ESPN Platforms’ Premier College Football Presentation Features Storied Rivalries, High-Octane Conference Clashes and Star-Studded Showdowns
College football on ESPN platforms presents an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2024. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, kicking off across the pond in Week 0 and concluding with the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Twenty of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early-season slate and special date games, with teams from nearly every FBS conference booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Kickoff Week
A 70-game slate is set for Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day Monday. As previously announced, ESPN kicks off Week 1 with a pair of two-time College Football Playoff champions clashing at the home of the 2025 CFP National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 31. Clemson will take on Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon ET on ABC.
At 3:30 p.m., the new SEC on ABC franchise will debut as the Florida Gators play host to Sunshine State foe Miami (Fla.) in The Swamp. In primetime, ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will finish out the first full Saturday of the season with Notre Dame taking on Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko at 7:30 p.m. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from College Station ahead of the Irish-Aggies showdown.
Labor Day Sunday spotlights a stunner from Sin City, as USC and LSU clash in ESPN Events’ Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Labor Day Monday on ESPN showcases all-ACC action, as Florida State hosts Boston College in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. on Capital One Monday Night Kickoff.
Several teams will be making their home debuts on ESPN in 2024 as members of new conferences. Deion Sanders and Colorado begin their Big 12 campaign hosting nine-time FCS champion North Dakota State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Oklahoma and Texas host home games as newcomers to the SEC. The Sooners welcome Temple at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 before the Longhorns play host to Colorado State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Joining the ACC this summer, Stanford welcomes 2023 CFP runner-up TCU to The Farm at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Arizona matches up against New Mexico as a member of the Big 12 at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
In addition to Elko’s debut for Texas A&M, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide for the first time against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 on ESPN. Last year, DeBoer guided Washington to an historic CFP runner-up finish. On ESPN+, Utah, California and SMU all make their home debuts in their new conferences by hosting in-state foes. Utah takes on Southern Utah on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the Bears and Mustangs make their debut on ACCNX/ESPN+ welcoming UC Davis and Houston Christian, respectively.
Weeks 2 and 3
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One returns to the Duke’s Mayo Classic, this time featuring a matchup between Tennessee and NC State at 7:30 p.m. from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., SEC on ABC features its first all-SEC showdown between South Carolina and Kentucky from Kroger Field. Kicking off Week 2 in the noon ABC window is a renewed rivalry between Arkansas and Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The teams met nearly 50 times between 1912 and 1980 but haven’t faced off in more than four decades.
Week 2 on ESPN features Alabama in primetime for the second straight week as they host South Florida at 7 p.m., followed by Mississippi State on the road against Arizona State at 10:30 p.m.
Week 3 ushers in an SEC on ABC tripleheader, the first of the new conference rights agreement. LSU travels to South Carolina for a noon matchup from Williams-Brice Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Florida plays host to Texas A&M in The Swamp. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Kentucky hosts a showdown against perennial powerhouse Georgia at 7:30 p.m.
ESPN takes in a full slate of games in Week 3, starting with Arizona State on the road at Texas State at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. UNLV and Kansas clash on Friday the 13th at 7 p.m., before a four-game schedule on ESPN for Saturday, Sept. 14. Florida State and former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell welcome the UM Tigers at noon on ESPN, followed by either Oklahoma and Tulane or the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. In primetime, Texas plays host to in-state foe UTSA at 7 p.m., with California hosting San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. capping off the night. On ESPN2 in the late window, Liberty travels to New Mexico State to take on the Quick Lane Bowl Champion Aggies at 10:15 p.m.
Week 0 Welcomes the Luck of the Irish
As announced in December, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland when ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot’s trip overseas marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States. The showdown between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets is set for noon on ESPN.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, ESPN Events’ FCS Kickoff (North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State) in Montgomery, Alabama, at 7 p.m. will be ESPN’s first primetime college football telecast of the 2024 season. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff ― Florida A&M and Norfolk State ― in Atlanta will air in primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.) for the second straight year. The event celebrates the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs. ESPN’s longstanding commitment to HBCUs will be on display all season long, including the Red Tails Classic – Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith – (Sunday, Sept. 1) on ESPNU as part of ESPN’s signature early-season slate. In addition, ESPNU will regularly feature live HBCU action on select Thursdays and Fridays, as well as several Saturdays throughout the fall.
Midseason Marquee Matchups
Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s Saturday schedule throughout the season, including Georgia at Alabama (Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., ABC), the Allstate Red River Rivalry: Texas vs. Oklahoma (Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon, ABC or ESPN), Florida vs. Georgia (Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m., ABC), Yale at Harvard (Saturday, Nov. 23, time and platform TBD).
In addition to the loaded weekend slates, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Returning this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are mid-week Conference USA clashes (October) and mid-week MACtion in November, as well as consistent Thursday and Friday games from the American, ACC, Big 12 and Sun Belt. Highlights include:
- Week 4
- South Alabama at App State (Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Stanford at Syracuse (Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 5
- Virginia Tech at Miami (Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 7
- Memphis at South Florida (Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., ESPN)
- Utah at Arizona State (Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Mid-week CUSA clashes kick off on ESPN platforms
- Idaho at Montana State (Saturday, Oct. 12, time & platform TBD)
- Two 2023 FCS Playoff teams
- Week 8
- Florida State at Duke (Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN2)
- South Dakota State at North Dakota State (Saturday, Oct. 19, time & platform TBD)
- First time in ESPN history the regular season Dakota Marker rivalry has been on an ESPN linear platform
- East Carolina at Army (Saturday, Oct 19, noon, TBD)
- First Army home game on ESPN platforms since 2009
- Week 11
- First College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings (Tuesday, Nov. 5)
- Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Week 12
- Tulane at Navy (Saturday, Nov. 16, noon, TBD)
- Week 13
- Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Akron at Kent State (Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 or 7:30, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
- Ohio at Toledo (Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Week 14
- Memphis at Tulane (Thursday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Black Friday Feast on ABC
ESPN will offer fans a feast of top-notch college football on Black Friday (Nov. 29) with a tripleheader on ABC featuring Oklahoma State at Colorado (noon), Mississippi State at Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.) and Georgia Tech at Georgia (7:30 p.m.).
SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season in CoMo on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Missouri hosting Murray State at 8 p.m. for a Thursday tussle. The first full Saturday of the season showcases a new timing format for games on SECN, with start times now set for 12:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2024, including the SECN debut for the Oklahoma Sooners on SEC Saturday Night in Week 2 (Sept. 7 | 7:45 p.m.). Kentucky (Aug. 31 | 7:45 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m.) round out the first three weeks for the SEC Saturday Night franchise. Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.
ACC Network
The 2024 season on ACC Network kicks off with a pair of all-North Carolina showdowns on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, as NC State hosts Western Carolina (Thu | 7 p.m.) and Duke hosts Elon (Fri | 7:30 p.m.). The first of three straight Saturday tripleheaders to open the season is capped off by Georgia Tech hosting Georgia State in the first ACC Network Primetime Football game of the season (Aug. 31 | 8 p.m.). The first conference game of the season on ACCN takes place on Sept. 7 as Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech at noon. In a special Week 11 Friday night showdown, first-year ACC member California travels to Wake Forest in a conference clash on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Another record schedule of Big 12 games on ESPN+ is slated for this fall, with 15 contests featuring 14 different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first four weeks. Week 1 welcomes nine Big 12 Now on ESPN+ matchups, with home contests highlighting Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF and Utah.
ESPN+
More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2024 season, matching the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform. In just the first four weeks of the season alone, nearly 100 games are set for ESPN+.
SEC squads Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss open their seasons on ESPN+ on Saturday, Aug. 31, with Week 2 welcoming Florida, Georgia, LSU and Missouri to the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
A quartet of ACC contests is set for ESPN+ for Week 1, with California, SMU, Virginia and Wake Forest featured in home games on the platform to kick off the season. In total, 13 matchups highlighting ACC teams at home are set for ESPN+ and will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
The American returns for its fifth season on ESPN+ with nearly three dozen games throughout the season. ESPN+ will also feature robust slates of games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.
Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms
ESPN will showcase the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC, Sun Belt and SWAC Championship Games the first weekend of December as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action. The American gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. The SEC Football Championship will be broadcast on ABC for the first time since 2000, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The ACC Championship and the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship will both be broadcast on ABC Saturday with times TBD.
ESPN platforms will also showcase Saturday’s championship play from the MAC (noon, ESPN), Sun Belt (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and the SWAC (time TBD, ESPN2).
Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The 40-game Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Aug 24
|Noon
|Aer Lingus College Football Classic (Dublin, Ireland): Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 24
|3:30 p.m.
|McNeese at Tarleton State
|ESPNU
|Sat, Aug 24
|7 p.m.
|FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.): North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off (Atlanta, Ga.): Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State
|ABC
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Western Carolina at NC State
|ACC Network
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|New Hampshire at UCF
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Fordham at Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Lafayette at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (from Little Rock, Ark.)
|ESPNU
|Thu, Aug 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Duquesne at Toledo
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Colorado
|ESPN
|Thu, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|Murray State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|Alcorn State at UAB
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Tulane
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug 29
|9 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Utah
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 30
|7 p.m.
|Temple at Oklahoma
|ESPN
|Fri, Aug 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Elon at Duke
|ACC Network
|Fri, Aug 30
|10:30 p.m.
|TCU at Stanford
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 31
|Noon
|Aflac Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.): Clemson vs. Georgia
|ABC
|Sat, Aug 31
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 31
|Noon
|Kent State at Pittsburgh
|ESPNU
|Sat, Aug 31
|Noon
|Austin Peay at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sat, Aug 31
|12:45 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sat, Aug 31
|2:30 p.m.
|Towson at Cincinnati
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami at Florida
|ABC
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Colorado State at Texas
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Ohio at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at UTSA
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|4 p.m.
|Boise State at Georgia Southern
|ESPNU
|Sat, Aug 31
|4:15 p.m.
|Old Dominion at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sat, Aug 31
|5 p.m.
|UC Davis at California
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Aug 31
|5 p.m.
|North Texas at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|5 p.m.
|Stony Brook at Marshall
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|6 p.m.
|Richmond at Virginia
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Aug 31
|6 p.m.
|Campbell at Liberty
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|6 p.m.
|Norfolk State at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Alabama
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Furman at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|North Alabama at Memphis
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Rice
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at South Florida
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Nevada at Troy
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Texas A&M
|ABC
|Sat, Aug 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|7:45 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|James Madison at Charlotte
|ESPNU
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Georgia State at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Houston Christian at SMU
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at BYU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Nicholls at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Grambling at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Lamar at Texas State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|9 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 31
|10:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at Arizona
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 31
|TBD
|South Dakota State at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 1
|3 p.m.
|Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 1
|7 p.m.
|Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Vegas Kickoff Classic (Las Vegas, Nev.): USC vs. LSU
|ABC
|Mon, Sep 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Florida State
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 6
|7 p.m.
|BYU at SMU
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|Noon
|Arkansas at Oklahoma State
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 7
|Noon
|Kansas State at Tulane
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|Noon
|Troy at Memphis
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 7
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Sat, Sep 7
|12:45 p.m.
|McNeese at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 7
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|2 p.m.
|Missouri State at Ball State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|2:30 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at Kent State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Kentucky
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 7
|3:30 p.m.
|California at Auburn
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Charlotte at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sat, Sep 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Louisville
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Duquesne at Boston College
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Toledo
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|4 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas State
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 7
|4:15 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 7
|6 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Miami
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 7
|6 p.m.
|UAlbany at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|6 p.m.
|South Alabama at Ohio
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|6 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Florida International
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|6 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at James Madison
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|6 p.m.
|East Carolina at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|6:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston at UCF
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at Alabama
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Wake Forest
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Samford at Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Stanford
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Rice
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|UAB at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Tulsa at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|William & Mary at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.): Tennessee vs. NC State
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Nicholls at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at North Texas
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|7:45 p.m.
|Houston at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 7
|8 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sat, Sep 7
|8 p.m.
|Long Island University at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|9 p.m.
|Southern Utah at UTEP
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|10 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Arizona
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 7
|10:15 p.m.
|Liberty at New Mexico State
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arizona State
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at Texas State
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 13
|7 p.m.
|UNLV at Kansas
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|LSU at South Carolina
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|Memphis at Florida State
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|Oklahoma State at Tulsa
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|Louisiana Tech at NC State
|ACC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|12:45 p.m.
|Boston College at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|2 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Temple
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Florida
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Oklahoma
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 14
|3:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Miami
|ACC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|3:30 p.m.
|VMI at Georgia Tech
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Morgan State at Ohio
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|4 p.m.
|Appalachian State at East Carolina
|ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 14
|4:15 p.m.
|UAB at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|UConn at Duke
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at North Carolina
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|Florida International at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|UTEP at Liberty
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|Colgate at Akron
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|6:30 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|Hawai’i at Sam Houston
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 14
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at Auburn
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Toledo at Mississippi State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Sat, Sep 14
|7:45 p.m.
|Kent State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|8 p.m.
|Maryland at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|8 p.m.
|Rice at Houston
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 14
|10:30 p.m.
|San Diego State at California
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 19
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at Appalachian State
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 19
|8 p.m.
|Edward Waters at Benedict
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Syracuse
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 21
|2 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 21
|2 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Pittsburgh
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Houston Christian at UTSA
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 21
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Florida International
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 21
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Troy
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|Southern Miss at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|East Carolina at Liberty
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|Tulsa at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|Duke at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Sam Houston
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|Toledo at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Army at Temple
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Miami
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 28
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Syracuse
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Sat, Sep 28
|6 p.m.
|Wagner at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 28
|6 p.m.
|UT Martin at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 28
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at Florida International
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 28
|TBD
|New Mexico at New Mexico State
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 28
|TBD
|Texas State at Sam Houston (from NRG Stadium)
|TBD
|Thu, Oct 3
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at Troy
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston at TCU
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 9
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Jacksonville State
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at James Madison
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 10
|8 p.m.
|UTEP at Western Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 11
|6 p.m.
|Harvard at Cornell
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 11
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at South Florida
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 11
|9:15 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 11
|10:30 p.m.
|Utah at Arizona State
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 12
|3:30 p.m.
|Allstate Red River Rivalry (Dallas, Texas): Texas vs. Oklahoma
|ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Oct 12
|TBD
|Missouri at Massachusetts
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 12
|TBD
|Idaho at Montana State
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Troy at South Alabama
|ESPN2
|Tue, Oct 15
|9 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 16
|8 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Sam Houston
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct 17
|8 p.m.
|Georgia State at Marshall
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 18
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Duke
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 18
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Princeton
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 18
|10:15 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at BYU
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 19
|Noon
|East Carolina at Army
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 19
|TBD
|South Dakota State at North Dakota State
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 19
|TBD
|Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Florida International
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 24
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 25
|7 p.m.
|Yale at Penn
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 26
|Noon
|Notre Dame vs. Navy (E. Rutherford, N.J.)
|ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Oct 26
|3:30 p.m.
|Wagner at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 26
|TBD
|Cincinnati at Colorado
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 26
|TBD
|South Dakota at South Dakota State
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Texas State
|ESPN2
|Tue, Oct 29
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 31
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at South Carolina State
|ESPNU
|Thu, Oct 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Charlotte
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 1
|7 p.m.
|Yale at Columbia
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 1
|7:30 p.m.
|South Florida at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida vs. Georgia (from Jacksonville, Fla.)
|ABC
|Tue, Nov 5
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Ball State
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Tue, Nov 5
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Central Michigan
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 6
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Kent State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 6
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 7
|8 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Thu, Nov 7
|8 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at East Carolina
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 8
|6 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Princeton
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 8
|8 p.m.
|California at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Fri, Nov 8
|9 p.m.
|Rice at Memphis
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 9
|TBD
|UC Davis at Montana
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 9
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at UTEP
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 9
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at New Mexico State
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Buffalo OR Western Michigan at Bowling Green OR Central Michigan at Toledo
|ESPN2
|Tue, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Buffalo OR Western Michigan at Bowling Green OR Central Michigan at Toledo
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Northern Illinois OR Eastern Michigan at Ohio OR Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Northern Illinois OR Eastern Michigan at Ohio OR Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 14
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Tulsa
|ESPN
|Thu, Nov 14
|8 p.m.
|Grambling at Alabama A&M
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 15
|8 p.m.
|Howard at North Carolina Central
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 15
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at UTSA
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 16
|Noon
|Tulane at Navy
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 16
|TBD
|SIAC Championship
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 16
|TBD
|Florida International at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 16
|TBD
|Sam Houston at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 16
|TBD
|Liberty at Massachusetts
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 19
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Kent State OR Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPNU
|Tue, Nov 19
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Akron at Kent State OR Western Michigan at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 20
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 20
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Toledo
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 21
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 22
|7 p.m.
|Temple at UTSA
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Classic (Orlando, Fla.): Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|Yale at Harvard
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|BYU at Arizona State
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|Florida International at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Liberty
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Akron
|ESPN2 or ESPN+
|Tue, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Buffalo
|ESPN2 or ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 28
|2 p.m.
|100th Edition – Turkey Day Classic: Tuskegee at Alabama State
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis at Tulane
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 29
|Noon
|Oklahoma State at Colorado
|ABC
|Fri, Nov 29
|Noon
|South Florida at Rice OR Navy at East Carolina OR UAB at Charlotte^
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 29
|Noon
|Ball State at Ohio OR Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 29
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ABC
|Fri, Nov 29
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|ABC
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Florida International
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|UTEP at New Mexico State
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 30
|TBD
|UConn at Massachusetts
|TBD
|Fri, Dec 6
|8 p.m.
|American Athletic Championship
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 7
|Noon
|MAC Championship (from Detroit)
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 7
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship (from Atlanta)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship (from Arlington, Texas)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|ACC Championship (from Charlotte)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|SWAC Championship
|ESPN2