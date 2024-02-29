ESPN Digital 2024: Best January Ever

Following a record-setting year in 2023, ESPN Digital started 2024 with its best January ever with 121.7 million unique visitors, up 4% YoY, and reaching more than half of all users in the U.S. Sports category (52%), according to recently released Comscore data.

ESPN Digital has topped the U.S. Sports Category for 23 consecutive months .

. The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in January, reaching 28.2 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was the top fantasy app with 8.4 million.

ESPN on YouTube showed tremendous growth in January with 51.6 million unique users and more than 1 billion total minutes, up 38% and 170% respectively .

With 827 million engagements in January, ESPN Social marked its 31st month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

