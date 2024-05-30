SEC Network Commemorates New-Look SEC with Comprehensive 2024 College Football Slate

SEC Network kicks off the first season of a new era of the SEC with an expansive schedule of college football showdowns, starting on Thursday, Aug. 29. SECN’s season opener is one of 38 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference squads across ESPN platforms in the first four weeks of the season, including 10 televised on SEC Network.

New this year is the debut of a new scheduling format for SEC games across all ESPN platforms, with the opportunity for teams and fans to know approximate start times for the entire season. Television windows (i.e., Early 12 to 1 p.m. ET start, Afternoon 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start, or Night 6 to 8 p.m. ET start) will be announced for all remaining SEC-controlled games on Tuesday, June 11, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11 to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show that day, the show will re-air at 7 p.m.

SEC Network kicks off the season in CoMo on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Missouri hosting Murray State at 8 p.m. for a Thursday tussle. The first full Saturday of the season showcases a new timing format for games on SECN, with start times now set for 12:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. SECN is set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2024, including the SECN debut for the Oklahoma Sooners on SEC Saturday Night in Week 2 (Sept. 7 | 7:45 p.m.). Kentucky (Aug. 31 | 7:45 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m.) round out the first three weeks for the SEC Saturday Night franchise.

SEC squads Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss open their seasons on ESPN+ on Saturday, Aug. 31, with Week 2 welcoming Florida, Georgia, LSU and Missouri to the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

Kickoff Week

A 70-game slate is set is set for Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day Monday. As previously announced, ESPN kicks off Week 1 with a pair of two-time College Football Playoff champions clashing at the home of the 2025 CFP National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 31. Clemson will take on Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at noon on ABC.

At 3:30 p.m., the new SEC on ABC franchise will debut as the Florida Gators play host to Sunshine State foe Miami (Fla.) in The Swamp. In primetime, ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will finish out the first full Saturday of the season with Notre Dame taking on Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko at 7:30 p.m. Labor Day Sunday spotlights a stunner from Sin City, as USC and LSU clash in ESPN Events’ Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Several teams will be making their home debuts on ESPN in 2024 as members of new conferences. Oklahoma and Texas host home games as newcomers to the SEC: the Sooners welcome Temple at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 before the Longhorns play host to Colorado State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. In addition to Elko’s debut for Texas A&M, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide for the first time against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 on ESPN. Last year, DeBoer guided Washington to an historic CFP runner-up finish.

Weeks 2 and 3

Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One returns to the Duke’s Mayo Classic, this time featuring a matchup between Tennessee and NC State at 7:30 p.m. from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., SEC on ABC features its first all-SEC showdown between South Carolina and Kentucky from Kroger Field. Kicking off Week 2 in the noon ABC window is a renewed rivalry between Arkansas and Oklahoma State from Stillwater. The teams met nearly 50 times between 1912 and 1980 but haven’t faced off in more than four decades. Week 2 on ESPN also features Alabama in primetime for the second straight week as they host South Florida at 7 p.m., followed by Mississippi State on the road against Arizona State at 10:30 p.m.

Week 3 ushers in an SEC on ABC tripleheader, the first of the new conference rights agreement. LSU travels to South Carolina for a noon matchup from Williams-Brice Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Florida plays host to Texas A&M in The Swamp. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Kentucky hosts a showdown against perennial powerhouse Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. The 40-game Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.

ESPN Platforms – 2024 Early Season SEC Football Schedule: SEC-Controlled Games and Neutral Site Games