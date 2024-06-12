ESPN Exclusively Presents the 2024 Men’s College World Series, June 14-24

Game 2 of Championship series will be first-ever MCWS Game on ABC – Sunday, June 23

SEC Network and ACC Network to provide on-site coverage from Omaha with all eight teams representing the two conferences

All games to stream on ESPN+

ESPN’s first pitch through final out coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s College Baseball Tournament continues with exclusive coverage of the Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One, June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Every pitch of the MCWS will air on ESPN platforms beginning Friday, June 14 through Thursday, June 20 in the dual double-elimination brackets.

The best-of-three MCWS Finals featuring the winners of the two brackets begins Saturday, June 22, and concludes with the crowning of the national champion. ESPN will air a 30-minute pregame show and unveil the Golden Spikes Award winner – honoring the nation’s top amateur baseball player – leading into Game 1 of the championship series on Saturday, June 22 (7 p.m. ET). Also, for the first time ever, ABC will air a MCWS game with the Game 2 telecast at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

The winner in Omaha will be the 33rd and final NCAA Champion crowned on ESPN platforms during the 2023-24 college sports season.

ESPN has exclusively presented the Men’s College World Series since 2003 and the company’s history with the event goes back nearly 45 years. ESPN began televising MCWS games in 1980 – within the first year of the original network launch.

On the Call

Karl Ravech, the voice of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, and versatile announcer Mike Monaco will rotate games serving as the play-by-play voices of the MCWS. Former LSU All-American Ben McDonald, two-time All-American and 2001 SEC Player of the Year Chris Burke, former Big Leaguer and Sunday Night Baseball’s Eduardo Pérez and Omaha’s own Kyle Peterson will serve as expert analysts. Reporters Kris Budden, in her fifth season covering the MCWS and Dani Wexelman, making her third trip to Omaha, round out ESPN’s MCWS crew.

Ravech, Burke, Peterson and Budden will serve as the team that calls the best-of-three MCWS Championship series.

Every Pitch, Every Angle

Drone: ESPN’s drone footage will provide dramatic aerials throughout each game.

ESPN’s drone footage will provide dramatic aerials throughout each game. MindFly: ESPN will place MindFly BodyCams on first- and second-base Umpires to bring viewers unprecedented, decisive shots of close plays throughout the MCWS. The wearable-camera technology uses an AI-stabilized POV camera with built-in microphone.

ESPN will place MindFly BodyCams on first- and second-base Umpires to bring viewers unprecedented, decisive shots of close plays throughout the MCWS. The wearable-camera technology uses an AI-stabilized POV camera with built-in microphone. TrackMan: TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, spin and movement, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle.

TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, spin and movement, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle. Ultra Slo- Mo : Two Fletcher Sports Nucleus Ultra Slo-Mo cameras will be deployed around the ballpark – one to show the relationship between the runners and the ball and one to track action at home plate and along the foul lines.

: Two Fletcher Sports Nucleus Ultra Slo-Mo cameras will be deployed around the ballpark – one to show the relationship between the runners and the ball and one to track action at home plate and along the foul lines. UmpCam: ESPN will provide an alternate UmpCam telecast on ESPN+ throughout the MCWS and on ESPNU for the best-of-three finals, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective.

ESPN will provide an alternate UmpCam telecast on ESPN+ throughout the MCWS and on ESPNU for the best-of-three finals, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective. Audio note: To capture the full impact of stadium sounds, ESPN is deploying around 75 mics including RF mics in the bases, buried mics at home plate and the pitcher’s mound, warning track mics spanning the entire outfield wall and even impact mics on the foul poles. With additional commentator mics in the booth and on the field and umpire mics, there will be upwards of 100 microphones available to capture the action in Omaha.

Omaha Headlines

Eight Teams, Two Conferences : For the first time in the eight-team era of the MCWS, the entire field will be made up of teams from just two conferences. The SEC and ACC both have four teams in the field, tying the record for most teams in the MCWS from a single conference.

: For the first time in the eight-team era of the MCWS, the entire field will be made up of teams from just two conferences. The SEC and ACC both have four teams in the field, tying the record for most teams in the MCWS from a single conference. Best of the Best : The eight teams in the MCWS field include the top-four seeds and seven of the top-12 overall. The lone unseeded team, Florida, was ranked No. 2 in the preseason and was the national runner-up in 2023.

: The eight teams in the MCWS field include the top-four seeds and seven of the top-12 overall. The lone unseeded team, Florida, was ranked No. 2 in the preseason and was the national runner-up in 2023. Prospects Galore: Plenty of top-end talent will be in action in Omaha including Florida’s Jac Caglianone, the No. 5 MLB Draft Prospect, per ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel. Florida State’s James Tibbs III, the ACC Player of the Year, is ESPN’s No. 13-rated prospect and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, UNC’s Vance Honeycutt, is the No. 26-ranked prospect. Caglianone is second in the nation with 33 homeruns, Tibbs shined with a three-homerun game in the Super Regionals, and Honeycutt ended Game 1 of the Super Regionals with a walk-off homerun and began Game 2 with a leadoff homerun.

Grow the Game

The 2024 Super Regionals averaged 501K viewers, up 22% YoY and the most-watched Super Regional round since 2009. The top two pre-College World Series games on record (among national windows) aired during the 2024 Super Regional round, with Georgia vs. NC State Game 3 and Clemson vs. Florida Game 2 both averaging 1.2 million viewers.

The regional round was the most-watched regional round on record, averaging 308K viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU – up 16% YoY and up 59% from two years ago.

The 2024 NCAA Baseball regular season finished as the most-watched season on ESPN platforms since 2013.

The 2023 MCWS Championship series was the most-watched on record, averaging 2.86 million viewers across the three games.

College Network Coverage

SEC Network:

SEC Network will provide on-site coverage from Omaha as four SEC schools vie for the conference’s fifth consecutive MCWS title and sixth in the last nine NCAA Tournaments. Coverage starts from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios on Thursday with host Dari Nowkhah previewing the action and recapping the pre-tournament press conference. On-site studio programming will swing into action Friday with SEC Now live from left field at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Peter Burns will host the first three days of studio shows in Omaha, with Alyssa Lang taking over host duties starting Monday, June 17. Analysts David Dellucci and Todd Walker will be on the desk throughout the opening rounds alongside both hosts. SEC Network will have live, in-ballpark coverage at the end of each day as SEC teams advance. Should an SEC team make it to the Championship Finals, Nowkhah will lead studio coverage for SEC Network, joined by Dellucci and Walker.

ACC Network:

ACC Network’s flagship news and information show, All ACC, will be on site in Omaha with coverage of its record-tying four teams playing in the Men’s College World Series. Host Justin Walters will be joined by analysts Danny Graves and Mike Rooney for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Chris Cotter will serve as host of All ACC on June 19-20. Additionally, ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show from 4-6 p.m. hosted by Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, will provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes through the ACC’s run in the MCWS.

ESPN.com

ESPN Senior Writers Ryan McGee, Elizabeth Merril and Clinton Yates will report from Omaha for ESPN.com throughout the MCWS. Stay up to date with the latest stories at ESPN.com/college-sports

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One

All games stream on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Fri, June 14 2 p.m. North Carolina vs. Virginia

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Tennessee vs. Florida State

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sat, June 15 2 p.m. Kentucky vs. NC State

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Florida

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sun, June 16 2 p.m. Game 5 – Elimination Bracket

Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 6 – Winners Bracket

Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN2 Mon, June 17 2 p.m. Game 7 – Elimination Bracket

Loser G3 vs. Loser G4

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 8 – Winners Bracket

Winner G3 vs. Winner G4

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Eduardo Pérez, Kris Budden ESPN Tue, June 18 2 p.m. Game 9 Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 10 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Eduardo Pérez, Kris Budden ESPN Wed, June 19 2 p.m. Game 11

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 12

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Eduardo Pérez, Kris Budden ESPN Thu, June 20 2 p.m. Game 13 – If Necessary

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Eduardo Pérez, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 14 – If Necessary

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sat, June 22 7 p.m. MCWS Finals Preview and Golden Spikes Award

Kevin Connors, Ben McDonald ESPN 7:30 p.m. Finals Game 1

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sun, June 23 3 p.m. Finals Game 2

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ABC Mon, June 24 7 p.m. Finals Game 3 – If Necessary

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN

Platforms and times are subject to change

All scheduling updates throughout the Men’s College World Series can be found here.