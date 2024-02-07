College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of Saturday Prime game between No. 4 Jayhawks and No. 13 Baylor

22 games involving top-25 ranked teams and 15 of the top-25 in action on ESPN platforms this week, Feb. 5-11

An additional 200+ men’s college basketball games are available on ESPN+ this week

Momentum continues following ESPN’s second most-watched men’s college hoops day since 2019

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage tips off another big week with 22 games featuring top-25 teams in action, culminating with 10 top-25 games on Saturday. The Saturday Prime game spotlights a Big 12 showdown with No. 13 Baylor traveling to No. 4 Kansas for a 6 p.m. tip with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims on the call.

ESPN+ will be the exclusive home to more than 200 men’s college basketball games this week, highlighted by two top-25 teams in action. No. 18 Dayton plays at VCU on Friday (7 p.m.) and on Saturday, No. 23 Texas Tech hosts UCF (4 p.m.).

Last weekend’s tripleheader of top-10 games on ESPN finished as the network’s second most-watched day of men’s college basketball since 2019 and delivered three of the top four games of the week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4). The Saturday Prime matchup between No. 7 Duke at No. 3 UNC finished as ESPN’s second-best game since 2019 with 3.2 million viewers – peaking at 4.2 million. Along with the Tobacco Road rivalry game, No. 5 Tennessee at No. 10 Kentucky (2.5 million viewers) and No. 4 Houston at No. 8 Kansas (1.6 million viewers) marked ESPN’s top three games of the season so far.

GameDay Heads West to Kansas

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Lawrence, Kan., as the fourth-ranked Jayhawks take on No. 13 Baylor in the Big 12 matchup. Saturday will be KU’s 12th time hosting College GameDay, tying the Jayhawks with Duke and North Carolina for the most times hosting in the show’s history.

Saturday’s show will be live from the Allen Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter, Jay Williams and reporter Christine Williamson.

It’s a good time to be a KC fan – Williamson will take to the streets of Lawrence ahead of Saturday’s show to get the pulse of the fans who will have a busy weekend cheering on their Jayhawks in basketball and then the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fans will have the opportunity to win $19,000 during the pregame show with State Farm’s Half-Court Shot. The season has yet to see a winner in the title sponsored activation, with 19 seconds to make a half court shot.

Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm is live each week for 30 minutes before College GameDay. Co-hosts Harry Lyles Jr., and Sam Ravech kick off the show from Bristol and are joined by Williamson ushering fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App. This season will feature two new segments – “Magic Moments,” from State Farm and “On the Road” presented by Best Western, giving fans a glimpse of the atmosphere from onsite each week.

Schedule Highlights

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Houston, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Duke, No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 Baylor, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 15 South Carolina, No 16 Alabama, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 Dayton, No. 20 Florida Atlantic and No. 23 Texas Tech.

The full weekly schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found below and here.

On the Bubble

Two teams in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s ‘First Four Out’ are in action on ESPN platforms this week. Wake Forest host NC State on Saturday (4 p.m., ACCN) as they look to play their way into the field of 68. Colorado has an opportunity to score a resume-boosting home upset on Saturday as they host current two-seed Arizona (10 p.m., ESPN). Also on Saturday, Cincinnati, Lunardi’s last team in, host Houston, one of Lunardi’s current No. 1 seeds (4 p.m., ESPN2).

Three SEC teams make up Lunardi’s ‘Last Four Byes’, with two having an opportunity to further cement their NCAA tournament statuses this week. Texas A&M play at Missouri (Wed, 9 p.m., ESPN2) before hosting two-seed Tennessee (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN) and Florida host Auburn (Sat., 3:30 p.m., SECN), a current four-seed according to Lunardi. A fourth SEC team, Mississippi State, is among the ‘Last Four In’. The Bulldogs host Georgia (Wed., 9 p.m., SECN) and play at Missouri (Sat., 8:30 p.m., SECN).

2023-24 ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule: Week of Feb. 5-11

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Mon, Feb. 5 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 9 p.m. No. 4 Kansas at Kansas State

Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden ESPN 9 p.m. Southern at Jackson State

Robert Ford, John Williams ESPN2 Tue, Feb. 6 6:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 15 South Carolina

Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Anish Shroff, Dan Bonner ESPNU 7 p.m. Florida State at Boston College

Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby ACC Network 7 p.m. Clemson at No. 3 North Carolina

Rece Davis, Jay Williams ESPN 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 5 Houston

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 14 Iowa State at Texas

Lowell Galindo, Adrian Branch Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 23 Texas Tech at No. 13 Baylor

Chuckie Kempf, Chris Spatola ESPN 9 p.m. Charlotte at South Florida

Mike Corey, Mike O’Donnell ESPN2 11 p.m. Saint Mary’s at Pacific

Dave Feldman, Ben Braun ESPN2 Wed, Feb. 7 7 p.m. No. 16 Alabama at No. 12 Auburn

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at NC State

Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli ESPNU 7 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse

Doug Sherman, Seth Greenberg ACC Network 7 p.m. LSU at No. 6 Tennessee

Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 9 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN2 9 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Eastern Kentucky

Michael Eaves, Richard Hendrix ESPNU 9 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 9 Duke

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 9 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise SEC Network Thu, Feb. 8 7 p.m. Memphis at Temple

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN2 7 p.m. Samford at UNC Greensboro

Brock Bowling, Dean Keener ESPNU 9 p.m. Florida Atlantic at UAB

John Schriffen, Perry Clark ESPN2 9 p.m. SIU Edwardsville at Morehead State

Robert Ford, Richie Schueler ESPNU 11 p.m. San Francisco at Pepperdine

Steve Quis, Ben Braun ESPNU Fri, Feb. 9 7 p.m. No. 18 Dayton at VCU

Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff ESPN2 Sat, Feb. 10 Noon No. 16 Alabama at LSU

Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck ESPN Noon Clemson at Syracuse

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ESPN2 Noon UT Martin at Western Illinois

Robert Ford, Richie Schueler ESPNU 1 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 15 South Carolina

Richard Cross, Pat Bradley SEC Network 2 p.m. Boston College at No. 9 Duke

Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 2 p.m. TCU at No. 14 Iowa State

Chuckie Kempf, Chris Spatola ESPN2 2 p.m. Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

Robert Lee, Noah Savage ESPNU 3 p.m. West Virginia at Texas

Lowell Galindo, Bruce Bowen Longhorn Network 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Auburn at Florida

Dave Neal, Patric Young SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina at Miami

Brian Custer, Cory Alexander ESPN 4 p.m. No. 5 Houston at Cincinnati

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 4 p.m. East Carolina at UTSA

David Saltzman, Mark Adams ESPNU 4 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 13 Baylor at No. 4 Kansas

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Simms ESPN 6 p.m. Akron at James Madison

Connor Onion, David Padgett ESPN2 6 p.m. Drake at Bradley

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman ESPNU 6 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas

Mike Morgan, Joe Kleine SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville

Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 6 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 8 p.m. Arizona State at Utah

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN2 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Liberty

Dave Leno, Sean Harrington ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri

Roy Philpott, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 10 p.m. No. 8 Arizona at Colorado

Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham ESPN 10 p.m. Kansas State at BYU

Pete Sousa, Tim Welsh ESPN2 10 p.m. USC at Stanford

Dave Flemming, Adrian Branch ESPNU Sun, Feb. 11 Noon No. 20 Florida Atlantic at Wichita State

Drew Carter, Jon Crispin ESPN2 2 p.m. Tulane at Memphis

John Schriffen, Perry Clack ESPN2 2 p.m. North Texas at SMU

James Westling, Mark Adams ESPNU

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.