Batter Up! College Baseball Returns for the 2024 Season with Over 4,000 Games Across ESPN Platforms
- 20 of the top-25 preseason ranked teams to be featured across ESPN platforms
- 42 matchups between top-25 teams
- Exclusive home of The Road to Omaha
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division 1 college baseball returns for the 2024 season, featuring a full slate of action from the best teams and conferences in the country across its platforms throughout the spring. ESPN’s expansive programming will cover over 160 games across linear networks, with an additional 3,900+ games on digital platforms. The television lineup features 20 of the top-25 preseason ranked teams, including all top-10 teams.
Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX, with all games accessible on the ESPN App.
Featured Games
ESPN linear networks will present 42 matchups between preseason top-25 ranked teams. Defending national champion LSU (No. 4) and No. 2 Florida, last season’s national runner up, lead the way with 13 appearances – including a Men’s College World Series Championship Series rematch (March 22 & 24 on SEC Network), while No. 1 Wake Forest will have 10 games on ESPN linear networks.
Primetime Rivalry Games on ESPN2
14 regular season games will air live on ESPN2 this spring, starting with a primetime matchup between top-five SEC programs LSU and Arkansas on Thursday, March 28 (7 p.m.). Other must-see games showcased on ESPN2 include in-state rivalry games featuring Florida at Florida State (April 9; 7 p.m.), Mississippi State at Ole Miss (April 13; 8:30 p.m.) and Oregon at Oregon State (April 27; 10 p.m.). The regular season on ESPN2 closes out on Sunday, May 12 with a doubleheader featuring Clemson at Wake Forest and Tennessee at Vanderbilt.
Exclusive Home of The Road to Omaha
ESPN will continue its exclusive coverage into the postseason, marking its 21st consecutive year covering the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One (MCWS), beginning with a one-hour selection show on Monday, May 27 (Noon, ESPN2 and ESPN+). The 2024 MCWS will begin on Friday, June 14 and will conclude with the best-of-three finals starting Saturday, June 22 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
2023 Season Ends on a Home Run
The 2023 season closed out on a high note, with the NCAA Men’s College World Series marking the most-watched MCWS on ESPN platforms on record. The 16-game postseason averaged 1.65 million viewers across the platforms, up 48% from the 2022 MCWS. The best-of-three Finals series between LSU and Florida averaged 2.86 million viewers across three games (ESPN/ESPNU), up 75% from the 2022 two-game Finals. Read more about the viewership numbers from the 2023 MCWS.
Conference Spotlight
SEC Network
SEC Network will feature over 50 regular season games this college baseball season. Additionally, SECN+ will showcase approximately 400 regular season conference and non-conference games. Every game of the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding coverage on SECNetwork.com. Eight of the nation’s top-25 teams in the D1 Baseball preseason ranks play in the SEC – Florida (2), Arkansas (3), LSU (4), Vanderbilt (6), Texas A&M (8), Tennessee (9), Alabama (19) and South Carolina (25).
ACC Network
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be the home of ACC baseball in 2024, offering 39 regular season matchups beginning on Saturday, March 2. ACCN will also exclusively feature every game from pool play to the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 21-26 live from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., with the title game airing on ESPN2. Nearly 400 additional games will be available on ACCN’s digital platform ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) throughout the season. The ACC is home to six top-25 programs in the preseason ranks – Wake Forest (1), Clemson (10), Duke (12), NC State (13), Virginia (14), North Carolina (15).
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream over 220 matchups throughout the regular season, including games from preseason top-25 ranked teams TCU (5), Texas (16), Texas Tech (21) and Kansas State (24).
Longhorn Network
The Longhorn Network will televise 34 of 36 Texas home baseball games during the 2024 regular season. The 16th-ranked Longhorns’ home games against TCU on April 19-20 will air on ESPNU.
ESPN+
ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will feature more than 3,000 regular season games representing 21 conferences, including the American, American East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic conferences.
2024 Division I Regular Season College Baseball Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Feb. 16
|8 p.m.
|San Diego at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sat, Feb. 17
|3:30 p.m.
|San Diego at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Feb. 18
|2 p.m.
|San Diego at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Tue, Feb. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Christian at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Feb. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Cal Poly at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sat, Feb. 24
|2:30 p.m.
|Cal Poly at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Feb. 25
|11 p.m.
|Cal Poly at No. 16 Texas*
|Longhorn Network
|Tue, Feb. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|St. John’s at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sat, March 2
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at Miami
|ACCN
|Tue, March 5
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Tue, March 12
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 2 Florida
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, March 15
|8 p.m.
|Washington at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sat, March 16
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 14 Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 South Carolina at Ole Miss
|SECN
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at Mississippi State
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama
|SECN
|Sun, March 17
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Washington at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Tue, March 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Air Force at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|Towson at No. 12 Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, March 20
|5 p.m.
|Air Force at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Thu, March 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Arkansas at Auburn
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 1 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 8 Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|Fri, March 22
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 10 Clemson
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 4 LSU
|SECN
|Sat, March 23
|Noon
|No. 19 Alabama at Georgia
|SECN
|3 p.m.
|No. 12 Duke at No. 13 NC State
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, March 24
|Noon
|Kentucky at Missouri
|SECN
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at No. 15 North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 4 LSU
|SECN
|Tue, March 26
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Missouri
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M CC at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Thu, March 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Clemson at Miami
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at No. 3 Arkansas
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 25 South Carolina at No. 19 Alabama
|SECN
|Fri, March 29
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at No. 3 Arkansas
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 13 NC State
|ACCN
|Sat, March 30
|2 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 6 Vanderbilt
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 9 Tennessee
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 North Carolina at No. 1 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 8 Texas A&M
|SECN
|Sun, March 31
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 9 Tennessee
|SECN
|Tue, April 2
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Kentucky
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Wed, April 3
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at No. 25 South Carolina
|SECN
|Thu, April 4
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 4 LSU
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 3 Arkansas
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|BYU at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, April 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 4 LSU
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|BYU at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sat, April 6
|3:30 p.m.
|BYU at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Clemson at Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|SECN
|10 p.m.
|No. 17 UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
|ESPNU
|Sun, April 7
|Noon
|No. 19 Alabama at Kentucky
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|Tue, April 9
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at Florida State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Alabama State at Auburn
|SECN
|Wed, April 10
|8 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Thu, April 11
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Georgia
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
|ESPNU
|Fri, April 12
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|SECN
|Sat, April 13
|4 p.m.
|No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 5 TCU
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 NC State at No. 10 Clemson
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Texas A&M
|SECN
|Sun, April 14
|Noon
|No. 25 South Carolina at No. 2 Florida
|SECN
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
|SECN
|Tue, April 16
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Auburn
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 3 Arkansas
|ESPN2
|Wed, April 17
|5 p.m.
|No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 3 Arkansas
|SECN
|Thu, April 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 North Carolina at No. 13 NC State
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 19 Alabama
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 6 Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Fri, April 19
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 6 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 5 TCU at No. 16 Texas
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 LSU at Missouri
|SECN
|Sat, April 20
|6 p.m.
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 TCU at No. 16 Texas
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, April 21
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 TCU at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 24 Kansas State
|ESPNU
|Tue, April 23
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Clemson at Georgia
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Houston at No. 8 Texas A&M
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|UT Arlington at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Thu, April 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 Virginia at Boston College
Game played at Fenway Park
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 9 Tennessee
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Alabama at Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|Fri, April 26
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 3 Arkansas
|SECN
|Sat, April 27
|Noon
|Missouri at No. 9 Tennessee
|SECN
|1 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 3 Arkansas
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|No. 19 Alabama at Ole Miss
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 12 Duke
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 25 South Carolina
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Wake Forest at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Cal State Fullerton at No. 17 UC Santa Barbara
|ESPNU
|Sun, April 28
|3 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 25 South Carolina
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 10 Clemson at Louisville
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Indiana State at Southern Illinois
|ESPNU
|Tue, April 30
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|UNC Charlotte at No. 15 North Carolina
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Missouri
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Wed, May 1
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|Thu, May 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|Fri, May 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 4 LSU
|SECN
|Sat, May 4
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 NC State at Florida State
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 4 LSU
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|SECN
|Sun, May 5
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|4 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|SECN
|Tue, May 7
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 6 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, May 8
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Thu, May 9
|8 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 25 South Carolina
|ESPNU
|Fri, May 10
|4:30 p.m.
|Evansville at Indiana State
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 25 South Carolina
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 NC State at No. 14 Virginia
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|SECN
|Sat, May 11
|Noon
|Kentucky at No. 2 Florida
|SECN
|3 p.m.
|No. 9 Tennessee at No. 6 Vanderbilt
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 10 Clemson at No. 1 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, May 12
|Noon
|Kentucky at No. 2 Florida
|SECN
|Noon
|No. 10 Clemson at No. 1 Wake Forest
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Louisville at No. 15 North Carolina
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|No. 9 Tennessee at No. 6 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Maryland at Boston College
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 3 Arkansas
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|SECN
|Tue, May 14
|7 p.m.
|Liberty at No. 1 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, May 16
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 North Carolina at No. 12 Duke
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, May 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 13 NC State
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|8 p.m.
|TBD
|SECN
|Sat, May 18
|Noon
|Boston College at No. 10 Clemson
|ACCN
|Noon
|TBD
|SECN
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|SECN
|3 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 14 Virginia
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 16 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|6 p.m.
|TBD
|SECN
*tape-delayed
Rankings based on the 2024 D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25