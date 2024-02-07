Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: WM Phoenix Open, Every Shot Live at No. 16 “Coliseum” Hole

Coverage of one of the TOUR’s most unique events begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured Groups include world No. 1 Scheffler going for three-peat, other top 10 players: Clark, Homa, Fitzpatrick, Harman, along with Spieth, Thomas, Fowler, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live, exclusive four-feed coverage of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, one of the most energetic and entertaining events on the TOUR schedule.

Main Feed coverage begins on ESPN+ at 9:15 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 11.

coverage begins on ESPN+ at , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 11. Marquee and Featured Groups include two-time defending WM Phoenix Open champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler ; No. 6 Wyndham Clark , last week’s winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; and other top 10 players including Max Homa (No. 8), Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 9) and Brian Harman (No. 10), along with fan favorites Jordan Spieth , Justin Thomas , Rickie Fowler and more.

include two-time defending WM Phoenix Open champion and world No. 1 ; No. 6 , last week’s winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; and other top 10 players including (No. 8), (No. 9) and (No. 10), along with fan favorites , , and more. Throughout all four days of the tournament, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present every shot played on TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th . Dubbed the “Coliseum” with grandstands from tee to green , it is one of the loudest, fan-friendly holes on the TOUR.

. Dubbed the , it is one of the loudest, fan-friendly holes on the TOUR. In addition to the iconic 16th, the Featured Holes feed will showcase the drivable par-4 17th and par-3 Nos. 4 and 12 .

feed will showcase the . The field at the WM Phoenix Open this week includes 20 of the top 30 players in the world , 13 major winners, and four FedExCup champions.

, 13 major winners, and four FedExCup champions. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, February 8

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:45 a.m. ET

Max Homa – No. 8 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

Jordan Spieth – No. 16 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Brian Harman – No. 10 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2019 WM Phoenix Open winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tom Kim – No. 17 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Grayson Murray – Two-time TOUR winner

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage, once the morning groups finish:

Scottie Scheffler – Two-time defending WM Phoenix Open winner, No. 1 world ranking, 2023 THE PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

Hideki Matsuyama – Back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2017, 2016), 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion

Wyndham Clark – No. 6 world ranking, won last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2023 U.S. Open champion, three-time TOUR winner

Justin Thomas – No. 19 world ranking, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark

Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

– No. 16 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 4

Friday, February 9

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:45 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage, once the morning groups finish:

Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman

Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray

Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray

Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray Featured Group – Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman

Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

– No. 16 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 4

WM Phoenix Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 8 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 10 a.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston 4 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark Featured Group Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 Friday, February 9 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 10 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im 4 p.m. Featured Group Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray Featured Group Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

