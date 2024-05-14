ESPN and Top Rank Present DAZN on ESPN+ PPV Event: Undisputed Heavyweight Title Showdown – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Live on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN and Top Rank, together with DAZN, will bring the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world between WBC/lineal champion Tyson Fury and WBO/IBF/WBA ruler Oleksandr Usyk to ESPN+ PPV.

The event is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, in addition to DAZN PPV, and takes place Saturday, May 18, live at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $69.99 PPV here, separate streaming subscription required. New subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here. ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

Fury vs. Usyk is the fourth boxing event on ESPN+ from the ESPN and DAZN collaboration following three events last year, including Day of Reckoning, the X Series PPV event, and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Fury vs. Usyk is the most significant heavyweight battle of the millennium, as the winner will become the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis claimed the throne in 1999.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) returns following last October’s closer-than-expected decision over former UFC king Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. He has held the lineal title since upsetting Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision in November 2015. Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), an Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine, hopes to become the second man, following Evander Holyfield, to achieve undisputed status at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

The PPV action also includes the following match ups:

Lineal/Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) battling Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) in a rematch for the vacant IBF world title.

(24-0, 19 KOs) battling (28-2, 20 KOs) in a rematch for the vacant IBF world title. Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) defending his IBF junior lightweight world title against Belfast native Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO).

(17-0, 9 KOs) defending his IBF junior lightweight world title against Belfast native (21-1, 7 KO). Unbeaten heavyweights Frank Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs) and Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) locking horns in a 12-round WBC title eliminator.

(24-0, 17 KOs) and (24-0, 16 KOs) locking horns in a 12-round WBC title eliminator. British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma (8-0, 6 KOs) stepping up versus Ilja Mezencev (25-3, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

(8-0, 6 KOs) stepping up versus (25-3, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Unbeaten British lightweight Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KOs) fighting the big-punching Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-1,16 KOs).

(15-0, 11 KOs) fighting the big-punching (23-1,16 KOs). Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) aiming for his second win as a cruiserweight in a 10-rounder against the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs).

(35-4-1, 29 KOs) aiming for his second win as a cruiserweight in a 10-rounder against the unbeaten (16-0, 12 KOs). Polish-born light heavyweight contender Daniel Lapin (9-0, 3 KOs) seeking to go 10-0 against Octavio Pudivitr (9-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

ESPN.com

ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger will be on the ground all week from Riyadh and ringside at the Kingdom Arena on fight night providing the latest news and analysis:

Tyson Fury and the lineal heavyweight championship – Fury shares with Coppinger his thoughts about some of the best heavyweights to ever hold the prestigious title.

– Fury shares with Coppinger his thoughts about some of the best heavyweights to ever hold the prestigious title. Bradley’s take: Designing a game plan for Fury and Usyk – Timothy Bradley, Jr. examines how other boxers have found success against Fury and Usyk in previous fights.

– Timothy Bradley, Jr. examines how other boxers have found success against Fury and Usyk in previous fights. Boxing will finally have an undisputed champion – Mark Kriegel looks at the undisputed heavyweight title fight and how the lineal champion will once again carry its meaning.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Fury vs. Usyk (All Times ET)