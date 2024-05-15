ESPN’s 2024-25 Monday Night Football Schedule: 25 Games Featuring Multiple Appearances by Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, NFC Champion 49ers, the Cowboys, Bills, Lions, and More; MVPs Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers Also on the Slate More than Once

Signature Matchups: Jets and 49ers in Week 1, NFC Championship Rematch Lions-49ers, Bengals-Cowboys, Texans-Cowboys, Giants-Steelers and More Thanksgiving Week Family Rivalry: Harbaugh Brothers Go Head-to-Head for First Time Since Super Bowl XLVII Multiple Monday Night Games in Select Weeks, ABC Simulcasts and Exclusive Games, ESPN+ Exclusive Game, Flex Scheduling and More Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday Concludes Regular Season Monday Night Super Wild Card and Divisional Round Playoff Game Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters Return for Third Season Together on Monday Night Football Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Return for Fourth Season



ESPN’s 2024-25 NFL schedule will feature 25 games, headlined by 21 Monday Night Football matchups, the return of the Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday, a Monday night Super Wild Card and Divisional playoff game. Schedule enhancements return, such as ABC exclusive games and simulcasts, an ESPN+ exclusive game, multiple Monday Night Football games on the same night, flex scheduling and more.

Monday Night Football’s schedule showcases the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, and both conference runner-ups, the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, multiple times. The Dallas Cowboys host two Monday Night Football games, and the Buffalo Bills also appear twice, including on the road at the New York Jets.

The 49ers bookend Monday Night Football’s campaign (Week 1 and 17), first by hosting the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and then punctuating the franchise’s season with an NFC Championship rematch against the Detroit Lions. Overall, the entire Monday Night Football schedule is decorated with the league’s best teams, most popular players, and storylines throughout the season. Highlights:

Texas-Sized Showdown: Dallas Cowboys will host in-state foe Houston Texans (Week 11), followed by a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14).

Dallas Cowboys will host in-state foe Houston Texans (Week 11), followed by a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14). MVP Quarterbacks, Early and Often: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Week 7, 12), Jets’ Aaron Rodgers (Week 1, 6) and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes all appear twice (Week 5, 9).

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Week 7, 12), Jets’ Aaron Rodgers (Week 1, 6) and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes all appear twice (Week 5, 9). Thanksgiving Week Harbaugh Bowl: The holiday season begins (Monday, Week 12) with Jim and John Harbaugh squaring off, their first head-to-head coaching battle since Super Bowl XLVII.

The holiday season begins (Monday, Week 12) with Jim and John Harbaugh squaring off, their first head-to-head coaching battle since Super Bowl XLVII. NFL’s Next Superstars: The 2024 NFL Draft’s first two overall selections, Bears’ Caleb Williams and Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (Week 3), will presumably make their Monday Night Football debut, with Williams going head-to-head, potentially, with Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy (Week 15). Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his debut against Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers (Week 7).

The 2024 NFL Draft’s first two overall selections, Bears’ Caleb Williams and Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (Week 3), will presumably make their Monday Night Football debut, with Williams going head-to-head, potentially, with Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy (Week 15). Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his debut against Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers (Week 7). Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday:Two games with playoff implications will take place Saturday, January 4 (4:30 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m.) on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. Both matchups will be announced following Week 17.

Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters Set to Call Third Season Together

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters return for their third season of Monday Night Football. For Buck and Aikman, the duo will team up for a 23rd season overall, extending their record as the longest broadcast pairing in NFL history. Salters enters her 13th season on MNF sidelines, the longest-tenured sideline reporter in Monday Night Football history.

Peyton and Eli Return for Fourth Season

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for its fourth season, adding an 11th game to their schedule which will begin in Week 1. The remaining schedule will be announced before the start of the season. ESPN and Omaha Productions announced a new contract extension in April, extending the Mannings through the current rights deal.

A Spanish-language telecast will be available for each game via ESPN Deportes.

Breakdown of NFL on ESPN’s Schedule

More Monday Night Football: 21 Monday Night Football games, which includes the ESPN+ exclusive game shifting to a Monday night and three ABC exclusive games. Fans will have multiple games on Mondays in Weeks 3, 4, 7, and 15.

21 Monday Night Football games, which includes the ESPN+ exclusive game shifting to a Monday night and three ABC exclusive games. Fans will have multiple games on Mondays in Weeks 3, 4, 7, and 15. ABC Simulcasts: ABC will simulcast four Monday Night Football games, both Week 18 matchups, and then the Monday night Super Wild Card, Divisional game and the Pro Bowl Games. The four Monday Night Football simulcasts are: Week 1: Jets-49ers Week 8: Giants-Steelers Week 14: Bengals-Cowboys Week 17 : Lions-49ers

ABC will simulcast four Monday Night Football games, both Week 18 matchups, and then the Monday night Super Wild Card, Divisional game and the Pro Bowl Games. The four Monday Night Football simulcasts are: Flex Scheduling: For the second straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17.

For the second straight season, flex scheduling can be utilized for Monday Night Football beginning in Week 12 and continuing through Week 17. Monday Night Wild Card: ESPN will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, Jan. 13, for the fourth consecutive season. The game will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

ESPN will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, Jan. 13, for the fourth consecutive season. The game will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. Divisional Round: ESPN will air a Divisional Round playoff game on January 18 or 19 for the second consecutive year. The game will be presented on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

ESPN’s enhanced schedule is a result of the landmark agreement between The Walt Disney Company/ESPN and the NFL, announced in March of 2021. As part of the agreement, ESPN and ABC will air the Super Bowl following the 2026 and 2030 seasons.

The 2024-25 ESPN on NFL Schedule – Week by Week

All times ET

Week 1: Jets at 49ers (September 9, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will kick off their season on Monday Night Football for the second year in a row.

Rodgers heads to Northern California to play against his hometown team for the first time since 2021, when he was a member of the Packers.

Week 2: Falcons at Eagles (September 16, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

The Eagles are 11-6 on Monday Night Football in the past ten years — the second most wins of any team.

Kirk Cousins will make his Monday Night Football debut as a member of the Falcons.

Week 3: Jaguars at Bills (September 23, 2024 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Buffalo will host a Monday Night Football game for the fourth consecutive season.

Through the first seven Monday Night Football starts of his career; Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 18 passing touchdowns, third behind only Hall of Famer Dan Marino and Mahomes who both have 19 in the same time period.

Week 3: Commanders at Bengals (September 23, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC)

Joe Burrow will make his third Monday Night Football.

Week 4: Titans at Dolphins (September 30, 2024 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Miami will host Tennessee on Monday Night Football for the second year in a row; last season, the Titans recorded an improbable rally in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to beat the Dolphins (28-27).

Week 4: Seahawks at Lions (September 30, 2024 – 8:15p – ABC)

Detroit will play on Monday Night Football in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2017 and 2018.

Seattle has won four consecutive Monday Night Football games, dating back to 2022.

Week 5: Saints at Chiefs (October 7, 2024 – 8:15p – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Through seven Monday Night Football starts, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 19 touchdown passes – tied for the most with Dan Marino in the same time period.

Week 6: Bills at Jets (October 14, 2024 – 8:15p – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

The AFC East rivals will play on Monday Night Football for the second year in a row following their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup in 2023.

Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers (October 21, 2024 – 8:15p – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

The reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, will take on the NFC South Champion Buccaneers for the second time in his career on Monday Night Football – the Ravens won the teams’ first meeting, 27-22, in 2022.

Week 7: Chargers at Cardinals (October 21, 2024 – 9p – ESPN+)

Jim Harbaugh makes his Chargers’ Monday Night Football debut.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is 4-2 on Monday Night Football; prior to drafting Herbert, the Chargers had lost five straight MNF.

Week 8: Giants at Steelers (October 28, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes)

The Steelers are 13-1 on MNF in the past ten years – the most wins of any team.

The last meeting between the New York Giants and the Steelers occurred on MNF in 2020 when the Steelers beat the Giants (26-16).

Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs (November 4, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes)

Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield will look for his first career win against Kansas City; in his previous starts against the Chiefs (both with Cleveland), Mayfield has a 71.43 completion percentage — his highest against any team.

Week 10: Dolphins at Rams (November 11, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami’s Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. return to Southern California for the first time to play the Rams.

Week 11: Texans at Cowboys (November 18, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Houston wide receiver Stefon Diggs will take on his younger brother, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs, for the first time in their NFL careers – both as active roster members.

Week 12: Ravens at Chargers (November 25, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh will take on his brother, Chargers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh, in the third edition of the Harbaugh Bowl. John and the Ravens are 2-0 against Jim with the second win coming in Super Bowl XLVII.

Week 13: Browns at Broncos (December 2, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Denver will host their first Monday Night Football game since the 2021 season.

Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys (December 9, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes)

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Dallas’ Dak Prescott match up for the first time in their careers.

Week 15: Bears at Vikings (December 16, 2024 – 8 p.m. – ABC)

The NFC North rivals will play each other for the 18th time on Monday Night Football; both teams will presumably start their rookie quarterbacks who each make their Monday Night Football

Week 15: Falcons at Raiders (December 16, 2024 – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

The Raiders will host a Monday Night Football game for the seventh year in a row.

Week 16: Saints at Packers (December 23, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

The Packers will appear on Monday Night Football for the 32nd consecutive season – the longest current streak among all NFL teams.

Week 17: Lions at 49ers (December 30, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes)

Last season’s NFC Championship rematch where the 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Lions (34-31).

Week 18:

TBD (January 4, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

TBD (January 4, 2025 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Super Wild Card Weekend:

TBD (January 13, 2025 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Divisional Weekend