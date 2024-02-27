ESPN Unveils NWSL Campaign “It’s So On”

Today, ESPN debuts its National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) campaign in celebration of the upcoming league season amid the global excitement around women’s soccer.

The campaign, “It’s So On,” is designed to captivate both core and casual fans, leveraging an authentic and dynamic approach to showcase the league’s players, passionate fan bases, and world-class on-field product.

It features retired NWSL Champion Ali Krieger, along with a plethora of cameos including Kevin Durant and Julie Foudy, co-owners and investors in NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC, respectively, and in-game snippets featuring United States Women’s National Team and NWSL stars Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Midge Purce (Gotham FC) and Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), among many others.

“”It’s So On” encapsulates the spirited rivalries, the electric players and personalities, and the thrilling competition that the NWSL offers all sports fans,” said Rachel Epstein, VP Marketing, Live Sports and Audience Expansion at ESPN. “It’s not just a campaign line; it’s a commitment to elevating the NWSL globally and an identity driver that will fuel the league from launch of the 2024 season through the playoffs across ESPN platforms.”

The campaign – developed in collaboration with creative agency Preacher – is slated to run from Feb. 27-March 31 across TV, digital, social, and paid channels.

Said Tyler Booker, Creative Director at Preacher: “This isn’t just the moment for NWSL; NWSL is the moment. And we’re excited to give it the ESPN treatment that the sport and its supporters deserve.”

In late 2023, ESPN inked a multiyear media rights agreement with the NWSL.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 NWSL season begins Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. ET (kick at 1 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, with Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC. The NWSL season-opener marks the inaugural match at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team. This season, ABC and ESPN platforms will combine to showcase 20 matches, including the three playoff games on ABC.

