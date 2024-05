The #RoadToOmaha Starts Here: ESPN to Present Every Pitch of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Regionals May 31-June 3

ESPN set to air 100+ NCAA Regional matchups available across platforms

All games streaming on ESPN+

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One Returns

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament begins Friday, May 31, with coverage of every pitch from all 16 sites of NCAA Regionals available on ESPN platforms. More than 100 games will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network from May 31-June 3. In addition, every game of the Regionals will stream live in its entirety on ESPN+.

All Roads Lead to Omaha

ESPN is once again the exclusive home to the entire NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament with ESPN platforms combining to carry as many as 153 total matchups throughout the postseason. Play begins with this weekend’s Regionals (May 31-June 3), followed by Super Regionals (June 7-10) and the Men’s College World Series (June 14-24).

All the Action on ESPN+

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One, the live whip-around show available on ESPN+, is back in 2024. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more through Regional action. The platform will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend. Matt Schick and Kris Budden combine to host Squeeze Play with analysts Chris Burke, the 2001 SEC Player of the Year, and Mike Rooney, a former Division I player and head coach. On Friday, Squeeze Play will be available on ESPNU from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

ESPN will utilize its deep roster of versatile and talented play-by-play voices and baseball analysts, deploying commentator teams to each of the 16 Regional sites.

All 16 commentator teams:

Knoxville: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald

Lexington: Eric Frede, Danan Hughes

Bryan-College Station: Roy Philpott, Xavier Scruggs

Chapel Hill: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez

Fayetteville: Derek Jones, Jay Walker

Clemson: Dave Neal, Devon Travis

Athens: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda

Tallahassee: Sam Ravech, Gregg Olson

Norman: Victor Rojas, Keith Moreland

Raleigh: Dani Wexelman, Roddy Jones

Stillwater: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson

Charlottesville: Richard Cross, Todd Walker

Tucson: Mike Ferrin, Jensen Lewis

Santa Barbara: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell

Corvallis: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

Greenville: Anish Shroff, Lance Cormier

Site: No. 1 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 1 p.m. No.3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 4 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Danan Hughes

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 Noon No. 4 Western Michigan vs. No. 1 Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Indiana State ESPN+ Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Texas A&M (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Xavier Scruggs

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 1 p.m. No. 4 Grambling vs. No. 1 Texas A&M ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Louisiana ESPN2 Sat, June 1 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 Noon No. 3 Wofford vs. No. 2 LSU ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 4 LIU vs. No. 1 North Carolina ESPN+ Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Derek Jones, Jay Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 3 p.m. No. 4 SE Missouri St. vs. No. 1 Arkansas ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 2 Louisiana Tech ESPN+ Sat, June 1 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Devon Travis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 Noon No. 3 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 4 High Point vs. No. 1 Clemson ACC Network Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 1 p.m. No. 4 Army vs. No. 1 Georgia ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 3 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 UNCW ESPN+ Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Sam Ravech, Gregg Olson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 Noon No. 4 Stetson vs. No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 3 UCF vs. No. 2 Alabama ESPN+ Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 9 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Keith Moreland

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 1 p.m. No. 3 UConn vs. No. 2 Duke ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN+ Sat, June 1 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 10 NC State (Raleigh, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Dani Wexelman, Roddy Jones

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 2 p.m. No. 3 James Madison vs. No. 2 South Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 4 Bryant vs. No. 1 NC State ESPN+ Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 11 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 3 p.m. No. 3 Florida vs. No. 2 Nebraska ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 4 Niagara vs. No. 1 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Sat, June 1 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 12 Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)

Commentator Team: Richard Cross, Todd Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 Noon No. 4 Penn vs. No. 1 Virginia ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 3 St. John’s vs. No. 2 Mississippi State ESPN+ Sat, June 1 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 13 Arizona (Tucson, Ariz.)

Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Jensen Lewis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 3 p.m. No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 4 Grand Canyon vs. No. 1 Arizona ESPN+ Sat, June 1 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 3 p.m. No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 San Diego ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 1 UCSB ESPN+ Sat, June 1 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 15 Oregon State (Corvallis, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 31 4 p.m. No. 3 Nicholls vs. No. 2 UC Irvine ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 4 Tulane vs. No. 1 Oregon State ESPN2 Sat, June 1 4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 2 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 3 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 16 East Carolina (Greenville, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Anish Shroff, Lance Cormier