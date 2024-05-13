Former Washington Wizards Coach Dean Oliver Returns to ESPN as a Data Scientist

Today, ESPN has agreed to hire former Washington Wizards assistant coach and well-known statistician Dean Oliver as a data scientist. In his role at ESPN, Oliver will focus on basketball player metrics and the NBA Basketball Power Index (BPI).

This marks Oliver’s second tenure at ESPN, where he previously served as the Director of Analytics from 2011-2014.

“When I was at ESPN the first time, we did tremendous work that the company has carried on while I’ve been in the NBA,” Oliver said. “I’ve stayed in touch with the group there and am really excited to work with them again as we take on the challenges of developing intricate storytelling basketball metrics.”

Prior to the Wizards, Oliver continued and expanded his analytics work with TruMedia, an engineering firm that focuses on sports analytics. Before that, he held positions across the NBA, including: the Sacramento Kings, 2014-15 (Director of Player Personnel and Analytics), Denver Nuggets, 2006-11 (Director of Quantitative Analysis), and Seattle SuperSonics, 2004-06 (Consultant).

In 2002, Oliver wrote Basketball on Paper, which became the handbook for how to do basketball analytics. His second book, Basketball Beyond Paper, is due out this fall.

Oliver joins an already impressive team inclusive of Brian Burke, who is regarded by many in the industry as a pioneer in football analytics, along with Analytics Content Specialist Seth Walder, and many others who allow ESPN to provide industry-leading analytical storytelling.