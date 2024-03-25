UFL Today: ESPN Launches Weekly, Digital Post-Game Show with Daniel Dopp & Skubie Mageza

ESPN announced today further expansion of its UFL coverage ahead of the inaugural 2024 kickoff season. UFL Today, led by signature, multi-platform hosts Daniel Dopp and Skubie Mageza, will bring fans the top moments from the weekend with expert insight and analysis as well as conversations with players and coaches across the league. UFL Today will be available every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET across ESPN’s YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App, in most cases following the last game of the weekend.

Dopp and Mageza both bring an incredible depth of football expertise and extensive experience across ESPN platforms, from leading a variety of football-specific studio shows, to hosting SportsCenter on Snapchat and much more.

UFL Today premieres Sunday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. ET, following ESPN’s opening weekend doubleheader, featuring the D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (12 p.m. ET | ESPN) and the Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET | ESPN).

From the Hosts

Daniel Dopp: “We’re all football diehards here and we’re looking for something new to fall in love with. With the UFL, we have new players, coaches and storylines to dive into and cheer for. Even if you’re just looking for some football to hold you over until September, this league and this show can be just that.”

Skubie Mageza: “UFL Today is going to be an entertaining, fun and informative way to stay updated on everything UFL. We have a great creative team behind the scenes that loves football. I can’t wait to showcase what we can do.”

