ESPN Digital 2024: Best January Ever
Following a record-setting year in 2023, ESPN Digital started 2024 with its best January ever with 121.7 million unique visitors, up 4% YoY, and reaching more than half of all users in the U.S. Sports category (52%), according to recently released Comscore data.
- ESPN Digital has topped the U.S. Sports Category for 23 consecutive months.
- The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in January, reaching 28.2 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was the top fantasy app with 8.4 million.
- ESPN on YouTube showed tremendous growth in January with 51.6 million unique users and more than 1 billion total minutes, up 38% and 170% respectively.
- With 827 million engagements in January, ESPN Social marked its 31st month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.
