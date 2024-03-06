Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Enhanced, Expanded Four-Stream Coverage of Arnold Palmer Invitational

TOUR’s fourth Signature Event of 2024 begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured groups include eight of world’s top 10 players: Scheffler, McIlroy, Hovland, Schauffele, Cantlay, Clark, Homa, Fitzpatrick

Enhanced Main Feed features Scheffler/Burns on Thursday, McIlroy/Morikawa on Friday

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week, enhanced Main Feed and expanded Marquee Groups coverage showcasing eight of the top 10 players in the world at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., the PGA TOUR’s fourth Signature Event of the season.

Coverage begins tomorrow, March 7, at 7:45 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, March 10.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, March 10. Expanded Marquee Groups and Featured Groups on ESPN+ include the Arnold Palmer Invitational defending champion Kurt Kitayama , and eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy , along with Viktor Hovland (No. 4), Xander Schauffele (No. 5), Patrick Cantlay (No. 6), Wyndham Clark (No. 7), Max Homa (No. 8), and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 9).

and 44 of the top 50 players in the world, as well as 55 PGA TOUR winners, 16 major winners and six FedExCup Champions. The Featured Holes stream will cover Bay Hill’s par-3 Nos. 2, 14 and 17, as well as the par-5 6th, a 555-yard risk-reward hole wrapped around a lake .

stream will cover Bay Hill’s par-3 Nos. 2, 14 and 17, as well as the par-5 6th, . PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature enhanced Main Feed and expanded Marquee Groups coverage at the TOUR’s four remaining Signature Events in 2024: RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and Travelers Championship.

THURSDAY, March 7

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns (Tee time: 10:10 a.m. ET) Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, THE PLAYERS defending champion, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner Sam Burns – No. 18 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner

(Tee time: 10:10 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 10:15 a.m. ET

Viktor Hovland – No. 4 world ranking, 2023 FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Patrick Cantlay – No. 6 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Wyndham Clark – No. 7 world ranking, 2023 U.S. Open champion, three-time TOUR winner

Tom Kim – No. 16 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Jake Knapp – TOUR winner (2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta)

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns

(When Scheffler and Burns complete their round, coverage will follow the Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa group, in progress.)

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Collin Morikawa – No. 14 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner



Featured Group – Viktor Hovland/Rickie Fowler

(When Hovland and Fowler complete their round, coverage will follow the Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth group, in progress.)

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open) Jordan Spieth – No. 13 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion



Featured Hole – No. 6 | Par 5

– No. 6 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY, March 8

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (Tee time: 10:10 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay/Matt Fitzpatrick

Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth

Featured Groups | 8 a.m. ET

Jake Knapp/ Justin Thomas

Kurt Kitayama – TOUR winner (2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational)

Max Homa – No. 8 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa

(When McIlroy and Morikawa complete their round, coverage will follow the Viktor Hovland/Rickie Fowler group, in progress.)

Featured Group – Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth

(When Schauffele and Spieth complete their round, coverage will follow the Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns group, in progress.)

Featured Hole 1 – No. 6 | Par 5

– No. 6 | Par 5 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 3

Arnold Palmer Invitational | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 7 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns 8 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 2, 14, 17 | Par 3 No. 6 | Par 5 10 a.m. Featured Groups Wyndham Clark/Tom Kim Jake Knapp/ Justin Thomas 10:15 a.m. Marquee Groups Viktor Hovland/ Rickie Fowler Patrick Cantlay/Matt Fitzpatrick 2 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns Collin Morikawa/Rory McIlroy Featured Group Viktor Hovland/Rickie Fowler Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth Featured Holes No. 6 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, March 8 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa 8 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 2, 14, 17 | Par 3 No. 6 | Par 5 Featured Groups Jake Knapp/ Justin Thomas Kurt Kitiyama/Max Homa 8:30 a.m. Marquee Groups Patrick Cantlay/Matt Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth 2 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy/Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland/Rickie Fowler Featured Group Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns Featured Holes No. 6 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

