ESPN BET to be Featured in Alternate Telecast for PGA Championship May 16-19

ESPN’s coverage of the 106th edition of the PGA Championship May 16-19, golf’s second major of 2024, will add a new aspect this year with an alternate betting telecast featuring ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN and newly-announced “Official Sports Betting Sponsor” of the PGA Championship.

The alt telecast, ESPN BET at the PGA Championship, will air for two hours each day during all four days of play at the event that will be held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

It will feature on-site commentary from Senior Golf Analyst Michael Collins, SportsCenter Commentator and Sports Betting Analyst ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin with commentary from additional ESPN golf hosts and analysts. ESPN Sports Betting Analysts Tyler Fulghum and Joe Fortenbaugh will host the broadcast from ESPN’s Bristol studios with contributions from fellow betting analyst Anita Marks.

The alt telecast will feature golf-related betting discussion among the featured groups, with live betting analysis around hole by hole scores, afternoon previews, tournament futures (tournament winner, make/miss cut, etc.), and more.

ESPN’s PGA Championship coverage also will include the return of a second alt telecast, PGA Championship with No Laying Up, hosted by members of the No Laying Up golf content platform. No Laying Up hosts are five golf “fanalysts” who host one of the sports’ leading podcasts and produce some of golf’s most influential social media and digital content. The No Laying Up crew first hosted an ESPN alt telecast at last year’s PGA Championship.

ESPN x PGA Championship Coverage (all times ET):

First & Second Round Coverage (May 16-17):

ESPN BET at the PGA Championship: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Main Coverage: 7 a.m. – Noon on ESPN+; Noon – 8 p.m. on ESPN

PGA Championship with No Laying Up: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Third & Final Round Coverage (May 18-19):

ESPN BET at the PGA Championship: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Main Coverage: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on ESPN+; 10a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN

PGA Championship with No Laying Up: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+

ESPN BET, a branded online sportsbook for fans in the United States in partnership with PENN Entertainment, is available in the 18 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed (including Kentucky). ESPN BET Live airs weekdays on ESPN2 (times vary, typically 5 or 6p ET).