Bang! ESPN Platforms To Exclusively Televise 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Presented By AT&T: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks/Indiana Pacers Winner

ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Presented By AT&T – the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum vs. the New York Knicks/Indiana Pacers series winner – starting Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET. If neither the New York vs. Indiana series nor Denver vs. Minnesota series extend to Game 7, the Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Sunday, May 19, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC with NBA Countdown coverage beginning at 3 p.m. The full schedules for both scenarios are below.

A pair of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters – play-by-play voice Mike Breen and analyst Doris Burke – team up with analyst JJ Redick and reporter Lisa Salters to call the series. Marc Kestecher, analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano will call the action on ESPN Radio.

As previously announced, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul will join ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown pregame shows throughout the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Malika Andrews hosts NBA Countdown with analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sportswriter Michael Wilbon and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. NBA Countdown begins at 7 p.m. for ESPN shows and at 8 p.m. for the ABC show prior to Game 3.

ESPN’s NBA ‘alternate-cast’ – Unplugged with Kevin Hart – returns for two NBA Eastern Conference Finals broadcasts, starting with Game 1 on Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. (Game 2 in move-up scenario). The show will then return for Game 4 on Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. The broadcasts will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game on ESPN. Unplugged with Kevin Hart is a collaboration between ESPN, Omaha Productions and Hartbeat Productions. It features commentary from Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz as well as special guest appearances from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Additionally, Hoop Streams, hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth, will hit the road for on-site pregame shows for the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Hoop Streams – ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show – generally begins 30 minutes before the game and is available on ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook platforms and the ESPN App. A variety of guests, including senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst will join Hubbarth courtside.

ESPN Radio will also nationally broadcast the 2024 NBA Western Conference Finals. Dave Pasch will describe the action alongside analyst Cory Alexander. The Western Conference Finals will include the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series squaring off with the Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder winner.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

(If no move-up necessary):

Platform Date Time (ET) Game ESPN, ESPN2 Tue, May 21 8 p.m. 1 ESPN Thu, May 23 8 p.m. 2 ABC Sat, May 25 8:30 p.m. 3 ESPN, ESPN2 Mon, May 27 8 p.m. 4 ESPN Wed, May 29 8 p.m. 5* ESPN Fri, May 31 8 p.m. 6* ESPN* Sun, June 2 8 p.m. 7*

*If necessary

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

(In move-up scenario):

Platform Date Time (ET) Game ABC Sun, May 19 3:30 p.m. 1 ESPN, ESPN2 Tue, May 21 8 p.m. 2 ABC Sat, May 25 8:30 p.m. 3 ESPN, ESPN2 Mon, May 27 8 p.m. 4 ESPN Wed, May 29 8 p.m. 5* ESPN Fri, May 31 8 p.m. 6* ESPN Sun, June 2 8 p.m. 7*

*If necessary

All ESPN and ABC NBA television programming, including audio from ESPN Radio broadcasts, is also available on the ESPN App. The NBA Finals, exclusively on ABC, begins Thursday, June 6.

-30-

