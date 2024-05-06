A Record-Setting Month! ESPN Earns Its Highest April Prime Time Audience On Record, Averaging 2.1 Million Viewers Each Night

Prime Time Audience up 42%; Key Persons 18-49 Demo Also Up 33%

April’s Total Day Audience was Best in More than a Decade

April was a record-setting month for ESPN, as the network delivered its best April prime time audience on record, dating back more than 30 years. ESPN averaged 2.1 million viewers each night (8 – 11 p.m. ET), up 42% from the same month in 2023 and topping every April dating back to at least 1992. Narrowing in on P18-49 demo, ESPN was up 33% year-over-year.

In the same month, ESPN’s total day audience was its highest in 12 years, dating back to 2012, as ESPN averaged 781,000 viewers in any given hour. The impressive figure was up 23%. In the same Persons 18-49 demo, ESPN for the month was up 11%.

During its record-setting month, ESPN led the industry in sports viewing, more than doubling the percentage of the second-place network.

“April’s record viewership speaks to the power of premier content and fierce competition,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions “From the ceiling-shattering NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament to the NFL and WNBA Drafts, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the MLB regular season, April was a sports fan’s dream. The momentum continues in May, as we bring fans another month of must-see programming.”

ESPN’s strong April follows March, where the network was up year-over-year in primetime and total day. ESPN Digital was also No. 1 in the sports category for the 25th straight month.

Please Note: Nielsen’s April calendar is April 1-28

