ESPN Kicks Off Inaugural UFL Playoffs with USFL Conference Championship Game on Saturday

ESPN’s 2024 UFL kickoff season coverage culminates on Saturday with the USFL Conference Championship game at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The defending USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions (9-1) will host the Michigan Panthers (7-3) in a rematch of just a week ago, where the Stallions came away with a thrilling one-point victory in Week 10. The Stallions and Panthers also met in Week 2 in yet another one-score game. The winner of their third matchup on Saturday will represent the USFL Conference in the UFL Championship Game in St. Louis on Sunday, June 16.

Continuing the focus on audio, action and access, ESPN will once again bring fans inside the game in innovative ways.

Commentator Teams: ABC and ESPN+ will feature a play-by-play commentator and analyst in the booth plus a reporter and analyst on the field. The sideline team continues to provide fans a unique vantage point for analysis and added access throughout the game. ABC & ESPN+: Drew Carter, Sam Acho, Stormy Buonantony, Cole Cubelic ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp

Technology: In addition to everything that has been used throughout the season, the coverage of the USFL Conference Championship game across ESPN platforms will feature the use of MindFly BodyCam on two officials as well as additional mic’d up players on each team, bringing fans even closer to the action.

Trophy Presentation: The entire post-game trophy presentation will be available live on ABC and ESPN+.

Studio Coverage UFL Today: Daniel Dopp and Skubie Mageza will recap the weekend of playoff action on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN YouTube, Facebook & the ESPN App. SportsCenter will also have an interview with Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks on Saturday morning before kickoff.



ESPN’s UFL Regular Season Coverage Highlights

Ahead of this weekend’s kickoff, read more here about the success of the inaugural UFL regular season across ESPN platforms.

