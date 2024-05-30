ESPN Platforms’ Premier College Football Presentation Features Storied Rivalries, High-Octane Conference Clashes and Star-Studded Showdowns

College football on ESPN platforms presents an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2024. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, kicking off across the pond in Week 0 and concluding with the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Twenty of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early-season slate and special date games, with teams from nearly every FBS conference booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kickoff Week

A 70-game slate is set for Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day Monday. As previously announced, ESPN kicks off Week 1 with a pair of two-time College Football Playoff champions clashing at the home of the 2025 CFP National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 31. Clemson will take on Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon ET on ABC.

At 3:30 p.m., the new SEC on ABC franchise will debut as the Florida Gators play host to Sunshine State foe Miami (Fla.) in The Swamp. In primetime, ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will finish out the first full Saturday of the season with Notre Dame taking on Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko at 7:30 p.m. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from College Station ahead of the Irish-Aggies showdown.

Labor Day Sunday spotlights a stunner from Sin City, as USC and LSU clash in ESPN Events’ Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Labor Day Monday on ESPN showcases all-ACC action, as Florida State hosts Boston College in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. on Capital One Monday Night Kickoff.

Several teams will be making their home debuts on ESPN in 2024 as members of new conferences. Deion Sanders and Colorado begin their Big 12 campaign hosting nine-time FCS champion North Dakota State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Oklahoma and Texas host home games as newcomers to the SEC. The Sooners welcome Temple at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 before the Longhorns play host to Colorado State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Joining the ACC this summer, Stanford welcomes 2023 CFP runner-up TCU to The Farm at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Arizona matches up against New Mexico as a member of the Big 12 at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

In addition to Elko’s debut for Texas A&M, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide for the first time against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 on ESPN. Last year, DeBoer guided Washington to an historic CFP runner-up finish. On ESPN+, Utah, California and SMU all make their home debuts in their new conferences by hosting in-state foes. Utah takes on Southern Utah on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the Bears and Mustangs make their debut on ACCNX/ESPN+ welcoming UC Davis and Houston Christian, respectively.

Weeks 2 and 3

Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One returns to the Duke’s Mayo Classic, this time featuring a matchup between Tennessee and NC State at 7:30 p.m. from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., SEC on ABC features its first all-SEC showdown between South Carolina and Kentucky from Kroger Field. Kicking off Week 2 in the noon ABC window is a renewed rivalry between Arkansas and Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The teams met nearly 50 times between 1912 and 1980 but haven’t faced off in more than four decades.

Week 2 on ESPN features Alabama in primetime for the second straight week as they host South Florida at 7 p.m., followed by Mississippi State on the road against Arizona State at 10:30 p.m.

Week 3 ushers in an SEC on ABC tripleheader, the first of the new conference rights agreement. LSU travels to South Carolina for a noon matchup from Williams-Brice Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Florida plays host to Texas A&M in The Swamp. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Kentucky hosts a showdown against perennial powerhouse Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN takes in a full slate of games in Week 3, starting with Arizona State on the road at Texas State at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. UNLV and Kansas clash on Friday the 13th at 7 p.m., before a four-game schedule on ESPN for Saturday, Sept. 14. Florida State and former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell welcome the UM Tigers at noon on ESPN, followed by either Oklahoma and Tulane or the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. In primetime, Texas plays host to in-state foe UTSA at 7 p.m., with California hosting San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. capping off the night. On ESPN2 in the late window, Liberty travels to New Mexico State to take on the Quick Lane Bowl Champion Aggies at 10:15 p.m.

Week 0 Welcomes the Luck of the Irish

As announced in December, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland when ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot’s trip overseas marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States. The showdown between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets is set for noon on ESPN.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, ESPN Events’ FCS Kickoff (North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State) in Montgomery, Alabama, at 7 p.m. will be ESPN’s first primetime college football telecast of the 2024 season. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff ― Florida A&M and Norfolk State ― in Atlanta will air in primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.) for the second straight year. The event celebrates the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs. ESPN’s longstanding commitment to HBCUs will be on display all season long, including the Red Tails Classic – Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith – (Sunday, Sept. 1) on ESPNU as part of ESPN’s signature early-season slate. In addition, ESPNU will regularly feature live HBCU action on select Thursdays and Fridays, as well as several Saturdays throughout the fall.

Midseason Marquee Matchups

Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s Saturday schedule throughout the season, including Georgia at Alabama (Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., ABC), the Allstate Red River Rivalry: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon, ABC or ESPN), Florida vs. Georgia (Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m., ABC), Yale at Harvard (Saturday, Nov. 23, time and platform TBD).

In addition to the loaded weekend slates, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Returning this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are mid-week Conference USA clashes (October) and mid-week MACtion in November, as well as consistent Thursday and Friday games from the American, ACC, Big 12 and Sun Belt. Highlights include:

Week 4 South Alabama at App State (Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Stanford at Syracuse (Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 5 Virginia Tech at Miami (Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 7 Memphis at South Florida (Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., ESPN) Utah at Arizona State (Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 p.m., ESPN) Mid-week CUSA clashes kick off on ESPN platforms Idaho at Montana State (Saturday, Oct. 12, time & platform TBD) Two 2023 FCS Playoff teams

Week 8 Florida State at Duke (Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN2) South Dakota State at North Dakota State (Saturday, Oct. 19, time & platform TBD) First time in ESPN history the regular season Dakota Marker rivalry has been on an ESPN linear platform East Carolina at Army (Saturday, Oct 19, noon, TBD) First Army home game on ESPN platforms since 2009

Week 11 First College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings (Tuesday, Nov. 5) Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Week 12 Tulane at Navy (Saturday, Nov. 16, noon, TBD)

Week 13 Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Akron at Kent State (Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 or 7:30, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU) Ohio at Toledo (Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Week 14 Memphis at Tulane (Thursday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)



Black Friday Feast on ABC

ESPN will offer fans a feast of top-notch college football on Black Friday (Nov. 29) with a tripleheader on ABC featuring Oklahoma State at Colorado (noon), Mississippi State at Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.) and Georgia Tech at Georgia (7:30 p.m.).

SEC Network

SEC Network kicks off the season in CoMo on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Missouri hosting Murray State at 8 p.m. for a Thursday tussle. The first full Saturday of the season showcases a new timing format for games on SECN, with start times now set for 12:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2024, including the SECN debut for the Oklahoma Sooners on SEC Saturday Night in Week 2 (Sept. 7 | 7:45 p.m.). Kentucky (Aug. 31 | 7:45 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m.) round out the first three weeks for the SEC Saturday Night franchise. Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network

The 2024 season on ACC Network kicks off with a pair of all-North Carolina showdowns on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, as NC State hosts Western Carolina (Thu | 7 p.m.) and Duke hosts Elon (Fri | 7:30 p.m.). The first of three straight Saturday tripleheaders to open the season is capped off by Georgia Tech hosting Georgia State in the first ACC Network Primetime Football game of the season (Aug. 31 | 8 p.m.). The first conference game of the season on ACCN takes place on Sept. 7 as Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech at noon. In a special Week 11 Friday night showdown, first-year ACC member California travels to Wake Forest in a conference clash on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Another record schedule of Big 12 games on ESPN+ is slated for this fall, with 15 contests featuring 14 different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first four weeks. Week 1 welcomes nine Big 12 Now on ESPN+ matchups, with home contests highlighting Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF and Utah.

ESPN+

More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2024 season, matching the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform. In just the first four weeks of the season alone, nearly 100 games are set for ESPN+.

SEC squads Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss open their seasons on ESPN+ on Saturday, Aug. 31, with Week 2 welcoming Florida, Georgia, LSU and Missouri to the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

A quartet of ACC contests is set for ESPN+ for Week 1, with California, SMU, Virginia and Wake Forest featured in home games on the platform to kick off the season. In total, 13 matchups highlighting ACC teams at home are set for ESPN+ and will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

The American returns for its fifth season on ESPN+ with nearly three dozen games throughout the season. ESPN+ will also feature robust slates of games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.

Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms

ESPN will showcase the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC, Sun Belt and SWAC Championship Games the first weekend of December as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action. The American gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. The SEC Football Championship will be broadcast on ABC for the first time since 2000, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The ACC Championship and the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship will both be broadcast on ABC Saturday with times TBD.

ESPN platforms will also showcase Saturday’s championship play from the MAC (noon, ESPN), Sun Belt (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and the SWAC (time TBD, ESPN2).

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The 40-game Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.