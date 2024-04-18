FA Cup Semifinals, LALIGA’s ElClásico, Headline Strong Soccer Weekend Across ESPN Platforms

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in FA Cup Semifinals, exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday

LALIGA’s top-two teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in 257th edition of ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga’s title winner Bayer Leverkusen takes on Dortmund at home on Sunday, on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Emirates FA Cup Semifinals

The 2023-24 FA Cup semifinals will feature three of the current top-nine teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Coventry City – in the English Premier League standings, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday and Sunday. Manchester City vs. Chelsea is on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET. Coventry City vs. Manchester United is on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.. Highlights:

English Commentary: Jon Champion will be joined by color commentator Steve McManaman on Saturday . Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson will call Sunday’s match.

will be joined by color commentator on Saturday and will call Sunday’s match. Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart on Saturday, and Ciro Procuna and Francisco Gabriel de Anda on Sunday.

and on Saturday, and and on Sunday. SportsCenter will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program.

will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program. 30-minute pregame editions of ESPN FC will precede each match. Host Dan Thomas will be joined by Craig Burley and Kieran Gibbs .

will precede each match. Host will be joined by and . Reporter Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha, a former Manchester City defender, will provide live coverage from Wembley Stadium around the matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sat, Apr 20 11:45 a.m. ESPN FC Pregame Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Kieran Gibbs;

Alexis Nunez and analyst Nedum Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+ 12:15 p.m. Semifinal I: Manchester City vs. Chelsea Jon Champion and Steve McManaman Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC Postgame Thomas, Burley and Gibbs;

Nunez and Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+ Sun, Apr 21 10 a.m. ESPN FC Pregame Thomas, Burley and Gibbs;

Nunez and Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Semifinal II: Coventry City vs. Manchester United Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson Ciro Procuna and Francisco Gabriel de Anda ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC Postgame Thomas, Burley and Gibbs;

Nunez and Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+

* Subject to change

LALIGA’s ElClásico Sunday

ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 257th ElClásico, the premier rivalry match in global soccer and LALIGA’s top series, on Sunday, April 21, live from Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Match coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET – kickoff at 3 p.m. – with one-hour ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) pregame shows on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will join the live Fuera de Juego pregame show beginning at 2:30 p.m. LALIGA legends Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas, Mexican soccer legend Hugo Sanchez (Fuera de Juego), and FC Barcelona’s Patrick Kluivert will join the studio shows from Disneyland.

In addition to the main broadcast, ESPN+ will stream a live “Multicam Feed” of the 257th Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico match. The presentation will feature four separate angles of the game on one screen, complemented with updated match stats and info. The Multicam Feed, exclusive to ESPN+, will offer viewers various options and a new, enhanced ElClásico viewing experience. More here.

LALIGA – Matchday 31 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 19 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 20 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Girona vs. Cadiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 21 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Almería vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 a.m. Alavés vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr 22 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup on ESPN2 and ESPN+: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

First-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travels to SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, to play Borussia Dortmund on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season, while Borussia Dortmund will compete for a top-four finish – an automatic qualification for the Champions League – with five matches to the regular season’s end.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FC Köln vs. SV Darmstadt 98, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 26 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Mar 19 2:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ Sat, Mar 20 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Mar 21 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+

*Subject to change

