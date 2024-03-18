ESPN Announces Commentator Pairings for Exclusive Coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball

Katie Callahan

Beginning Wednesday, March 20, fans can tune in across ESPN platforms for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Along with ESPN’s robust studio coverage, 16 top-tier commentator pairings will be deployed for the first weekend of action. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck head to Columbia, S.C. to cover the Gamecocks’ Region, including First Four play on Wednesday night.

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe are off to Iowa City, Iowa to call the First Four matchup between UT Martin and Holy Cross, followed by coverage of the Hawkeyes’ Region set to start on Saturday.

Action from the two other First Four sites – Storrs, Conn. and Blacksburg, Va. – will be announced by pairs Pam Ward/Christy Winters-Scott and Jay Alter/Kelly Gramlich, respectively.

Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy have the call from top-seeded Southern California, while Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes handle responsibilities at the final No. 1 seed, Texas.

Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.

First and Second Round Commentator Teams:

  • Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck (Columbia, S.C.)
  • Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Iowa City, Iowa)
  • Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy (Los Angeles – USC)
  • Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes (Austin, Texas)
  • Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod (Palo Alto, Calif.)
  • Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown (Columbus, Ohio)
  • Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams (Los Angeles – UCLA)
  • Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings (South Bend, Ind.)
  • Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison (Corvallis, Ore.)
  • Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott (Storrs, Conn.)
  • Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen (Raleigh, N.C.)
  • Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault (Spokane, Wash.)
  • Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich (Blacksburg, Va.)
  • Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick (Manhattan, Kan.)
  • Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd (Bloomington, Ind.)

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe (Albany Regional)
  • Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Albany Regional)
  • Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod (Portland Regional)
  • Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray (Portland Regional)

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform
First Four
Wed, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. 16 Presbyterian vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. No. 12 Columbia vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt
Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich		 ESPNU
Thu, Mar 21 7 p.m. No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 11 Auburn
Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 16 UT Martin vs. No. 16 Holy Cross
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe		 ESPN2
First Round
Fri, Mar 22 11 a.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2
  11:30 a.m. No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck		 ESPN2
  Noon No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown		 ESPN
  1:30 p.m. No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville
Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 16 Presbyterian/Scared Heart vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke
Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown		 ESPNEWS
  3 p.m. No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas
Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech
Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU
Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty		 ESPN
  4:30 p.m. No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State
Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick		 ESPNEWS
  5:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama
Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. No. 12 Columbia/Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor
Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado
Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick		 ESPNEWS
  7:30 p.m. No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State
Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon State
Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison		 ESPNU
  10 p.m. No. 15 Norfolk State vs. No. 2 Stanford
Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska
Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison		 ESPNU
Sat, Mar 23 Noon No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen		 ESPN
  1 p.m. No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn
Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott		 ABC
  1:30 p.m. No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana
Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas
Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy		 ESPNEWS
  2 p.m. Dove in the Studio ESPN
  2:15 p.m. No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings		 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State
Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. No. 16 UT Martin/Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe		 ABC
  3:30 p.m. No. 11 Arizona/Auburn vs. No. 6 Syracuse
Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma
Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd		 ESPNEWS
  4:15 p.m. Dove in the Studio ESPN
  4:30 p.m. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Southern California
Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy		 ESPN
  4:45 PM No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia
Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe		 ESPN2
  6:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
  7 p.m. No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 7 Creighton
Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams		 ESPNEWS
  7:30 p.m. No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault		 ESPN2
  9:30 p.m. No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA
Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah
Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault		 ESPNU
Second Round
Sun, Mar 24 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC
1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC
2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC
4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
Mon, Mar 25 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2
4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2
7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPNU
8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2
10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN
Sweet 16
Fri, Mar 29 2 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
2:30 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
5 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
7:30 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
10 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
Sat, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC
1 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC
3 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC
3:30 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC
5:30 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN
7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
8 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN
Sun, Mar 31 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC
1 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC
3 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Elite 8 ABC
Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN
7:15 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN
9:15 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN
Final Four
Fri, Apr 5 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN
7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe		 ESPN/ESPN+
7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+
9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2
9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe		 ESPN/ESPN+
9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+
Sat, Apr 6 1:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2
National Championship
Sun, Apr 7 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC
3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe		 ABC/ESPN+
3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+
5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change

