SECN Sat, May 4 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ACCN 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. No. 13 NC State at Florida State ACCN 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 4 LSU ESPNU 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn SECN Sun, May 5 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn SECN Tue, May 7 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 6 Vanderbilt ESPN2 7 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech ACCN Wed, May 8 7 p.m. Penn State at West Virginia ESPN2 Thu, May 9 8 p.m. Georgia at No. 25 South Carolina ESPNU Fri, May 10 4:30 p.m. Evansville at Indiana State ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Georgia at No. 25 South Carolina SECN 7 p.m. No. 13 NC State at No. 14 Virginia ACCN 8:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at Ole Miss SECN Sat, May 11 Noon Kentucky at No. 2 Florida SECN 3 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 6 Vanderbilt SECN 4 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, May 12 Noon Kentucky at No. 2 Florida SECN Noon No. 10 Clemson at No. 1 Wake Forest ESPN2 Noon Louisville at No. 15 North Carolina ACCN 3 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 6 Vanderbilt ESPN2 3 p.m. Maryland at Boston College ACCN 3 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 3 Arkansas SECN 6 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at Ole Miss SECN Tue, May 14 7 p.m. Liberty at No. 1 Wake Forest ACCN Thu, May 16 7 p.m. TBD ESPN2 7 p.m. TBD SECN 7 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina at No. 12 Duke ACCN 7:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, May 17 7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 13 NC State ACCN 7:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. TBD SECN Sat, May 18 Noon Boston College at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Noon TBD SECN 3 p.m. TBD SECN 3 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 14 Virginia ACCN 3:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 16 Texas Longhorn Network 6 p.m. TBD SECN

*tape-delayed

Rankings based on the 2024 D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25