ESPN Announces Commentator Pairings for Exclusive Coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball

Beginning Wednesday, March 20, fans can tune in across ESPN platforms for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Along with ESPN’s robust studio coverage, 16 top-tier commentator pairings will be deployed for the first weekend of action. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck head to Columbia, S.C. to cover the Gamecocks’ Region, including First Four play on Wednesday night.

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe are off to Iowa City, Iowa to call the First Four matchup between UT Martin and Holy Cross, followed by coverage of the Hawkeyes’ Region set to start on Saturday.

Action from the two other First Four sites – Storrs, Conn. and Blacksburg, Va. – will be announced by pairs Pam Ward/Christy Winters-Scott and Jay Alter/Kelly Gramlich, respectively.

Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy have the call from top-seeded Southern California, while Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes handle responsibilities at the final No. 1 seed, Texas.

Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.

First and Second Round Commentator Teams:

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck (Columbia, S.C.)

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Iowa City, Iowa)

Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy (Los Angeles – USC)

Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes (Austin, Texas)

Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown (Columbus, Ohio)

Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams (Los Angeles – UCLA)

Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings (South Bend, Ind.)

Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison (Corvallis, Ore.)

Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty (Baton Rouge, La.)

Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott (Storrs, Conn.)

Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen (Raleigh, N.C.)

Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault (Spokane, Wash.)

Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich (Blacksburg, Va.)

Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick (Manhattan, Kan.)

Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd (Bloomington, Ind.)

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe (Albany Regional)

Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Albany Regional)

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod (Portland Regional)

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray (Portland Regional)

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform First Four Wed, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. 16 Presbyterian vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 12 Columbia vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt

Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich ESPNU Thu, Mar 21 7 p.m. No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 11 Auburn

Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 16 UT Martin vs. No. 16 Holy Cross

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe ESPN2 First Round Fri, Mar 22 11 a.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2 11:30 a.m. No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck ESPN2 Noon No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown ESPN 1:30 p.m. No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville

Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 16 Presbyterian/Scared Heart vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke

Matt Schumacker and Meghan McKeown ESPNEWS 3 p.m. No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas

Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes ESPNU 3:30 p.m. No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech

Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU

Dave O’Brien and Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 4:30 p.m. No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State

Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama

Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 12 Columbia/Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor

Jay Alter and Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado

Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State

Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon State

Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison ESPNU 10 p.m. No. 15 Norfolk State vs. No. 2 Stanford

Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 10:30 p.m. No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska

Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison ESPNU Sat, Mar 23 Noon No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen ESPN 1 p.m. No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn

Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott ABC 1:30 p.m. No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana

Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas

Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy ESPNEWS 2 p.m. Dove in the Studio ESPN 2:15 p.m. No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State

Eric Frede and Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 16 UT Martin/Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Arizona/Auburn vs. No. 6 Syracuse

Pam Ward and Christy Winters-Scott ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma

Angel Gray and Andrea Lloyd ESPNEWS 4:15 p.m. Dove in the Studio ESPN 4:30 p.m. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Southern California

Elise Woodward and Mary Murphy ESPN 4:45 PM No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe ESPN2 6:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 7 Creighton

Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault ESPN2 9:30 p.m. No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA

Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah

Ann Schatz and Mike Thibault ESPNU Second Round Sun, Mar 24 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Mon, Mar 25 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPNU 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Sweet 16 Fri, Mar 29 2 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN Sat, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 3:30 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC 5:30 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 8 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Sun, Mar 31 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC 3 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Elite 8 ABC Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:15 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN 9:15 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN Final Four Fri, Apr 5 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 6 1:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 7 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change