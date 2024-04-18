FA Cup Semifinals, LALIGA’s ElClásico, Headline Strong Soccer Weekend Across ESPN Platforms
- Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in FA Cup Semifinals, exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday
- LALIGA’s top-two teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in 257th edition of ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Bundesliga’s title winner Bayer Leverkusen takes on Dortmund at home on Sunday, on ESPN2 and ESPN+
Emirates FA Cup Semifinals
The 2023-24 FA Cup semifinals will feature three of the current top-nine teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Coventry City – in the English Premier League standings, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday and Sunday. Manchester City vs. Chelsea is on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET. Coventry City vs. Manchester United is on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.. Highlights:
- English Commentary: Jon Champion will be joined by color commentator Steve McManaman on Saturday. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson will call Sunday’s match.
- Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart on Saturday, and Ciro Procuna and Francisco Gabriel de Anda on Sunday.
- SportsCenter will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program.
- 30-minute pregame editions of ESPN FC will precede each match. Host Dan Thomas will be joined by Craig Burley and Kieran Gibbs.
- Reporter Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha, a former Manchester City defender, will provide live coverage from Wembley Stadium around the matches on Saturday and Sunday.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Sat, Apr 20
|11:45 a.m.
|ESPN FC Pregame
Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Kieran Gibbs;
|ESPN+
|12:15 p.m.
|Semifinal I: Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Jon Champion and Steve McManaman
Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart
|ESPN+
|2:15 p.m. (approx.)
|ESPN FC Postgame
Thomas, Burley and Gibbs;
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 21
|10 a.m.
|ESPN FC Pregame
Thomas, Burley and Gibbs;
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Semifinal II: Coventry City vs. Manchester United
Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson
Ciro Procuna and Francisco Gabriel de Anda
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m. (approx.)
|ESPN FC Postgame
Thomas, Burley and Gibbs;
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
LALIGA’s ElClásico Sunday
ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 257th ElClásico, the premier rivalry match in global soccer and LALIGA’s top series, on Sunday, April 21, live from Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Match coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET – kickoff at 3 p.m. – with one-hour ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) pregame shows on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will join the live Fuera de Juego pregame show beginning at 2:30 p.m. LALIGA legends Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas, Mexican soccer legend Hugo Sanchez (Fuera de Juego), and FC Barcelona’s Patrick Kluivert will join the studio shows from Disneyland.
In addition to the main broadcast, ESPN+ will stream a live “Multicam Feed” of the 257th Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico match. The presentation will feature four separate angles of the game on one screen, complemented with updated match stats and info. The Multicam Feed, exclusive to ESPN+, will offer viewers various options and a new, enhanced ElClásico viewing experience. More here.
LALIGA – Matchday 31 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 19
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Granada
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 20
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 21
|8 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Almería vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 a.m.
|Alavés vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 22
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga’s Key Matchup on ESPN2 and ESPN+: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
First-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travels to SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, to play Borussia Dortmund on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season, while Borussia Dortmund will compete for a top-four finish – an automatic qualification for the Champions League – with five matches to the regular season’s end.
Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FC Köln vs. SV Darmstadt 98, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 26 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Mar 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 20
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. SV Darmstadt 98
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 21
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
