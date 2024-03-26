ESPN and ESPN Deportes Debut “My Name is Dany Garcia” Documentary About Businesswoman Dany Garcia on March 28th

Watch Trailer HERE

The Film is Part of ESPN Deportes’ Year-Long Content Initiative that Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Spanish-Language Brand

ESPN will debut My Name is Dany Garcia (Mi Nombre es Dany Garcia for its Spanish presentation), an intimate and captivating documentary that spotlights the extraordinary journey of visionary businesswoman Dany Garcia, Founder, CEO and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies and co-owner of the United Football League. Offering viewers an exclusive glimpse into Garcia’s remarkable life and achievements, the film will debut on March 28th at 10 pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes and will also be available on ESPN+ soon after its linear premiere.

Produced by ESPN’s Features Unit in collaboration with ESPN Deportes, the film chronicles the remarkable trajectory of Garcia, a titan in the realms of business, entertainment, and sports and the architect behind some of today’s most successful enterprises, brands, and talent. With her passion for building global enterprises and advocating for diversity in business, matched by her love for professional sports and personal athletic ambitions, Garcia redefines what it means to build and balance brands built directly from values. Her success ranges as a chairwoman, founder, investor, producer, professional athlete, and philanthropist. In 2020, her acquisition of the XFL made her the first woman to own an equal or majority ownership stake in a major professional sports league in the United States. She is now co-owner of the UFL following the merger between the two spring football leagues, XFL and USFL.

Through exclusive interviews and archival footage, the film explores Garcia’s evolution, tracing her journey from a young finance major and athlete at the University of Miami to her status as a visionary entrepreneur and influential business leader. Ahead of its inaugural season kicking off March 30, 2024, the film also explores the newly formed United Football League (UFL), resulting from the recent merger between the XFL and the United States Football League (USFL),

The film features interviews with Garcia and key figures in her life, including her daughter Simone Johnson, brother and President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, her father, Hiram Garcia, Sr., and business partner Dwayne Johnson.

In addition to the documentary, Dany Garcia’s story will be highlighted in a special profile piece written by the director and reporter of the documentary, Tory Roy. The feature will be available on ESPN.com, ESPNDeportes.com and espnW following the film’s premiere.

My Name is Dany Garcia is part of ESPN Deportes’ year-long content initiative that commemorates the Spanish-language brand’s 20th anniversary. This initiative launched in 2023 during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month and celebrates the influence of the Hispanic community in the world of sports, through a mix of programming including a mix of live events, as well as original content.

The film’s release also coincides with the start of the 2024 United Football League (UFL) on Saturday, March 30. ESPN and ABC platforms will showcase 21 games, including one semifinal matchup this year. The full 21 game slate on ESPN & ABC is also available on ESPN+. Select games will also be available in Spanish-language via ESPN Deportes. The league makes its debut following the merger between the two spring football leagues, XFL and USFL.

ESPANOL

ESPN y ESPN Deportes estrenan el 28 de marzo Mi nombre es Dany Garcia, un documental sobre la empresaria Dany Garcia

Mi Nombre es Dany se estrena el jueves 28 de marzo a las 10 p.m. ET (hora del Este) en ESPN2 e ESPN Deportes

El filme es parte de la iniciativa de contenido que ESPN Deportes lanzó como parte de la conmemoración de su 20.° aniversario

ESPN estrenará Mi nombre es Dany Garcia, un documental íntimo y cautivador que muestra la extraordinaria trayectoria de la visionaria empresaria Dany Garcia, fundadora, CEO y presidenta de The Garcia Companies y copropietaria de la United Football League. Ofreciendo a la audiencia un vistazo exclusivo a la vida y logros de Garcia, el filme hará su debut el 28 de marzo a las 10 p. m. (ET) por ESPN2 e ESPN Deportes y también estará disponible por ESPN+ poco después de su estreno lineal.

Producida por el equipo de Features Unit de ESPN, en colaboración con ESPN Deportes, el documental relata la notable trayectoria de Garcia, una figura destacada en los ámbitos de los negocios, el entretenimiento y los deportes, y la arquitecta detrás de algunas de las empresas, marcas y talentos más exitosos de hoy en día. Con su pasión por construir empresas globales y abogar por la diversidad en los negocios, combinado con su amor a los deportes profesionales y sus ambiciones atléticas personales, Garcia redefine lo que significa construir y equilibrar marcas construidas directamente desde los valores. Su éxito abarca desde ser presidenta, fundadora, atleta profesional y filántropa. En 2020, al adquirir XFL, se convirtió en la primera mujer en ser propietaria mayoritaria o igualitaria en una liga deportiva profesional de primera línea en Estados Unidos. Ahora es copropietaria de la UFL tras la fusión entre las dos ligas de fútbol primaverales, la XFL y la USFL.

Mediante entrevistas exclusivas y material de archivo, el filme explora la evolución de Garcia, siguiendo su camino desde sus días como una joven estudiante de finanzas y atleta en la Universidad de Miami hasta su posición como emprendedora visionaria y líder empresarial influyente. Antes del arranque de su temporada inaugural el 30 de marzo de 2024, el filme también explora la recién formada United Football league (UFL), resultado de la reciente fusión entre la XFL y la United States Football League (USFL).

La película incluye entrevistas con Garcia y figuras clave en su vida, incluyendo a su hija Simone Johnson, su hermano y presidente de Producción de Seven Bucks Production, Hiram Garcia, su padre Hiram Garcia Sr., y su socio empresarial Dwayne Johnson.

Además del documental, la historia de Dany Garcia será destacada en un perfil especial redactado por la directora y reportera del documental, Tory Roy. Luego de su estreno, el artículo estará disponible en ESPN.com, ESPNDeportes.com y espnW.

Mi Nombre es Dany Garcia es parte de la iniciativa de contenido a lo largo de este año de ESPN Deportes, para conmemorar el 20.° aniversario de la marca en español. La iniciativa se lanzó en 2023 durante el Mes de la Herencia Hispana y Latinoamericana, y celebra la influencia de la comunidad hispana en el mundo del deporte, mediante una variedad de programación que incluye una combinación de eventos en vivo además de contenido original.

El lanzamiento de la película coincide además con el comienzo de la Liga de Fútbol United (UFL) el sábado 30 de marzo. Las plataformas de ESPN y ABC presentarán 21 partidos, incluyendo una semifinal. La programación de 21 partidos por ESPN y ABC también está disponible en ESPN+, además, partidos selectos estarán disponible en español a través de ESPN Deportes. La liga hace su debut luego de la fusión de dos ligas de fútbol, la XFL y la USFL.

