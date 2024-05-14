Marquee Matchups and Top College Football Programs to be Featured on ESPN and ABC in Weeks 0 & 1

New SEC on ABC Franchise Debuts with Sunshine State Showdown Between Miami (FL) and Florida

Labor Day Sunday Showcases USC vs. LSU in Vegas Kickoff Classic

Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One Kicks Off with Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Site of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 1

Florida State and Georgia Tech Duel in Dublin for Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Before Disney Advertising’s annual Upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday, ESPN is revealing some of the marquee games that will kick off the 2024 college football season – one of the most anticipated years in the history of the sport. From the debut of Southeastern Conference football on ABC and the return of Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One to several teams readying for home debuts in new conferences, there’s no shortage of high-octane highlights surrounding opening weekend with eight of ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 featured in this sprinkling of early season showcases.

Week 1 Kicks Off New Look College Football Landscape

ESPN’s industry-leading presentation of college football kicks off Week 1 with a pair of two-time College Football Playoff champions clashing at the home of the 2025 CFP National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 31. Clemson will take on Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, with the Tigers and Bulldogs matching up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon ET on ABC.

At 3:30 p.m., the debut of the SEC on ABC franchise will commence as the Florida Gators play host to Sunshine State foe Miami (FL) in The Swamp. This state of Florida feature will be the reveal of the SEC on ABC brand across all SEC home games, including a new graphics package, theme music and more. A sneak peek at this new brand will be unveiled at Tuesday’s Disney Upfront.

In primetime, ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will finish out the first full Saturday of the season with Notre Dame taking on Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko at 7:30 p.m. The Fighting Irish at Aggies matchup will be in the national spotlight throughout the day with College GameDay Built by The Home Depot live from College Station on ESPN and ESPNU that morning. The premier pre-game show welcomes coaching legend Nick Saban to the cast alongside host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, as well as college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin. More details on the show’s presence in the Lone Star State will be announced later this summer.

Labor Day Sunday spotlights a stunner from Sin City, as USC and LSU clash in ESPN Events’ Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Labor Day Monday on ESPN showcases all-ACC action, as Florida State hosts Boston College in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m.

Home Debuts Highlight New Conferences, Coaches on ESPN

Several teams will be making their home debuts on ESPN in 2024 as members of new conferences. Colorado begins its Big 12 campaign hosting nine-time FCS champion North Dakota State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. Oklahoma and Texas host home games as newcomers to the SEC. The Sooners welcome Temple at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30 before the Longhorns play host to Colorado State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31. Joining the ACC this summer, Stanford welcomes 2023 CFP runner-up TCU to The Farm at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30.

In addition to Elko’s debut for Texas A&M, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide for the first time against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 on ESPN. Last year, DeBoer guided Washington to an historic CFP runner-up finish.

Week 0 Welcomes the Luck of the Irish

As announced in December, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland when ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech play in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24. College GameDay’s trip overseas marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States. The showdown between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets is set for noon on ESPN.

The first three weeks of ESPN’s 2024 college football schedule and all special date games will be revealed on Thursday, May 30. ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, June 6.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.