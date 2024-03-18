ESPN Announces Commentator Pairings for Exclusive Coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball
Beginning Wednesday, March 20, fans can tune in across ESPN platforms for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Along with ESPN’s robust studio coverage, 16 top-tier commentator pairings will be deployed for the first weekend of action. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck head to Columbia, S.C. to cover the Gamecocks’ Region, including First Four play on Wednesday night.
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe are off to Iowa City, Iowa to call the First Four matchup between UT Martin and Holy Cross, followed by coverage of the Hawkeyes’ Region set to start on Saturday.
Action from the two other First Four sites – Storrs, Conn. and Blacksburg, Va. – will be announced by pairs Pam Ward/Christy Winters-Scott and Jay Alter/Kelly Gramlich, respectively.
Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy have the call from top-seeded Southern California, while Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes handle responsibilities at the final No. 1 seed, Texas.
Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.
First and Second Round Commentator Teams:
- Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck (Columbia, S.C.)
- Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Iowa City, Iowa)
- Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy (Los Angeles – USC)
- Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes (Austin, Texas)
- Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod (Palo Alto, Calif.)
- Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown (Columbus, Ohio)
- Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams (Los Angeles – UCLA)
- Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings (South Bend, Ind.)
- Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison (Corvallis, Ore.)
- Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott (Storrs, Conn.)
- Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen (Raleigh, N.C.)
- Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault (Spokane, Wash.)
- Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich (Blacksburg, Va.)
- Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick (Manhattan, Kan.)
- Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd (Bloomington, Ind.)
Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe (Albany Regional)
- Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Albany Regional)
- Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod (Portland Regional)
- Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray (Portland Regional)
Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Platform
|First Four
|Wed, Mar 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Presbyterian vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 12 Columbia vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt
Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich
|ESPNU
|Thu, Mar 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 11 Auburn
Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 16 UT Martin vs. No. 16 Holy Cross
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|First Round
|Fri, Mar 22
|11 a.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville
Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 16 Presbyterian/Scared Heart vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke
Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas
Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech
Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU
Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State
Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama
Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 Columbia/Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor
Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado
Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State
Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon State
Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|No. 15 Norfolk State vs. No. 2 Stanford
Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska
Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 23
|Noon
|No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn
Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana
Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas
Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy
|ESPNEWS
|2 p.m.
|Dove in the Studio
|ESPN
|2:15 p.m.
|No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State
Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 UT Martin/Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Arizona/Auburn vs. No. 6 Syracuse
Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma
Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd
|ESPNEWS
|4:15 p.m.
|Dove in the Studio
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Southern California
Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy
|ESPN
|4:45 PM
|No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 7 Creighton
Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA
Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah
Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault
|ESPNU
|Second Round
|Sun, Mar 24
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|Mon, Mar 25
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|Sweet 16
|Fri, Mar 29
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 30
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|Sun, Mar 31
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Albany 1 Regional – Elite 8
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Portland 4 Regional – Elite 8
|ABC
|Mon, Apr 1
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|Albany 2 Regional – Elite 8
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|Portland 3 Regional – Elite 8
|ESPN
|Final Four
|Fri, Apr 5
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 6
|1:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice
|ESPN2
|National Championship
|Sun, Apr 7
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio
|ESPN
Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change