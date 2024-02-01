Record-Setting Month Continues for ESPN’s Studio Shows in January

Get Up , First Take & The Pat McAfee Show All Mark Their Most-Watched Month Ever

Follows Each Show’s Best Episode on Record on Jan. 15

ESPN’s 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET studio lineup, featuring Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) and The Pat McAfee Show (noon-2 p.m. on ESPN and noon-3ish p.m. on ESPN on YouTube), continues to see increased viewership and set records. In January, all three shows marked their most-watched month ever. This follows each show’s best episode on record from earlier this month on Jan. 15.

Get Up continues its momentum from late 2023 into 2024 with January 2024 being the show’s most-viewed month ever. The morning show hosted by Michael Greenberg – which airs weekdays from 8-10 a.m. ET on ESPN – had 500,000 viewers per show on average throughout the month, topping its previous high of 467,000 viewers per show in Nov. 2023. The show saw a 12% increase year-over-year.

Get Up now has earned its top-performing three months in as many months with December 2023 being the third most-viewed month ever with 449,000 viewers per show.

Get Up Three-month Span:

Jan. 2024: 500,000 viewers per show

Nov. 2023: 467,000 viewers per show

Dec. 2023: 449,000 viewers per show

On Monday, Jan. 15, Get Up had its most-viewed show ever with 979,000 viewers.

Get Up’s successes also carry over to social and YouTube:

Get Up on Social: Across all ESPN social accounts, Get Up’s engagements in January were up 525% vs. 2023.

Get Up on YouTube: Views of January Get Up YouTube content was up 79.4 %percent year-over-year.

First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show with featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, continues its unprecedented, record-setting run. January marked the show’s most-watched month ever, averaging 680,000 viewers, up a significant 21% from Jan. 2023 and 11% from its previous record (Nov. 2023). This also adds to First Take’s year-over-year viewership streak, now at 18 months of consecutive growth.

This impressive record follows First Take’s best episode on Jan. 15 and its most-watched year in the show’s history in 2023. The last three months of Nov.-Jan. are First Take’s second, third and most-watched months on record, respectively.

First Take’s success continues across platforms as well:

First Take on Social: Across all ESPN social accounts, First Take’s engagements in January were up 378% vs. 2023.

First Take on YouTube: Views of First Take content on YouTube were up 13% year-over-year.

The Pat McAfee Show, the highly successful and innovative weekday sports talk and discussion program, rounds out the historic month across ESPN’s pillar programs scoring its most-watched month ever. Since its start on ESPN platforms last September, the show has seen a steady viewership increase each month and started off the new year with record highs including the two most-watched episodes to date (Jan. 15 and Jan. 16).

The program airs weekdays from noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, drawing an average of 390,000 live viewers, and noon-3ish p.m. as a live simulcast on YouTube , which increases the average daily viewership to 506,000 per show in the month of January – a 28% year-over-year increase compared to the same time slot.

The Pat McAfee Show January Social Highlights:

115 million views on TikTok, a 7.5% increase from December

50 million views on YouTube (live and VOD)

Averaged 80 minutes watched per episode on YouTube during the live simulcast show window

All viewing options reached 10.4 million daily views for the month totaling a staggering 313 million total views across all platforms, outpacing the show’s previous high in December by a 5% increase.

In addition to McAfee himself, The Pat McAfee Show features co-host A.J. Hawk, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler, A.Q. Shipley, Coach Chuck Pagano, Evan Fox, Zito Perez, Nick Maraldo, Phil Mains, Casey “Tok” Hamel, Matt “Bruce” Brown, Michael Girdy, Bailey McComas and Mitt McMahon, among others.

