Live, Exclusively on ESPN+: Second Round of LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup, Korda Continues Quest for 6th Straight Win

Second Round coverage begins Friday, May 10, at 7:55 a.m. ET

World No. 1 Nelly Korda playing for record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA Tour title

Featured Groups include 7 of world’s top 10 players, 8 major winners

Live, exclusive Featured Groups coverage of the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup on ESPN+ will continue Friday, May 10, at 7:55 a.m. ET, with second round action from Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

Featured Groups on ESPN+ will include the start of Nelly Korda’s second round , as the world’s No. 1 player seeks a record-breaking sixth LPGA Tour win in a row.

, as the world’s No. 1 player seeks a record-breaking sixth LPGA Tour win in a row. Second Round coverage will also feature seven of the top 10 players in the world and eight major champions.

FEATURED GROUPS | Friday, May 10

Coverage begins at 7:55 a.m. ET

Lexi Thompson / Lauren Coughlin / Céline Boutier | 7:59 a.m. ET

Lexi Thompson– 11-time LPGA Tour winner, 2017 LPGA Vare Trophy, 2017 Race to the CME Globe, 2014 Chevron Championship winner, youngest ever to qualify for a Women’s U.S. Open at 12 years old (2007), second youngest to win an LPGA event at 16 years old (2011 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic)

Lauren Coughlin– No. 14 in the Race to the CME Globe

Céline Boutier– 3 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 11 in Race to the CME Globe, 2023 Evian Championship winner, six-time LPGA Tour winner, five wins on Ladies European Tour

Rose Zhang / Megan Khang / Lydia Ko | 8:10 a.m. ET

Rose Zhang – No. 22 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, won first LPGA Tour event as a professional (2023 Mizuho Americas Open), 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, two-time individual NCAA champion (2023, 2022), former world No. 1 amateur

Megan Khang – No. 14 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 20 in Race to the CME Globe, LPGA Tour winner (2023 CPKC Women’s Open)

Lydia Ko– 10 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 2 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time major winner (2016 The Chevron Championship, 2015 Evian Championship), 20-time LPGA Tour winner, one win away from qualifying for LPGA Hall of Fame

At 1 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to the start of the Korda/Ko/Lee and Henderson/Hataoka/Green groups.

Nelly Korda / Jin Young Ko / Minjee Lee | 12:59 p.m. ET

Nelly Korda – Seeking sixth consecutive LPGA Tour title, No. 1 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 1 in Race to the CME Globe, 13-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major winner (2024 The Chevron Championship, 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), 2020 Olympic gold medalist

Jin Young Ko – 5 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2019 Evian Championship, 2019 The Chevron Championship), 15-time LPGA Tour winner

Minjee Lee– No. 9 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2022 U.S. Women’s Open, 2021 Evian Championship), 10-time LPGA Tour winner

Brooke Henderson / Nasa Hataoka / Hannah Green | 1:10 p.m. ET

Brooke Henderson– No. 6 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 5 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time major winner (2022 Evian Championship, 2016 Women’s PGA Championship), 13-time LPGA Tour winner

Nasa Hataoka– 18 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No.19 in Race to the CME Globe, six-time LPGA Tour winner

Hannah Green– 7 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No.3 in Race to the CME Globe 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, five-time LPGA Tour winner

At 3 p.m. ET, when the global broadcast window begins, coverage will move to two Featured Groups beginning afternoon rounds.

Elizabeth Szokol / Gabriela Ruffels / Sarah Schmelzel | 1:21 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Szokol– LPGA Tour Winner (2023 Dow Championship)

Gabi Ruffels– 23 in Race to the CME Globe three wins on Epson Tour

Sarah Schmelzel– 10 in Race to the CME Globe

Grace Kim / Maja Stark / Cheyenne Knight | 1:32 p.m. ET

Grace Kim – LPGA Tour winner (2023 Lotte Championship)

Maja Stark– No. 15 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 4 in Race to the CME Globe, LGPA Tour winner (2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational), six wins on Ladies European Tour

Cheyenne Knight– Two-time LPGA Tour winner

ESPN+ coverage of Saturday and Sunday rounds will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

LPGA Tour on ESPN+

The Cognizant Founders Cup on ESPN+ is part of a two-year deal announced in November 2023 in which ESPN+ is presenting live featured group coverage of eight LPGA Tour tournaments through the 2025 season. Following the 2024 Chevron Championship, the Cognizant Founders Cup is the second of four LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season.

This latest deal continues a longstanding relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.

In 2022, ESPN+ streamed the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

ESPN televised a schedule of regular LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, and ABC covered the CME Group Tour Championship from 2015-2018.

ESPN aired the first two rounds of the AIG British Open from 1982-2002 and all four rounds from 2010-2015, as well as the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open from 1982-2014.

The first golf ever televised on ESPN was the LPGA Sahara Open on Sept. 8, 1979, ESPN’s second day on air.

The remaining slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season will be announced later this year.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com.

