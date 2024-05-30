ESPN Platforms’ Premier College Football Presentation Features Storied Rivalries, High-Octane Conference Clashes and Star-Studded Showdowns

ESPN Platforms’ Premier College Football Presentation Features Storied Rivalries, High-Octane Conference Clashes and Star-Studded Showdowns

7 hours ago

College football on ESPN platforms presents an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2024. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, kicking off across the pond in Week 0 and concluding with the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Twenty of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early-season slate and special date games, with teams from nearly every FBS conference booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kickoff Week
A 70-game slate is set for Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day Monday. As previously announced, ESPN kicks off Week 1 with a pair of two-time College Football Playoff champions clashing at the home of the 2025 CFP National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 31. Clemson will take on Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon ET on ABC.

At 3:30 p.m., the new SEC on ABC franchise will debut as the Florida Gators play host to Sunshine State foe Miami (Fla.) in The Swamp. In primetime, ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will finish out the first full Saturday of the season with Notre Dame taking on Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko at 7:30 p.m. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from College Station ahead of the Irish-Aggies showdown.

Labor Day Sunday spotlights a stunner from Sin City, as USC and LSU clash in ESPN Events’ Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Labor Day Monday on ESPN showcases all-ACC action, as Florida State hosts Boston College in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. on Capital One Monday Night Kickoff.

Several teams will be making their home debuts on ESPN in 2024 as members of new conferences. Deion Sanders and Colorado begin their Big 12 campaign hosting nine-time FCS champion North Dakota State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Oklahoma and Texas host home games as newcomers to the SEC. The Sooners welcome Temple at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 before the Longhorns play host to Colorado State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Joining the ACC this summer, Stanford welcomes 2023 CFP runner-up TCU to The Farm at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Arizona matches up against New Mexico as a member of the Big 12 at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

In addition to Elko’s debut for Texas A&M, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide for the first time against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 on ESPN. Last year, DeBoer guided Washington to an historic CFP runner-up finish. On ESPN+, Utah, California and SMU all make their home debuts in their new conferences by hosting in-state foes. Utah takes on Southern Utah on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the Bears and Mustangs make their debut on ACCNX/ESPN+ welcoming UC Davis and Houston Christian, respectively.

Weeks 2 and 3
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One returns to the Duke’s Mayo Classic, this time featuring a matchup between Tennessee and NC State at 7:30 p.m. from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., SEC on ABC features its first all-SEC showdown between South Carolina and Kentucky from Kroger Field. Kicking off Week 2 in the noon ABC window is a renewed rivalry between Arkansas and Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The teams met nearly 50 times between 1912 and 1980 but haven’t faced off in more than four decades.

Week 2 on ESPN features Alabama in primetime for the second straight week as they host South Florida at 7 p.m., followed by Mississippi State on the road against Arizona State at 10:30 p.m.

Week 3 ushers in an SEC on ABC tripleheader, the first of the new conference rights agreement. LSU travels to South Carolina for a noon matchup from Williams-Brice Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Florida plays host to Texas A&M in The Swamp. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Kentucky hosts a showdown against perennial powerhouse Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN takes in a full slate of games in Week 3, starting with Arizona State on the road at Texas State at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. UNLV and Kansas clash on Friday the 13th at 7 p.m., before a four-game schedule on ESPN for Saturday, Sept. 14. Florida State and former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell welcome the UM Tigers at noon on ESPN, followed by either Oklahoma and Tulane or the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. In primetime, Texas plays host to in-state foe UTSA at 7 p.m., with California hosting San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. capping off the night. On ESPN2 in the late window, Liberty travels to New Mexico State to take on the Quick Lane Bowl Champion Aggies at 10:15 p.m.

Week 0 Welcomes the Luck of the Irish
As announced in December, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland when ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot’s trip overseas marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States. The showdown between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets is set for noon on ESPN.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, ESPN Events’ FCS Kickoff (North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State) in Montgomery, Alabama, at 7 p.m. will be ESPN’s first primetime college football telecast of the 2024 season. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff ― Florida A&M and Norfolk State ― in Atlanta will air in primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.) for the second straight year. The event celebrates the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs. ESPN’s longstanding commitment to HBCUs will be on display all season long, including the Red Tails Classic – Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith – (Sunday, Sept. 1) on ESPNU as part of ESPN’s signature early-season slate. In addition, ESPNU will regularly feature live HBCU action on select Thursdays and Fridays, as well as several Saturdays throughout the fall.

Midseason Marquee Matchups
Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s Saturday schedule throughout the season, including Georgia at Alabama (Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., ABC), the Allstate Red River Rivalry: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon, ABC or ESPN), Florida vs. Georgia (Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m., ABC), Yale at Harvard (Saturday, Nov. 23, time and platform TBD).

In addition to the loaded weekend slates, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Returning this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are mid-week Conference USA clashes (October) and mid-week MACtion in November, as well as consistent Thursday and Friday games from the American, ACC, Big 12 and Sun Belt. Highlights include:

  • Week 4
    • South Alabama at App State (Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
    • Stanford at Syracuse (Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • Week 5
    • Virginia Tech at Miami (Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • Week 7
    • Memphis at South Florida (Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., ESPN)
    • Utah at Arizona State (Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 p.m., ESPN)
    • Mid-week CUSA clashes kick off on ESPN platforms
    • Idaho at Montana State (Saturday, Oct. 12, time & platform TBD)
      • Two 2023 FCS Playoff teams
  • Week 8
    • Florida State at Duke (Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN2)
    • South Dakota State at North Dakota State (Saturday, Oct. 19, time & platform TBD)
      • First time in ESPN history the regular season Dakota Marker rivalry has been on an ESPN linear platform
    • East Carolina at Army (Saturday, Oct 19, noon, TBD)
      • First Army home game on ESPN platforms since 2009
  • Week 11
    • First College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings (Tuesday, Nov. 5)
    • Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Nov. 5
  • Week 12
    • Tulane at Navy (Saturday, Nov. 16, noon, TBD)
  • Week 13
    • Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Akron at Kent State (Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 or 7:30, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
    • Ohio at Toledo (Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
  • Week 14
    • Memphis at Tulane (Thursday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Black Friday Feast on ABC
ESPN will offer fans a feast of top-notch college football on Black Friday (Nov. 29) with a tripleheader on ABC featuring Oklahoma State at Colorado (noon), Mississippi State at Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.) and Georgia Tech at Georgia (7:30 p.m.).

SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season in CoMo on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Missouri hosting Murray State at 8 p.m. for a Thursday tussle. The first full Saturday of the season showcases a new timing format for games on SECN, with start times now set for 12:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2024, including the SECN debut for the Oklahoma Sooners on SEC Saturday Night in Week 2 (Sept. 7 | 7:45 p.m.). Kentucky (Aug. 31 | 7:45 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m.) round out the first three weeks for the SEC Saturday Night franchise. Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network
The 2024 season on ACC Network kicks off with a pair of all-North Carolina showdowns on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, as NC State hosts Western Carolina (Thu | 7 p.m.) and Duke hosts Elon (Fri | 7:30 p.m.). The first of three straight Saturday tripleheaders to open the season is capped off by Georgia Tech hosting Georgia State in the first ACC Network Primetime Football game of the season (Aug. 31 | 8 p.m.). The first conference game of the season on ACCN takes place on Sept. 7 as Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech at noon. In a special Week 11 Friday night showdown, first-year ACC member California travels to Wake Forest in a conference clash on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Another record schedule of Big 12 games on ESPN+ is slated for this fall, with 15 contests featuring 14 different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first four weeks. Week 1 welcomes nine Big 12 Now on ESPN+ matchups, with home contests highlighting Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF and Utah.

ESPN+
More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2024 season, matching the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform. In just the first four weeks of the season alone, nearly 100 games are set for ESPN+.

SEC squads Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss open their seasons on ESPN+ on Saturday, Aug. 31, with Week 2 welcoming Florida, Georgia, LSU and Missouri to the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

A quartet of ACC contests is set for ESPN+ for Week 1, with California, SMU, Virginia and Wake Forest featured in home games on the platform to kick off the season. In total, 13 matchups highlighting ACC teams at home are set for ESPN+ and will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

The American returns for its fifth season on ESPN+ with nearly three dozen games throughout the season. ESPN+ will also feature robust slates of games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.

Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms
ESPN will showcase the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC, Sun Belt and SWAC Championship Games the first weekend of December as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action. The American gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. The SEC Football Championship will be broadcast on ABC for the first time since 2000, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The ACC Championship and the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship will both be broadcast on ABC Saturday with times TBD.

ESPN platforms will also showcase Saturday’s championship play from the MAC (noon, ESPN), Sun Belt (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and the SWAC (time TBD, ESPN2).

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The 40-game Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Sat, Aug 24 Noon Aer Lingus College Football Classic (Dublin, Ireland): Florida State vs. Georgia Tech ESPN
Sat, Aug 24 3:30 p.m. McNeese at Tarleton State ESPNU
Sat, Aug 24 7 p.m. FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.): North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State ESPN
Sat, Aug 24 7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off (Atlanta, Ga.): Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State ABC
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. Western Carolina at NC State ACC Network
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest ESPN+/ACCNX
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. New Hampshire at UCF Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. Fordham at Bowling Green ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. Central Connecticut at Central Michigan ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. Jackson State at UL Monroe ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 7 p.m. Lafayette at Buffalo ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (from Little Rock, Ark.) ESPNU
Thu, Aug 29 7:30 p.m. Duquesne at Toledo ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 8 p.m. North Dakota State at Colorado ESPN
Thu, Aug 29 8 p.m. Murray State at Missouri SEC Network
Thu, Aug 29 8 p.m. Lindenwood at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 8 p.m. Alcorn State at UAB ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 8 p.m. SE Louisiana at Tulane ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 8 p.m. Northwestern State at Tulsa ESPN+
Thu, Aug 29 9 p.m. Southern Utah at Utah Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Fri, Aug 30 7 p.m. Temple at Oklahoma ESPN
Fri, Aug 30 7:30 p.m. Elon at Duke ACC Network
Fri, Aug 30 10:30 p.m. TCU at Stanford ESPN
Sat, Aug 31 Noon Aflac Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.): Clemson vs. Georgia ABC
Sat, Aug 31 Noon Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt ESPN
Sat, Aug 31 Noon Kent State at Pittsburgh ESPNU
Sat, Aug 31 Noon Austin Peay at Louisville ACC Network
Sat, Aug 31 12:45 p.m. Chattanooga at Tennessee SEC Network
Sat, Aug 31 2:30 p.m. Towson at Cincinnati Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Miami at Florida ABC
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Colorado State at Texas ESPN
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Ohio at Syracuse ACC Network
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at UTSA ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Appalachian State ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 4 p.m. Boise State at Georgia Southern ESPNU
Sat, Aug 31 4:15 p.m. Old Dominion at South Carolina SEC Network
Sat, Aug 31 5 p.m. UC Davis at California ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Aug 31 5 p.m. North Texas at South Alabama ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 5 p.m. Stony Brook at Marshall ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Aug 31 6 p.m. Richmond at Virginia ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Aug 31 6 p.m. Campbell at Liberty ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 6 p.m. Norfolk State at East Carolina ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Furman at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. UT Martin at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Tarleton State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. North Alabama at Memphis ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Sam Houston at Rice ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at South Florida ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Arkansas State ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. Nevada at Troy ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Texas A&M ABC
Sat, Aug 31 7:30 p.m. Alabama A&M at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Aug 31 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 7:45 p.m. Southern Miss at Kentucky SEC Network
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. James Madison at Charlotte ESPNU
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. Georgia State at Georgia Tech ACC Network
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. Houston Christian at SMU ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. Southern Illinois at BYU Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. Nicholls at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. Grambling at Louisiana ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 8 p.m. Lamar at Texas State ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 9 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at New Mexico State ESPN+
Sat, Aug 31 10:30 p.m. New Mexico at Arizona ESPN
Sat, Aug 31 TBD South Dakota State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sun, Sep 1 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State ESPN
Sun, Sep 1 7 p.m. Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith ESPNU
Sun, Sep 1 7:30 p.m. Vegas Kickoff Classic (Las Vegas, Nev.): USC vs. LSU ABC
Mon, Sep 2 7:30 p.m. Boston College at Florida State ESPN
Fri, Sep 6 7 p.m. BYU at SMU ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 Noon Arkansas at Oklahoma State ABC
Sat, Sep 7 Noon Kansas State at Tulane ESPN or ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 Noon Pittsburgh at Cincinnati ESPN or ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 Noon Troy at Memphis ESPNU
Sat, Sep 7 Noon Georgia Tech at Syracuse ACC Network
Sat, Sep 7 12:45 p.m. McNeese at Texas A&M SEC Network
Sat, Sep 7 2 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Sep 7 2 p.m. Missouri State at Ball State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 2:30 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Kent State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Kentucky ABC
Sat, Sep 7 3:30 p.m. California at Auburn ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at North Carolina ACC Network
Sat, Sep 7 3:30 p.m. Jacksonville State at Louisville ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 7 3:30 p.m. Duquesne at Boston College ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 7 3:30 p.m. Massachusetts at Toledo ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 4 p.m. UTSA at Texas State ESPNU
Sat, Sep 7 4:15 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sat, Sep 7 6 p.m. Florida A&M at Miami ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 7 6 p.m. UAlbany at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 6 p.m. South Alabama at Ohio ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 6 p.m. Central Michigan at Florida International ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at James Madison ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 6 p.m. East Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 6:30 p.m. Sam Houston at UCF Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. South Florida at Alabama ESPN
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Virginia at Wake Forest ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Samford at Florida ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Buffalo at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Cal Poly at Stanford ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Chattanooga at Georgia State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Louisiana at Kennesaw State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Rice ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. UAB at UL Monroe ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. Tulsa at Arkansas State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. William & Mary at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7 p.m. SE Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.): Tennessee vs. NC State ABC
Sat, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Vanderbilt ESPNU
Sat, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. Nicholls at LSU ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at North Texas ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 7:45 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma SEC Network
Sat, Sep 7 8 p.m. Appalachian State at Clemson ACC Network
Sat, Sep 7 8 p.m. Long Island University at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 9 p.m. Southern Utah at UTEP ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 10 p.m. Northern Arizona at Arizona Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Sep 7 10:15 p.m. Liberty at New Mexico State ESPN2
Sat, Sep 7 10:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Arizona State ESPN
Thu, Sep 12 7:30 p.m. Arizona State at Texas State ESPN
Thu, Sep 12 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at South Alabama ESPN+
Fri, Sep 13 7 p.m. UNLV at Kansas ESPN
Sat, Sep 14 Noon LSU at South Carolina ABC
Sat, Sep 14 Noon Memphis at Florida State ESPN
Sat, Sep 14 Noon Oklahoma State at Tulsa ESPN2
Sat, Sep 14 Noon Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
Sat, Sep 14 Noon Louisiana Tech at NC State ACC Network
Sat, Sep 14 12:45 p.m. Boston College at Missouri SEC Network
Sat, Sep 14 2 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Temple ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida ABC
Sat, Sep 14 3:30 p.m. Tulane at Oklahoma ESPN or ESPN2
Sat, Sep 14 3:30 p.m. West Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN or ESPN2
Sat, Sep 14 3:30 p.m. Ball State at Miami ACC Network
Sat, Sep 14 3:30 p.m. VMI at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 14 3:30 p.m. Morgan State at Ohio ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 4 p.m. Appalachian State at East Carolina ESPNU
Sat, Sep 14 4:15 p.m. UAB at Arkansas SEC Network
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. UConn at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. North Carolina Central at North Carolina ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. Florida International at Florida Atlantic ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. UTEP at Liberty ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. Colgate at Akron ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Georgia Southern ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Old Dominion ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 6:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 7 p.m. UTSA at Texas ESPN
Sat, Sep 14 7 p.m. South Florida at Southern Miss ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Georgia State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 7 p.m. Hawai’i at Sam Houston ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ABC
Sat, Sep 14 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Auburn ESPN2 or ESPNU
Sat, Sep 14 7:30 p.m. Toledo at Mississippi State ESPN2 or ESPNU
Sat, Sep 14 7:45 p.m. Kent State at Tennessee SEC Network
Sat, Sep 14 8 p.m. Maryland at Virginia ACC Network
Sat, Sep 14 8 p.m. Rice at Houston Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Sep 14 10:30 p.m. San Diego State at California ESPN
Thu, Sep 19 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Appalachian State ESPN
Thu, Sep 19 8 p.m. Edward Waters at Benedict ESPNU
Fri, Sep 20 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse ESPN
Sat, Sep 21 2 p.m. Arkansas State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sat, Sep 21 2 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan ESPN+
Sat, Sep 21 3:30 p.m. Youngstown State at Pittsburgh ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 21 3:30 p.m. Houston Christian at UTSA ESPN+
Sat, Sep 21 3:30 p.m. Central Connecticut at Massachusetts ESPN+
Sat, Sep 21 6 p.m. Monmouth at Florida International ESPN+
Sat, Sep 21 7 p.m. Florida A&M at Troy ESPN+
Sat, Sep 21 TBD Southern Miss at Jacksonville State TBD
Sat, Sep 21 TBD East Carolina at Liberty TBD
Sat, Sep 21 TBD Tulsa at Louisiana Tech TBD
Sat, Sep 21 TBD Duke at Middle Tennessee TBD
Sat, Sep 21 TBD New Mexico State at Sam Houston TBD
Sat, Sep 21 TBD Toledo at Western Kentucky TBD
Thu, Sep 26 7:30 p.m. Army at Temple ESPN
Fri, Sep 27 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ESPN
Sat, Sep 28 Noon Holy Cross at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX
Sat, Sep 28 6 p.m. Wagner at Florida Atlantic ESPN+
Sat, Sep 28 6 p.m. UT Martin at Kennesaw State ESPN+
Sat, Sep 28 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Alabama ABC
Sat, Sep 28 TBD Louisiana Tech at Florida International TBD
Sat, Sep 28 TBD New Mexico at New Mexico State TBD
Sat, Sep 28 TBD Texas State at Sam Houston (from NRG Stadium) TBD
Thu, Oct 3 7 p.m. Texas State at Troy ESPNU
Fri, Oct 4 7:30 p.m. Houston at TCU ESPN
Wed, Oct 9 7:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Jacksonville State ESPN2
Thu, Oct 10 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at James Madison ESPN2
Thu, Oct 10 8 p.m. UTEP at Western Kentucky ESPNU
Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m. Harvard at Cornell ESPNU
Fri, Oct 11 7 p.m. Memphis at South Florida ESPN
Fri, Oct 11 9:15 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU
Fri, Oct 11 10:30 p.m. Utah at Arizona State ESPN
Sat, Oct 12 3:30 p.m. Allstate Red River Rivalry (Dallas, Texas): Texas vs. Oklahoma ABC or ESPN
Sat, Oct 12 TBD Missouri at Massachusetts TBD
Sat, Oct 12 TBD Idaho at Montana State TBD
Tue, Oct 15 7:30 p.m. Troy at South Alabama ESPN2
Tue, Oct 15 9 p.m. Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State ESPNU
Wed, Oct 16 8 p.m. Western Kentucky at Sam Houston ESPN2
Thu, Oct 17 7:30 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ESPN
Thu, Oct 17 8 p.m. Georgia State at Marshall ESPN2
Fri, Oct 18 7 p.m. Florida State at Duke ESPN2
Fri, Oct 18 7 p.m. Brown at Princeton ESPNU
Fri, Oct 18 10:15 p.m. Oklahoma State at BYU ESPN
Sat, Oct 19 Noon East Carolina at Army TBD
Sat, Oct 19 TBD South Dakota State at North Dakota State TBD
Sat, Oct 19 TBD Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) TBD
Tue, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston at Florida International ESPNU
Wed, Oct 23 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State ESPN2
Thu, Oct 24 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at Old Dominion ESPN2
Thu, Oct 24 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ESPN
Fri, Oct 25 7 p.m. Yale at Penn ESPNU
Fri, Oct 25 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ESPN2
Sat, Oct 26 Noon Notre Dame vs. Navy (E. Rutherford, N.J.) ABC or ESPN
Sat, Oct 26 3:30 p.m. Wagner at Massachusetts ESPN+
Sat, Oct 26 TBD Cincinnati at Colorado TBD
Sat, Oct 26 TBD South Dakota at South Dakota State TBD
Tue, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Texas State ESPN2
Tue, Oct 29 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston ESPNU
Wed, Oct 30 7:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky ESPN2
Thu, Oct 31 7 p.m. North Carolina Central at South Carolina State ESPNU
Thu, Oct 31 7:30 p.m. Tulane at Charlotte ESPN
Fri, Nov 1 7 p.m. Yale at Columbia ESPNU
Fri, Nov 1 7:30 p.m. South Florida at Florida Atlantic ESPN2
Sat, Nov 2 3:30 p.m. Florida vs. Georgia (from Jacksonville, Fla.) ABC
Tue, Nov 5 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ball State ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Tue, Nov 5 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Bowling Green at Central Michigan ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed, Nov 6 7 p.m. Ohio at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed, Nov 6 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Western Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Nov 7 8 p.m. Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina ESPN or ESPN2
Thu, Nov 7 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at East Carolina ESPN or ESPN2
Fri, Nov 8 6 p.m. Dartmouth at Princeton ESPNU
Fri, Nov 8 8 p.m. California at Wake Forest ACC Network
Fri, Nov 8 9 p.m. Rice at Memphis ESPN2
Sat, Nov 9 TBD UC Davis at Montana TBD
Sat, Nov 9 TBD Kennesaw State at UTEP TBD
Sat, Nov 9 TBD Western Kentucky at New Mexico State TBD
Tue, Nov 12 7 p.m. Ball State at Buffalo OR Western Michigan at Bowling Green OR Central Michigan at Toledo ESPN2
Tue, Nov 12 7 p.m. Ball State at Buffalo OR Western Michigan at Bowling Green OR Central Michigan at Toledo ESPNU
Wed, Nov 13 7 p.m. Akron at Northern Illinois OR Eastern Michigan at Ohio OR Kent State at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2
Wed, Nov 13 7 p.m. Akron at Northern Illinois OR Eastern Michigan at Ohio OR Kent State at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
Thu, Nov 14 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Tulsa ESPN
Thu, Nov 14 8 p.m. Grambling at Alabama A&M ESPNU
Fri, Nov 15 8 p.m. Howard at North Carolina Central ESPNU
Fri, Nov 15 9 p.m. North Texas at UTSA ESPN2
Sat, Nov 16 Noon Tulane at Navy TBD
Sat, Nov 16 TBD SIAC Championship TBD
Sat, Nov 16 TBD Florida International at Jacksonville State TBD
Sat, Nov 16 TBD Sam Houston at Kennesaw State TBD
Sat, Nov 16 TBD Liberty at Massachusetts TBD
Tue, Nov 19 7 p.m. Akron at Kent State OR Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
Tue, Nov 19 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Akron at Kent State OR Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio) ESPN or ESPN2
Wed, Nov 20 7 p.m. Buffalo at Eastern Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed, Nov 20 7 p.m. Ohio at Toledo ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Nov 21 7:30 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ESPN
Fri, Nov 22 7 p.m. Temple at UTSA ESPN2
Sat, Nov 23 3:30 p.m. Florida Classic (Orlando, Fla.): Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman TBD
Sat, Nov 23 TBD Yale at Harvard TBD
Sat, Nov 23 TBD BYU at Arizona State TBD
Sat, Nov 23 TBD Florida International at Kennesaw State TBD
Sat, Nov 23 TBD Western Kentucky at Liberty TBD
Sat, Nov 23 TBD New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee TBD
Tue, Nov 26 7 p.m. Toledo at Akron ESPN2 or ESPN+
Tue, Nov 26 7 p.m. Kent State at Buffalo ESPN2 or ESPN+
Thu, Nov 28 2 p.m. 100th Edition – Turkey Day Classic: Tuskegee at Alabama State ESPNU
Thu, Nov 28 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Tulane ESPN
Fri, Nov 29 Noon Oklahoma State at Colorado ABC
Fri, Nov 29 Noon South Florida at Rice OR Navy at East Carolina OR UAB at Charlotte^ ESPN
Fri, Nov 29 Noon Ball State at Ohio OR Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green ESPNU
Fri, Nov 29 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ABC
Fri, Nov 29 3:30 p.m. Texas State at South Alabama ESPN+
Fri, Nov 29 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Georgia ABC
Sat, Nov 30 TBD Middle Tennessee at Florida International TBD
Sat, Nov 30 TBD Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky TBD
Sat, Nov 30 TBD Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech TBD
Sat, Nov 30 TBD UTEP at New Mexico State TBD
Sat, Nov 30 TBD UConn at Massachusetts TBD
Fri, Dec 6 8 p.m. American Athletic Championship ABC
Sat, Dec 7 Noon MAC Championship (from Detroit) ESPN
Sat, Dec 7 4 p.m. SEC Championship (from Atlanta) ABC
Sat, Dec 7 7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship ESPN
Sat, Dec 7 TBD Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship (from Arlington, Texas) ABC
Sat, Dec 7 TBD ACC Championship (from Charlotte) ABC
Sat, Dec 7 TBD SWAC Championship ESPN2
7 hours ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
