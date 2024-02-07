College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of Saturday Prime game between No. 4 Jayhawks and No. 13 Baylor
- 22 games involving top-25 ranked teams and 15 of the top-25 in action on ESPN platforms this week, Feb. 5-11
- An additional 200+ men’s college basketball games are available on ESPN+ this week
- Momentum continues following ESPN’s second most-watched men’s college hoops day since 2019
ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage tips off another big week with 22 games featuring top-25 teams in action, culminating with 10 top-25 games on Saturday. The Saturday Prime game spotlights a Big 12 showdown with No. 13 Baylor traveling to No. 4 Kansas for a 6 p.m. tip with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims on the call.
ESPN+ will be the exclusive home to more than 200 men’s college basketball games this week, highlighted by two top-25 teams in action. No. 18 Dayton plays at VCU on Friday (7 p.m.) and on Saturday, No. 23 Texas Tech hosts UCF (4 p.m.).
Last weekend’s tripleheader of top-10 games on ESPN finished as the network’s second most-watched day of men’s college basketball since 2019 and delivered three of the top four games of the week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4). The Saturday Prime matchup between No. 7 Duke at No. 3 UNC finished as ESPN’s second-best game since 2019 with 3.2 million viewers – peaking at 4.2 million. Along with the Tobacco Road rivalry game, No. 5 Tennessee at No. 10 Kentucky (2.5 million viewers) and No. 4 Houston at No. 8 Kansas (1.6 million viewers) marked ESPN’s top three games of the season so far.
GameDay Heads West to Kansas
ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Lawrence, Kan., as the fourth-ranked Jayhawks take on No. 13 Baylor in the Big 12 matchup. Saturday will be KU’s 12th time hosting College GameDay, tying the Jayhawks with Duke and North Carolina for the most times hosting in the show’s history.
Saturday’s show will be live from the Allen Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter, Jay Williams and reporter Christine Williamson.
It’s a good time to be a KC fan – Williamson will take to the streets of Lawrence ahead of Saturday’s show to get the pulse of the fans who will have a busy weekend cheering on their Jayhawks in basketball and then the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.
Fans will have the opportunity to win $19,000 during the pregame show with State Farm’s Half-Court Shot. The season has yet to see a winner in the title sponsored activation, with 19 seconds to make a half court shot.
Expanded Digital Coverage
ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm is live each week for 30 minutes before College GameDay. Co-hosts Harry Lyles Jr., and Sam Ravech kick off the show from Bristol and are joined by Williamson ushering fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App. This season will feature two new segments – “Magic Moments,” from State Farm and “On the Road” presented by Best Western, giving fans a glimpse of the atmosphere from onsite each week.
Schedule Highlights
Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Houston, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Duke, No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 Baylor, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 15 South Carolina, No 16 Alabama, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 Dayton, No. 20 Florida Atlantic and No. 23 Texas Tech.
The full weekly schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found below and here.
On the Bubble
Two teams in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s ‘First Four Out’ are in action on ESPN platforms this week. Wake Forest host NC State on Saturday (4 p.m., ACCN) as they look to play their way into the field of 68. Colorado has an opportunity to score a resume-boosting home upset on Saturday as they host current two-seed Arizona (10 p.m., ESPN). Also on Saturday, Cincinnati, Lunardi’s last team in, host Houston, one of Lunardi’s current No. 1 seeds (4 p.m., ESPN2).
Three SEC teams make up Lunardi’s ‘Last Four Byes’, with two having an opportunity to further cement their NCAA tournament statuses this week. Texas A&M play at Missouri (Wed, 9 p.m., ESPN2) before hosting two-seed Tennessee (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN) and Florida host Auburn (Sat., 3:30 p.m., SECN), a current four-seed according to Lunardi. A fourth SEC team, Mississippi State, is among the ‘Last Four In’. The Bulldogs host Georgia (Wed., 9 p.m., SECN) and play at Missouri (Sat., 8:30 p.m., SECN).
2023-24 ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule: Week of Feb. 5-11
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Mon, Feb. 5
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Kansas at Kansas State
Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Southern at Jackson State
Robert Ford, John Williams
|ESPN2
|Tue, Feb. 6
|6:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 15 South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
Anish Shroff, Dan Bonner
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 3 North Carolina
Rece Davis, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 5 Houston
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 14 Iowa State at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Adrian Branch
|Longhorn Network
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 17 Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 23 Texas Tech at No. 13 Baylor
Chuckie Kempf, Chris Spatola
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Charlotte at South Florida
Mike Corey, Mike O’Donnell
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at Pacific
Dave Feldman, Ben Braun
|ESPN2
|Wed, Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Alabama at No. 12 Auburn
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at NC State
Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Seth Greenberg
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|LSU at No. 6 Tennessee
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast at Eastern Kentucky
Michael Eaves, Richard Hendrix
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 9 Duke
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Mississippi State
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb. 8
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Temple
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Samford at UNC Greensboro
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at UAB
John Schriffen, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|SIU Edwardsville at Morehead State
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|San Francisco at Pepperdine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 Dayton at VCU
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|Sat, Feb. 10
|Noon
|No. 16 Alabama at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|Noon
|Clemson at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPN2
|Noon
|UT Martin at Western Illinois
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 15 South Carolina
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 9 Duke
Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|TCU at No. 14 Iowa State
Chuckie Kempf, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|West Virginia at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Bruce Bowen
|Longhorn Network
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Auburn at Florida
Dave Neal, Patric Young
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 3 North Carolina at Miami
Brian Custer, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 Houston at Cincinnati
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|East Carolina at UTSA
David Saltzman, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 13 Baylor at No. 4 Kansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Simms
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Akron at James Madison
Connor Onion, David Padgett
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Drake at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at Arkansas
Mike Morgan, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 6 Tennessee at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Arizona State at Utah
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Liberty
Dave Leno, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
Roy Philpott, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|No. 8 Arizona at Colorado
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Kansas State at BYU
Pete Sousa, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|USC at Stanford
Dave Flemming, Adrian Branch
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb. 11
|Noon
|No. 20 Florida Atlantic at Wichita State
Drew Carter, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Tulane at Memphis
John Schriffen, Perry Clack
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|North Texas at SMU
James Westling, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.