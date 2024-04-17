Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of The Chevron Championship, First LPGA Tour Major of 2024

More than 40 hours of coverage over four days begins Thursday, April 18, at 9 a.m. ET

World No. 1 Nelly Korda seeking record-tying fifth LPGA Tour win in a row

Featured Groups also include 9 of world’s top 10 players, 14 major winners

No Laying Up contributing “fanalyst” perspectives throughout

ESPN+ will stream live, exclusive coverage of The Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour’s first major tournament of the 2024 season, with a live Featured Groups feed starting tomorrow Thursday, April 18, at 9 a.m. ET, from The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Groups at The Chevron Championship on ESPN+ will showcase nine of the top 10 players in the world and 14 major champions , including current world No. 1 Nelly Korda going for a record-tying fifth consecutive LPGA Tour win, No. 2 Lilia Vu defending her 2023 The Chevron Championship win, and No. 8 Lydia Ko who is only one point away from qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Will Haskett will host the Featured Groups coverage alongside analyst Gerina Mendoza, with on-course reports and live player interviews from Hally Leadbetter, Chantel McCabe and Hope Barnett.

Also, Tron Carter and Cody McBride from No Laying Up will provide fresh “fanalyst” perspectives throughout the coverage.

FEATURED GROUPS | Thursday, April 18

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Megan Khang / Angel Yin / Bailey Tardy | 8:59 a.m. ET | 1st Tee

Megan Khang – No. 13 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 16 in Race to the CME Globe, LPGA Tour winner (2023 CPKC Women’s Open)

Angel Yin – No. 20 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, LPGA Tour winner (2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai)

Bailey Tardy – No. 10 in Race to the CME Globe, LPGA Tour winner (2024 Blue Bay LPGA)

Leona Maguire / Grace Kim / Anna Nordqvist | 9:10 a.m. ET | 1st Tee

Leona Maguire – No. 9 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time European Solheim Cup Team member

Grace Kim – LPGA Tour winner (2023 Lotte Championship)

Anna Nordqvist – Three-time major winner (2021 AIG Women’s Open, 2017 Amundi Evian Championship, 2009 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), nine-time LPGA Tour winner

Afternoon Wave

Rose Zhang / Hyo Joo Kim / Nasa Hataoka | 1:48 p.m. ET | 10th Tee

Rose Zhang – Won first LPGA Tour event in professional debut (2023 Mizuho Americas Open), 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, two-time individual NCAA champion (2023, 2022), former world No. 1 amateur

Hyo Joo Kim – No. 9 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, 2014 Amundi Evian Championship winner, six-time LPGA Tour winner

Nasa Hataoka – No. 18 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 20 in Race to the CME Globe, six-time LPGA Tour winner

Nelly Korda / Minjee Lee / Lilia Vu | 2:10 p.m. ET | 10th Tee

Nelly Korda – Seeking fifth consecutive LPGA Tour title, No. 1 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 1 in Race to the CME Globe, 12-time LPGA Tour winner, 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, 2020 Olympic gold medalist

Minjee Lee – No. 5 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2022 U.S. Women’s Open, 2021 Amundi Evian Championship), 10-time LPGA Tour winner

Lilia Vu – Defending Chevron Championship winner, No. 2 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2023 The Chevron Championship, 2023 AIG Women’s Open), four-time LPGA Tour winner

FEATURED GROUPS | Friday, April 19

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Céline Boutier / Allisen Corpuz / Ruoning Yin | 8:59 a.m. ET | 1st Tee

Céline Boutier – No. 3 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 12 in Race to the CME Globe, 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner, six-time LPGA Tour winner, five wins on Ladies European Tour

Allisen Corpuz – 2023 U.S. Women’s Open champion, 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Ruoning “Ronni” Yin – No. 4 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, two-time LPGA Tour winner

Charley Hull /Alison Lee / Angela Stanford | 9:21 a.m. ET | 1st Tee

Charley Hull – No. 7 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time LPGA Tour winner (2022 Volunteers of America Classic, 2016 CME Group Tour Championship), three wins on Ladies European Tour

Alison Lee – Two wins on Ladies European Tour, past U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Angela Stanford – Seven-time LPGA Tour winner, 2018 Amundi Evian Championship winner

Afternoon Wave

Jin Young Ko / Patty Tavatanakit / So Yeon Ryu | 2:10 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Jin Young Ko – No. 6 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2019 Amundi Evian Championship, 2019 The Chevron Championship), 15-time LPGA Tour winner

Patty Tavatanakit – No. 24 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 5 in Race to the CME Globe, 2021 The Chevron Championship winner, two-time LPGA Tour winner

So Yeon Ryu – Two-time major winner (2017 The Chevron Championship, 2011 U.S. Women’s Open), six-time LPGA Tour winner

Lexi Thompson / Brooke Henderson / Lydia Ko | 2:21 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Lexi Thompson – 11-time LPGA Tour winner, 2014 The Chevron Championship winner, second youngest to win an LPGA Tour event at 16 years old (2011 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic), two-time Olympian

Brooke Henderson – No. 12 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 4 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time major winner (2022 Amundi Evian Championship, 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), 13-time LPGA Tour winner

Lydia Ko – No. 8 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 2 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time major winner (2016 The Chevron Championship, 2015 Amundi Evian Championship), 20-time LPGA Tour winner, one point away from qualifying for LPGA Hall of Fame

ESPN+ coverage of Saturday and Sunday rounds will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

LPGA Tour on ESPN+

The Chevron Championship on ESPN+ is part of a two-year deal announced in November 2023 in which ESPN+ will present live featured group coverage of eight LPGA Tour tournaments through the 2025 season. The first event under the new agreement was the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship last fall, and The Chevron Championship is the first of four LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ in 2024.

This latest deal continues a longstanding relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.

In 2022, ESPN+ streamed the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

ESPN televised a schedule of regular LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, and ABC covered the CME Group Tour Championship from 2015-2018.

ESPN aired the first two rounds of the AIG British Open from 1982-2002 and all four rounds from 2010-2015, as well as the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open from 1982-2014.

The first golf ever televised on ESPN was the LPGA Sahara Open on Sept. 8, 1979, ESPN’s second day on air.

The remaining slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season will be announced later this year.

